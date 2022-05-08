Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF) CEO Cord Prinzhorn on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. (OTCPK:LNZNF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cord Prinzhorn - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Obendrauf - Chief Financial Officer

Robert van de Kerkhof - Chief Commercial Officer

Stephan Sielaff - Chief Technology Officer

Christian Skilich - Pulp and Wood Raw Materials

Conference Call Participants

Isha Sharma - Stifel

Marcos Maya - BARDA

Teresa Schinwald - Raiffeisen Bank International

Stephan Sielaff

A very warm welcome also from my side to our Quarter 1 Results Investor Presentation. If we want to look at it at a glance, then I'm pretty glad that we can report a very solid performance for the first quarter 2022. We have a strong revenue growth from €489 million in Quarter 1, 2021 to €615 in the Quarter 1 of this year. We see also that our EBIT developed with €88 million which is slightly below Quarter 1 2021. And we have a net result after minorities and hybrid bonds of €23 million versus €28 million in Quarter 1, 2021.

The earnings per share are €0.87 where they were €1.06 in last year's first quarter. On the key developments, I think the first quarter of 2022 was really a milestone for Lenzing, we have two major highlights this on one hand side, the successful start-up and ramp-up of the Lyocell plant in Thailand, it is the world's largest Lyocell plant with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes. And in the same quarter we are happy to report the successful start-up of our dissolving wood pulp mill in Brazil, with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes again, the world's largest of its kind.

Both projects were on schedule on and on budget or even in the case of Thailand slightly below. We have as some of you know some changes in the management board. I took over on the first of April as the CEO. And I'm very glad and happy to report that Christian Skilich decided to extend his contract early for another three years.

Then we come to the outlook and guidance, I think we have to balance on one hand side the very positive market environment which is still driven by a high demand for sustainable fibers and sustainable fiber solutions. At the same token, a high level of uncertainty when it comes to raw material costs, energy costs, logistic costs as well as disturbances in the supply chain. But if you take on top into account that from this quarter onwards, so quarter two onwards, we expect first results and EBITDA contribution from our two new plants, we are very positively looking into 2022 and expect and EBITDA significantly above 2021 levels.

That also brings me sorry for the -- to the 2024 target. Here we can more or less confirm them. We have an EBITDA still of €800 million. ROCE adjusted for plants on the construction greater than 10, financial leverage below 2.5 times. Our specialty share for our fiber revenue greater than 75% and also greater than 75%, our backward integration rate and our CO2 emission reduction of more than 40% for the year 2024.

If we then come in detail to the highlights. There is, as we said, our new board where we have next to me our Chief Financial Officer, you will hear him in a minute to – talking about. We have our Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof and our Chief Pulp Officer, Christian Skilich.

It is pretty logical it is as we are moving down from five to four board members that a couple of responsibilities were newly assigned. And that happened and it was a very smooth process. I think we mentioned it before. Thomas Obendrauf will not renew his contract, which expires in June 2022. The search for the replacement is very well on the way. We wish of course, Thomas all the best for his future, a great contribution so far to the company.

And Christian Skilich, I mentioned before. He had an early extension of his contract for four more, three more years, and Cord Prinzhorn is taking over from Peter Edelmann the role as a Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Peter Edelmann decided on his own that he would not continue his role.

And which is pretty important to us and underpins how serious we are when it comes to sustainability. The AGM decided on April 26th, that the long term incentive of the management of board is also linked to the ESG criteria, which brings me to one of our milestones and let me start with Brazil. So we had in the month of March, the successful start-up of the new Dissolved Wood Pulp Mill in Brazil. It is fully on schedule and in budget.

As we said, It is the largest of its kind. We had an industrial CapEx of US$1.38 billion and we are staying in that budget. With this mill we are going to get into absolute cost leadership when it comes to pulp. The successful start-up pattern [Ph] and we need now to ramp up quality and output and that will take us up until the end of 2022.

For the information is here we have the so called LDC, the LD Celulose. This is a joint venture between Dexco and Lenzing in which Lenzing holds 51%. And the joint venture is fully consolidated by Lenzing. We are really proud of the team, a huge compliment. I think it is not a normal achievement under these circumstances, so great job done which brings me to the next great job and that is Thailand. And maybe Thomas you can talk a little bit about the Lyocell plant.

