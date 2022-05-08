Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for additional opportunities in my portfolio. Sometimes I scan for new positions, while other times I add to my existing positions. The current market is extremely volatile as treasury yields are crossing the 3% threshold. I hope that it may become a long-term opportunity to acquire some historically expensive blue chips.

One of the most elusive stocks for me is Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Similar to Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Costco has been constantly on my radar. I have been reluctant to buy shares in both companies due to their higher valuation. It made both companies not attractive enough, and I have always found more compelling opportunities. The current volatility may become an opportunity to acquire Costco.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Costco has shown some significant growth over the last decade. The company has more than doubled its revenues, and the CAGR is 8%. Costco grows mainly organically as it is raising prices and opening more stores both in the U.S and internationally. The company's growth of same-store sales continues to be strong as in April comparable sales were up 12.6%. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Costco to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company's EPS (earnings per share) has grown at a much faster pace. Over the last decade, EPS has grown by 245%. This is a CAGR of 13%, and it is extremely impressive when taking into account that the number of shares outstanding has been increasing over that decade. The growth is associated with sales growth together with margin expansion as the company generated more cash from each store with fewer expenses and expanded its private label. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Costco to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~13% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Costco is leveraging its growing cash flow to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends. The company has been growing dividends for more than fifteen years. The latest increase in April was 14% outpacing inflation significantly. The dividend paid by Costco is extremely safe with the payout ratio below 25%, yet the current dividend yield is not very enticing at 0.65%, especially when interest rates are going up.

Data by YCharts

Dividend growth companies tend to return capital to shareholders in two ways. The first way is dividends, and the second way is share buybacks. Over the last decade, the number of shares outstanding has been stable and is up 2.3%. The company is not executing a significant buyback plan, even though it can support EPS growth. I believe that this is the right decision by the management as shares are trading high, and buybacks can be used more efficiently in the future if shares show weakness.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio has been increasing over the last twelve months. This is contrary to what we have seen across the board with other companies that suffered from contracting multiples. At the moment, shares of Costco seem expensive as the company is trading for 38 times earnings. However, over the last month shares of Costco have declined by more than 15%, and the future P/E ratio went down from 45 to 38, in what may be a downward trend.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs emphasizes how Costco is expensive compared to its average valuation. Historically Costco was trading for a premium, with an average P/E of 26. However, the current valuation is much higher even compared to the high average valuation, to begin with. Back in 2017, the share price simply disconnected from its long-term trend. At the moment, shares seem like they are overvalued.

FAST Graphs

To conclude, Costco is a great company. It grows sales, improves profitability, and thus improves its EPS significantly. The company uses the excess cash it generates to pay increasing safe dividends to its shareholders. However, this great package comes at a steep price as the company is trading for almost 40 times forward earnings.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is Costco's business model. The membership program enjoys an extremely high retention rate of over 90%. This is extremely important when the level of uncertainty is higher as we see right now in the economy. Paying members will most likely keep buying in Costco even if the inflation will force the company to raise prices modestly. Membership is also an additional source of revenue that is stable.

In addition, the company also has significant operations outside the United States. Roughly 40% of the stores are outside the United States, and Costco has branches in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It allows the company to grow as its presence outside the U.S is much more limited. It also hedges the risk of being exposed only to the American market.

The third opportunity is the nature of the products sold in Costco. Costco sells mostly consumer staples. It makes the company relatively recession-proof as consumers may differ large purchases during recessions, but they are still going to buy food and beverages for themselves and their families. During the financial crisis, sales of Costco have declined by less than 2%, and when the level of uncertainty is higher, recession-proof stocks are always a haven for investors' capital.

Risks

The first risk is the competition. Costco is competing with several formidable players. It competes with Amazon (AMZN) which owns Whole Foods. It competes with Walmart (WMT) through its Walmart stores as well as Sam's Club stores that utilize a similar business model. It also competes with stores like Target (TGT) which sells almost everything including food and beverages. The harsh competitive environment limits growth by price increases and makes it harder to gain extra market share.

The second risk is inflation. Inflation hit a 40-year high in April as the inflation rate was 8.5%. Since the era of much higher inflation rates at the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the 1980s, investors and companies haven't dealt with such an inflationary outburst. This will impact Costco as it may force it to increase prices to maintain profitability. In such a competitive environment, raising prices may lead to losing market share as its competitors may take advantage of it and start a price war.

The most significant risk for Costco is the margin of safety. As the company is working in competitive markets, the company may struggle to increase prices. In normal days it may be fine, but as inflation is high, the company may not be able to keep growing its margins and they even may contract. While margins are pressured the company is trading for almost 40 times earnings. This is much higher than the valuation seen by most big-tech companies, which also enjoy higher margins and less expenses. Therefore, Costco's price may decline just as we saw with other companies trading for such valuation.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

Whenever I look at the shares of Costco, they seem overvalued. I looked at them back in 2021, and they were expensive. A year later and they have outperformed the S&P 500, yet they are still expensive. The fundamentals are great, and the company has more room to grow, yet the company's valuation still seems disconnected from the current market and the fundamentals.

Moreover, some risks should not be ignored. We may face a recession, and inflation is higher. The company's competitive environment may pressure margins and therefore earnings. Therefore, I believe that without the proper margin of safety, buying Costco at almost 40 times forward earnings is dangerous and I find it to be a hold.