SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

One of our members at High Yield Investor recently used a terrific analogy for dividend investing in our chatroom that I want to share with you today:

If You Buy The Cow For Milk, Why Do You Care About The Price Of Beef?

You see, when investing in public markets, it is so easy to get caught up in the day to day price swings that you wind up on an emotional roller coaster and fool yourself into thinking that your wealth is fluctuating wildly with every passing hour. As a result, whenever we enter a bear market or even just a correction, many investors tend to panic and jump ship, thinking they can actually predict short-term market performance consistently enough to reliably enhance their returns by doing so.

While that approach may suit a short-term speculator who tries to employ all sorts of sophisticated techniques, charts, and algorithms in order to gain a temporary edge, it is an insane approach for a dividend investor seeking to build a passive income stream. After all, if the reason you bought a cow (stock) was for the milk (income), why does it matter what the market would currently give you for killing your source of milk (income stream) and turning it into beef (cash)?

If anything, whenever the price of beef is plummeting, it is a good time for dairy farmers to buy cows in order to grow their milk production business. Similarly, when the price of dividend stocks is crashing, it is a great time for income investors to buy more stocks in order to grow their passive income stream.

At High Yield Investor, that is precisely what we are doing. With the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO) down substantially so far in 2022, now is a great time to purchase dividend stocks hand-over-fist.

Data by YCharts

In fact, while the reason for the pullback is not unwarranted as valuations in general have become bloated, inflation and geopolitical tensions are soaring, and the threat of a global recession is rising, many high yielding stocks today are well positioned to sustain and even continue growing their dividends/distributions even if we were to slide into a recession.

In this article, we will discuss three of some of our top high yield, recession-proof picks for building our passive income stream.

#1. STORE Capital (STOR)

STOR is a triple net lease REIT that owns a very large and well-diversified portfolio of high quality real estate assets. The leases are very conservatively structured with multi-decade contracts that should enable the REIT to continue generating very stable - if not growing - cash flow through an economic downturn.

In the meantime, it has expectations of generating high single digit AFFO per share growth in 2022, driven by a combination of $1.5 billion in acquisitions in 2021 and nearly that same amount of acquisitions in 2022 at high 7%+ cap rates and annual lease escalations.

Meanwhile, its balance sheet remains very solid and flexible, earning it a BBB credit rating and access to cheap capital. Last, but not least, its dividend yield is 5.7% on a forward basis with a very safe 72.3% payout ratio. Given that management is very likely to continue growing the dividend at a mid to high single digit pace for the foreseeable future, STOR is one of the most appetizing recession-proof high yield dividend growth stocks on the market today.

#2. Energy Transfer (ET)

Like STOR, ET boasts a very large and well-diversified portfolio of assets that generate stable cash flows. In ET's case, it owns a vast energy midstream infrastructure empire and derives the vast majority of its cash flows from long-term fixed-fee, commodity price resistant, take-or-pay pipeline contracts.

Meanwhile, its balance sheet has recently been substantially deleveraged and it boasts a solid investment grade credit rating with plenty of liquidity. With a distributable cash flow yield of over 19%, ET is a cash cow that is paying out an attractive distribution (6.9% forward yield) after its recent 20% hike. Management also plans to grow it even further to $1.22 on an annual basis in the near future, which would be a 10.5% yield on the current unit price.

Given the conservative nature of its contracts, diversified portfolio, investment grade balance sheet, and massive cash flow yield, ET is highly unlikely to cut its distribution in a recession and may well be able to continue growing it as well.

#3. TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Last, but not least, TFSL is a regional bank that is benefiting on the net from rising interest rates. While its mortgage lending business is suffering due to the plunging demand in that sector, it has plenty of other lending businesses that are enabling it to offset these headwinds.

The company also has an excellent reputation for customer service, a very conservative balance sheet and loan book, and trades at less than 50% of its book value per minority share.

Meanwhile, its dividend is well covered by earnings and the yield has now reached 8.05%, making it a very conservative high yield pick. While the bank is unlikely to see much earnings growth in the current environment given the headwinds plaguing its mortgage industry, it also has low loan default risk and should be able to sustain its dividend quite easily even if we slide into a recession.

For investors looking to add diversification to portfolios filled with high yield REITs like STOR and high yield MLPs like ET while still bringing in a fat dividend yield, TFSL is an excellent opportunity.

Investor Takeaway

When the price of beef is plunging, the most irrational thing a dairy farmer can do is to panic and sell his most productive dairy cows to the butcher. Instead, he should reinvest as much of his milk profits as possible in buying new dairy cows while they are on sale.

In a similar manner, the worst thing an income investor can do during a down market is to panic and sell his best dividend stocks. Instead, he should keep a cool head and take advantage of the incredibly high safe yields being offered like STOR, ET, and TFSL and build his income portfolio while prices are cheap.