Thomas Obendrauf

Thank you, Stephan. Hello, and welcome also from my side. It's my pleasure to update you on the second major milestone. In a nutshell, the ramp-up phase of the new 100 kt Lyocell plant is successfully on-going. We deliver the project on schedule and ad budget after two and a half years of construction. And that actually, despite challenges arising from the global pandemic, I think the circumstances were extremely difficult. However, I think we did an excellent job in delivering that project.

The new plant will of course have helped us serving our the growing demand for sustaining sustainably produced fibers and will significantly contribute to overachieve Lenzing’s specialty share target of 50% by 2023. The plant is such is being operated CO2 neutral and is therefore an important milestone towards a carbon free future. So overall, we are very proud of this achievement. And with that, actually I hand back to Stefan.

Stephan Sielaff

Thank you, Thomas. Let me talk a little bit about the market update and the environment. Here on that slide you see the global apparel, retail sales, and we compare it to the free COVID crisis times. And as you can see, we are slightly above the pre-pandemic level. But it is a very volatile market and it has large regional differences. To give you an example, in April we see in the U.S. almost 20% higher demand than then we had in 2019, whilst Europe has a mixed picture U.K. France going also pretty well but Germany lagging. And of course a major influence is in China. In China, we see at the moment in March, a decline of minus 15 versus the pre-COVID times. This is largely driven, of course by the COVID lockdown.

We see especially in Europe, of course a high uncertainty coming from the Ukraine crisis and the inflation so European consumer confidence level is on a record low.

When we then come to the individual five price development in China, I would like to start with the graph which is on the top, which is cotton, you see that it keeps on rising. There's a flow of course, as we explained in former calls a little bit of speculation in the cotton price. And certainly the last spike you can see in quarter one is also driven by the Russian invasion in Ukraine because there is a fear and a fight for food crops. The Ukraine was a very important exporter also for wheat and soy and therefore there is a concern about the global competition for acreage and surely, the cost of fertilizers were not so that has driven the cotton price.

When we then go to polyester, then we see that polyester is also impacted in terms of the war and the oil price. However, the price stays relatively flat that comes mainly because of the reduced demand in China driven by the lockdown in China. And the dissolving hardwood pulp is going up there are various reasons for it. There's on one side the strong demand for paper pulp and the paper pulp prices are rising, as well as the natural disaster in South Africa amplified the costs as well as some supply chain hiccups.

So that that brings me then finally to Viscose here, we are seeing that we are moving up the prices in quarter one as well. We also see the high prices on the wrong raw material side, as I mentioned, pulp to name one. If we then look on the next slide into how does that translate in profit and loss in Viscose, then you can see that whilst the losses so the light green surfaces on the left hand slide are smaller than they were before. It's still loss making despite the fact that actually the prices for Viscose, which is the green line is going up, you see that the cost increase was even steeper.

And that also we can see in the Viscose conversion margin, we see that the level is round about 800 to 900. We see yes, the prices went up but certainly the pulp prices are on top and yes we see there is a difference versus the first quarter in 2021. When we then look and how do our specialties develop and then I think here we see that the specialties are going up in this quarter. And actually we benefit slightly from the cotton prices we have to say that our price is we are driving that also in my having in mind that generic Lyocell prices and here we are achieving at the moment variant nice premiums versus generic Lyocell. As they are there are still technical issues to supply the market. That would bring us now to the financials of the first quarter and I would hand over to Thomas again.

Thomas Obendrauf

Thank you, Stephan. Let me continue with group revenues. Revenues came in actually in Q1 with €650 million compared to €489 the year before. Most of the increase, mostly driven by higher fiber prices and to a small extent, also impacted by higher revenues from our pipe division and they're driven by higher prices for the core products. With regards to the fiber revenue by applications, as you can see here on this slide we are usually around this 70:30 split in Q1 2022 actually was 68 to 32, so basically in the same ballpark area.

With regard to specialties shares of fiber sales, Q1 came in with 73%. That's basically the same number as in the year before. Moving on to earnings and let me start with EBIT. EBIT came in with €88 million compared to €95 million the year before. As of course revenues were up significantly, costs were as well. So as a consequence, of course we saw EBITDA margin going down from 19% to 14%. We see the same development of course for EBIT, EBIT came in with €44 million compared to €55 million the year before again, they have the same development as for EBITDA. And last but not least, on group net profit, we ended the quarter with €23 million compared to €28 the year before. Earnings per share at €0.87 and compared to €1.06 the year before.

