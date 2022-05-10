Skyline Champion: Also Exposed To Building Cycle Shortages
Summary
- The big theme in housing that we are interested in is that the inventory of incomplete projects is rising on supply issues.
- Skyline Champion stock has retraced levels, and will probably experience issues as housing starts have slowed on account of shortages in the latter part of building cycles.
- Where modular usually has an advantage over site-built homes in our opinion, the benefits are neutralised when windows, doors and garages can't be completed across the board.
- However, we remain bullish on Skyline Champion due to the housing shortage and its positioning in a rate-hike environment.
Modular houses are a megatrend that will displace site-built completely one day. The advantages of site-built are very limited, and economics will win over in the mass market of construction, where housing is quite meaningfully in shortage. However, awaiting the Q4 results, we think that many of the benefits of modular have been neutralized with late stage building cycle issues likely to affect modular just as much as site-built. We remain bullish on our sector darling Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) due to secular positives, but acknowledge that things could get ugly in the coming quarter.
Immediate Issues
The immediate issues are to do with shortages. We first saw lumber shortages in 2021, with sawmills insufficient to deal with the massive uptick in DIY. Everyone suddenly wanted to build a deck while in lock-down. Moreover, structural lumber became scarce as well with construction having held very strong throughout the pandemic. Now the shortages in construction of homes have moved along the building cycle. Lumber is no longer too tight anymore, and the issues are now in garage doors, windows and other finishings.
In earlier shortages, modular construction had an advantage because it is more judicious with materials thanks to its assembly line organization. However, with finishings being critical to deliver projects regardless of the advantages of manufacturing for modular houses, Skyline will be seeing more issues in the upcoming quarter than what was indicated in Q3 where results ended in January.
The effects of these late-building-cycle shortages on the housing market can really be felt in the economic data. As discussed in our Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF) article, investment has actually fallen in housing due to issues in sourcing materials, despite the fact that the ROIs possible for developers are rising along with house prices despite imminent rate hikes. This 10% sequential decline that can be seen in the chart below is what we'll use to inform the expectations for our Skyline valuation.
Positive Secular Picture
We don't expect great things in the upcoming earnings call, but we do still like Skyline. There are many reasons why they are an optimal pick within homebuilding equities. Its ROIC is outstanding as it has wrenched into profitability in 2019, the growth is superb, and the products are taking share from site-build as the megatrend develops.
Moreover, housing as a whole has positive secular forces behind it, outside of the disruption caused by modular construction. There is a shortage in housing as several demographic trends materialize. Deferred family creation among the latest Millennial generation is one that is a latent effect that will require more square footage. Remote working is another where office space is being moved home, meaning also more need for square footage. De-urbanization is also another trend that lends itself to a strong homebuilding market. Finally, the US has pretty good population growth relative to other non-African/Asian nations that will drive demand for homes.
Another positive is that while rising interest rates will put pressure on spending in a leveraged America, modular homes are cheaper, and in some cases even possible to consider as an inferior product. As far as homebuilding goes, they are advantaged in a tougher economic environment in terms of winning share.
Valuation And Conclusions
We continue to think Skyline is attractive based on its excellent economics and successful and proven products. The high ROICs generated on the business due to a lack of retained earnings tells us that with minimal intensity of capital resources they are able to produce profits, resulting in a very large ROIC that along with substantial growth driven by disruption of housing, justifies a very high multiple to value it fairly. Using target multiple analysis which calculates a fair multiple for a company based on its growth appreciation period, growth rates and ROIC tells us that there is meaningful upside, even when already penalizing their growth by the 10% sequential declines we are seeing related to slowed housing starts.
TMA has to be taken with a grain of salt because it is a re-engineering of a DCF essentially, so we are not buyers at the moment based just on the fundamental upside. We see problems on the horizon for the business, and the tone of those problems will be revealed in their upcoming earnings. We'll wait and see how the markets interpret the issues to preserve IRR by not coming in too early. However, markets seem to already be anticipating issues with the stock having traded down quite a lot.
This might be partially because of rising interest rates being seen as an issue for housing markets, which it quite is, but also because of supply shortage concerns faced by the industry, with modular homebuilders no exception. However, we like the advantaged position of modular homes, and remain confident in the secular picture. We are bullish the company and watchlist it eagerly.
