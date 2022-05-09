Buy Alert: Grab These 8% Yielding Preferred Stocks

JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

The Value Proposition of Preferred Equity

It can be easy for many investors to forget about preferred equity (PFFA). After all, preferred stocks naturally garner less attention from the investor and analyst community than common equity. But income investors and retirees would do well to watch out for attractively priced and high-yielding preferred stocks, as these shares often make consistent sources of income.

Remember, preferred equity dividends are paid after all other expenses, both operating costs and interest payments, but before any common equity dividends can be paid. The order of priority goes:

Bondholders/lenders Preferred shareholders Common shareholders

All else being equal, preferred dividends are safer than common dividends, because they are paid first. No common dividends can be paid out unless preferred dividends are also paid.

That makes preferred equity trade a lot like a bond, with a redemption or "par" value (usually set at $25 per share) and a yield to par based on that redemption value. Most preferred stocks have a redemption date, when preferreds can (but need not be) redeemed by the company at par value.

But, like bonds, preferred stocks can trade above or below their par value. Often, preferreds will trade below par when investors fear that even the preferred equity dividend will need to be cut. Sometimes, however, the market overreacts and causes preferred stocks to trade below par even when a full analysis would suggest that the preferred dividend remains safe.

In what follows, we examine two real estate investment trust ("REIT") (VNQ) preferred stocks with dividend yields of nearly 8% that appear to have safely covered payouts.

Hersha Hospital Trust Preferred Series E (HT.PE)

Hersha (HT) is an upscale hospitality REIT that owns upper-midscale and high-end hotels on the East and West coasts. Most of its hotel portfolio is located in urban centers with appeal to a wide range of travelers, from business trips to luxury vacationers to weddings and other social events.

Californian hotel owned by Hersha Hospitality (Hersha Hospitality)

On a property level (considering only property-level expenses like operating costs and mortgage payments), HT has been cash flow positive since January 2021. On a corporate level (also including corporate costs like management expenses and interest on bonds), HT has been cash flow positive every month since June 2021.

Hersha Hospitality is already profitable (Hersha Hospitality)

Even then, the company has been quite risky because it carried a significant amount of debt: a little over $1.1 billion, or around 75% of enterprise value, and the REIT does have debt maturing in 2022.

But the good news is that HT's portfolio has rebounded from the depths of the pandemic, and recently they announced a major transaction that will allow them to reduce their debt by nearly 40% and handle all maturities until at least 2024.

This significantly reduces the risk of the company, but despite that, the preferred shares of the company have failed to recover and as a result, they are today undervalued.

Hersha has two preferred equity series: Series D (HT.PD) and Series E (HT.PE). Both have 6.5% yields to par, and both are trading roughly around the same price. HT.PD's call date was in May 2021, while HT.PE's call date was in November 2021. Both can be redeemed at any time, but we find it unlikely that HT will be able to allocate the capital to redeem these preferreds anytime soon.

Preferred equity dividends are paid from cash flow - that is, net income excluding non-cash expenses like share-based compensation and depreciation & amortization. In Q1 2022, cash flow was about $15 million, while quarterly preferred dividends were about $6 million.

Data by YCharts

That marks a preferred dividend coverage of about 250%. This coverage should only increase going forward as business and pleasure travel resumes.

There are at least three big reasons like Hersha's outlook going forward, at least as far as the preferred shares go.

Heavy insider ownership of common shares: Insiders, especially the Shah brothers who are the sons of the company founder, own nearly 16% of common shares. This makes them highly incentivized and motivated to ensure the long-term success of the company and begin paying out a common dividend as soon as possible. But, of course, the preferred dividend takes precedence over the common dividend, making it much safer.

Declining hotel competition in NYC: In HT's core market of New York City, a significant number of hotels have closed due to the pandemic. About 10% of Manhattan's total supply of hotel rooms, amounting to ~10,000 rooms, have closed. HT expects the number of Manhattan hotels to decline by 1-2% in the coming years as well. This diminishes competition and should give a boost to HT's NYC hotels.

Return to vacation traveling: Have you tried to book a hotel or flight recently? If so, you know that traveling has become expensive again, as everyone seems intent on catching up on lost vacation time from the past two years. This should prove a huge boon to HT's resort hotels, especially those in Miami and Key West.

These factors give comfort that HT.PE's 7.8% yield is safe and that the preferred dividend should continue to be paid going forward. On top of that, buyers at today's price have 20% upside to HT.PE's redemption value.

The Necessity Retail REIT Preferred Series A (RTLPP)

The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL), formerly called "American Finance Trust" with the ticker symbol AFIN, owns a portfolio of over 1,000 multi-tenant and single-tenant retail properties across the United States.

Grocery anchored shopping centers (The Necessity Retail REIT)

Recently, RTL announced the $1.3 billion acquisition of a necessity-based shopping center portfolio from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust. These are power and neighborhood centers, some of which are anchored by a major grocery store. This shopping center portfolio was acquired at an attractive average cap rate of ~7.2%.

Once this transaction fully closes, RTL will boast a $5.2 billion real estate portfolio made up of a little over half shopping centers and a little under half single-tenant retail (and some industrial) properties.

The Necessity Retail REIT portfolio transformation (The Necessity Retail REIT)

Of course, we have remained cautious about RTL up to today because the REIT is externally managed by AR Global, and the external manager has had a poor record of financial management. In the past, AR Global has issued equity at inopportune prices and loaded the company up to the hilt in debt. Until 2021, AFFO per share was in a declining trend even as the asset base grew.

Hence why the stock price has been rangebound, at best, for years:

Data by YCharts

RTL had about $2 billion in total debt at the end of 2021, before the CIM portfolio acquisition was completed. That marked a debt to gross asset value of about 45% and a net debt to EBITDA of 8.2x.

But our caution on the common shares does not translate over to the preferred stock. In fact, since the beginning of 2021, RTLPP's dividend coverage has only expanded.

The Necessity Retail REIT preferred dividend coverage (YCHARTS)

At the end of 2021, preferred dividend coverage reached nearly 800%, or operating cash flow ~8x higher than the preferred stock dividend payout.

And yet, RTLPP's share price has only slid in recent weeks, reaching as low as ~$23.58. As of this writing, RTLPP still trades around 3% below its redemption price and offers a 7.8% dividend yield, backed by a portfolio of highly resilient real estate.

Moreover, consider that RTLPP's call date does not come until March 26th, 2024, thereby giving investors nearly two more guaranteed years of high-yielding income before management could redeem shares.

Bottom Line

As inflation soars and interest rates rise, some preferred stocks like HT.PE and RTLPP are selling off, providing great opportunities for income investors.

At High Yield Landlord, we continuously seek to uncover high yielding yet reliable income generators like these.