Moving on to cash flow, operating sorry, gross cash flow actually, at the level of €86 million that I think is pretty much on the same level as the quarters before. Also for the operating cash flow close to €80 million, what you have to keep in mind there is that we restarted our factoring program, which added €47 million in that regard.

Free cash flow, of course, still negative is slightly more than €100 million. The reason for that is of course, the CapEx we spent especially for the project in Brazil. CapEx in Q1 amounted to €183 million. So, that is already slightly down compared to Q4 of last year.

With regards to trading working capital, actually now, an increase to €444 million, that is, of course, also in line with higher revenues, but also with a higher inventory level, which is of course, a consequence again, of the uncertainty received from a logistics perspective. Trading, working capital, in percent of annualized revenues is now at a level of 18% when we are charged for the factoring program.

Moving on to balance sheet. And let me start there with net financial debt actually reported net financial debt came in with close to €1.1 billion. If we adjust for the portion that is being guaranteed by our Brazilian joint venture partner, for the dissolving wood pulp mill in Brazil, then we come close to €700 million. With regards to equity, actually adjusted equity came in on the very strong side with more than €2.2 billion adjusted equity ratio unchanged, close to 40%. And with regards to our liquidity cushion, we still have €1.5 billion left. So actually, we are also in that regard definitely on the safe side. So overall also from my perspective, a very solid start into fiscal year 2022. And with that, I hand back to Stephan for the outlook.

Stephan Sielaff

Yes, thank you Thomas. Yes, indeed very solid, when you look at what kind of environment we have in terms of price increases, and that we were able to pass on nearly everything is a truly strong performance. And that brings me to the Outlook. So, we see on one hand side a very strong demand for sustainably produced fibers, which our fibers are so the TENCEL brand and all that products are demanded by the market and we see that for textiles, but also for the medical or hygiene applications. So, in both segments, we see the strong demand.

On the flip side, we see of course, the cost developments for energy and raw materials and the supply chain disturbances which are not helpful for the EBITDA development and make it a bit tougher. However, I think we need to see on the positive side that now the two new production sites Thailand and Brazil will start contributing with EBITDA to the overall group results.

That brings me immediately also to the focus points. Of course the highest priority when it comes to focus points is now to commercialize these new capacities. We celebrated the successful start-up now it is about to commercialize them. I think we have shown that we were able to defend to a large extent at least the absolute term margin of our product and this is strongly linked for our strong brand. So the focus on TENCEL, on VEOCEL on ECOVERO i.e. on our branding will remain, that will support our position.

And then, of course in these days continuous improvement, cost management and operational excellence remain a top priority for us. And I have to say that what I've seen so far from quarter one results as well as from the pipeline, I'm very encouraged by the team and by the culture we see now in Lenzing.

With that, I would finish the presentation and open the floor for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin the question-and-answer session. Please, note that questions are only possible via telephone. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Isha Sharma from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Isha Sharma

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for the presentation. I have two questions, please. The first one is on the lockdown situation in China. As far as I understand most of the downstream mills are located in the south provinces of Guangdong and Fujian and therefore not really impacted directly in terms of production. Is that the correct assumption? Also, you did mention some negative impact on demand. So I was wondering if you could quantify it a little bit for us, how much was it in Q1? And what is your expectation in Q2, if we assume the lockdown to continue through the quarter? That will be the first one.

And the second question is on dissolving wood pulp market. There were expectations as the price normalizes once more capacities come on stream, which we expected in 2021 and also for 2022. Have the market dynamics changed, given the flood situation in South Africa? And what would be your expectations in terms of demand supply and pricing this year?

The last question, if you could please help us with your expectation on your on the utilization rates of your both your plants which have both started production, which is really extraordinary in chemical industry, I have to say. So if you could give us the utilization rates for our models, that would be great for Q2 and then beyond that. Thank you.

Cord Prinzhorn

Okay, thank you, Isha. I would like to try to answer your question. So let's start with the lockdown in China. As we have shown in the presentation, we see the first impact, of course in the retail sales. And then we see the one or other meal is also impacted not so much by the maybe by the lockdown, but they get problems from a logistic point of view. I'm not sure whether you are aware, but at the moment, we have a capacity of trucks in China, which is, is down by a couple of 30% to 40%. So the supply to those mills is also a problem.

Over all the demand in China for sustainable fibers is pretty healthy, it's pretty good. And therefore, we see less of an impact than others. When I come to the impact of South Africa, yes, that has an impact. We are at the moment studying it is for us only impacting one segment and we are studying how we mitigate it. We have still inventory on power. But of course, having such a problem in one of the key supply markets, we need to think about mitigation plans and we are in the middle of doing this. So far, we didn't have to reduce any output of one of our sides. On the dissolved wood pulp price market, I think, of course a situation like South Africa doesn't help the prices that would be my estimate.

And the third question was about the utilization rates, here I like you to understand we are in the middle of a ramp-up curve. So we as I said we are ramping up south so our factory in Brazil and by the end of the year it should be it should be there. And in Thailand we are very positive in terms of output, but it is still a ramp up curve also in the quality we get. But we are very pleased we are actually, when I look at the quality of products we get per tonne produced. And I'm very positive because it's actually better than plan.

Isha Sharma

That's great. Thank you so much. I will go back in the queue.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Marcos Maya from BARDA. Please go ahead.

Marcos Maya

Good afternoon, gentlemen, three questions from our side as well. Given the now successful ramp up of the two new plants, can you give us an indication when you expect the dissolving pulp plant positively to impact your earnings in 2022? Is this something already happening Q3 and more in Q4? And also how much the new Thailand plant is already loaded? And also, if the Thailand plant is already positively contributing to the earnings of Lenzing, that would be my kind of first question?

This sub question sorry for this, second question is in addition, as now, the two large CapEx projects nearly finalized for when should we expect the announcement of a new world scale specialty Viscose fiber plant? Is this something you have already on the agenda or this to something more out for the next year? And then my last question would be the premium of specialties where the standard seems to be not yet where there has been in 2019 or beginning of 2020. Do we expect to install this old premiums shortly or is this something which might be something structure has changed it might not achieve this over the next years, that will be my third question. Thank you.



Cord Prinzhorn

Okay, let me take your first question on the ramp-up and the contribution from both the new projects that were just finalized. Actually, as Stephan elucidated before both the plant of course, now in a ramp-up phase and at the beginning of a ramp-up phase actually, costs will rather increase of course, and recite [ph] will decrease. And only then later on, we reached a turning point when quality is on the level we expect, and output also on that level. So actually, for the mill in Brazil, my expectation would be that we see positive contributions from Q3 onwards. And for Thailand, of course, it is a more complex ramp-up, then for dissolving wood pulp mill. They are actually we would expect a positive contribution, probably rather at the end of Q3, or maybe in Q4. It is it is probably, you need to understand that, let's say ramping up a pipe mill is that let's say I mean, of course Christian will not like me for that. However, ramping up a pipe mill is probably easier than ramping up a state of the art Lyocell plant and therefore also timing wise and quality wise, there are some differences. So I hope this answers your first question.

Then on your second question, actually, you asked on the Viscose plant, however Lenzing does not have any plans on Viscose or maybe are you referring maybe to our investments in in China and Indonesia?

Marcos Maya

Yes to China and Indonesia, but also that you further enhance your capacities in specialty fibers?

Cord Prinzhorn

Yes, okay specialty fibers. Chinese and Indonesia, the two projects are on schedule, they will not deliver major impact in 2022, the China one at the very back end of 2022. But the Indonesian one will go live in Q2 23. Now in terms of when do we announce the next project? Well, let's do the homework. First, as I said, focus on commercialize. And then sure we have plans and ideas but first, I want to sell our plants and then we do the next step. And then does this answer your second question?

Marcos Maya

Yes. Thank you.

Cord Prinzhorn

Okay, and we had a third one that was on the premium Right?

Marcos Maya

Exactly, premium specialties versus standard fibers.

Cord Prinzhorn

I would say you, you need to see it in a, when I look at what we get as a specialty premium on our ECOVERO Viscose versus standard Viscose in the market, I think we are seeing very nice premium when I would say that, that it is at least in the highest areas and camps we've seen before. And also when you see the premium we have with our TENCEL Classic versus generic Lyocell that is also very high in these days.

Marcos Maya

And my question was, maybe it's just product mix effect. But when I look at your page 12 of the presentation, then just the gap in between the two price lands looks like that is larger, or was larger in 2019 and beginning of 2020, then it is right now that therefore, it looks like that the gap of letting specialties is not yet as it were, where it was one two years ago, basically, two, two and a half years ago. And that was my question, but maybe there's also to do with a product mix effect and volume effect.

Cord Prinzhorn

Yes, yes. For sure that the mix effects in it. And, but I would await the development in the next quarters.

Marcos Maya

Okay, sounds good. Thank you.

Cord Prinzhorn

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Teresa Schinwald from Raiffeisen Bank International. Please go ahead.

Teresa Schinwald

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon. Three questions, no sub questions. And the first one is referring again to the ECOVERO and premium Viscose. Back in the days, we actually saw was assuming assistance, a 20% premium versus standard Viscose. And prices have increased everywhere. So would it be fair to assume that the premium versus standard Viscose has increased in the past few months, rather in the 20% to 25% area. The second one is regarding your energy procurement policy is it about to change for those plants that are not self-sufficient, or have access to biomass. Because buying at spot prices hasn't been the best of choices in recent weeks. And the last one is more a general one, if you could please provide EBITDA data for the two segments on a quarterly basis. Thank you.

Cord Prinzhorn

Let me start you with ECOVERO. And I would ask for a little bit of understanding. We will not share detailed numbers there on that level of granularity you asked for, but rest assured that ECOVERO at the moment has a very nice premium versus standard Viscose. And when it comes to energy, as you rightfully say, we have different sites with different setups, some self-sufficient, some less and we are looking into hedging some energy costs and we are looking into getting more independent also on the energy resource we have. As you may know, we are doing a couple of photovoltaic projects which we now have the approval. So we are working on all three fronts. Mike [ph] and EBITA per segment, Thomas.

Thomas Obendrauf

Yes, let me take the third question on EBITDA for a segment on a quarterly basis. Actually, our plan is actually to disclose this information for the half year report and of course for the full year report. Let me I will take up your question. I will discuss with investor relations and accounting as well. However, so far actually, our plan would be to stick to disclosing this information only with the half year and the full year.

Teresa Schinwald

It will at least be highly appreciated on a quarterly basis. Thank you, thank you for the answers.

Thomas Obendrauf

I fully understand your question of course yes.

Operator

Have you finished your question?

Teresa Schinwald

Yes, I'm done. Thank you.

Operator

Okay, thank you. The next question is a follow up one from the line of Isha Sharma from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Isha Sharma

Hi, thank you for giving me the opportunity again. So, just two more questions from my side. One is on the cost. If I look at the cost of sales, they have come down sequentially in absolute terms from Q4 to Q1. Is this driven by lower dissolving woodpulp prices as they appear in your P&L? And what should we expect in Q2 because there's a lag effect. We're just trying to understand when it appears in your P&L. And the second question would be in case of Russian gas embargo, I understand that, of course, Lenzing is kind of a bio refinery. So they are not affected. But the Lyocell plant in Europe building right and the other two plants of Lyocell that which are outside of Europe will not be impacted. So just trying to understand have you looked at what kind of impact there might be for you, in case of lower energy availability? Thank you.

Cord Prinzhorn

Okay. Let me take your first question on the development of cost of sales. Yes, you're of course correct. So cost of sales compared to Q4 2021 are down a bit in absolute numbers. However, that is in line with lower sales volume in Q1compared to Q4 2021. If you would, if you would go down to more details, I mean, the cost level as such, still has increased in Q1 compared to last quarter of 2021 by a couple of percentage points. However, the decrease, as I said before, is in cost of sales is driven by lower sales volume.

Thomas Obendrauf

Okay, let me take your energy question. And I think we need to answer that side by sides, right. We have, as you may know, we have a site in [Indiscernible] in Austria; this site is highly dependent on gas. And as soon as an embargo would lead to a restriction of gas, then we would either have to lower the output or we in case we wouldn't get any gas at all, we would have to stop. The other side, as you rightfully say, in Lenzing, the vast majority, if we are doing ourselves, it's our Biorefinery concept, however, we need a little bit of gas as well for certain processes. So if an embargo would lead to a zero supply, also of the Lenzing side, we would struggle to continue the operation.

And at the moment, I don't see and foresee any impact of this measures in Phuket [Ph] in Thailand in Nanjing, of course not. And in mobile, and in the U.K., what the impact is probably also limited. Yes. So that that would be if that's helpful, the how we see the situation.

Isha Sharma

That's very helpful. Thank you to the both of you. Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow up question from the line of Marcos Maya from BARDA Bank. Please go ahead.

Marcos Maya

Yes, thank you. Also on the volume development and Q1 can split up the top line growth development or give at least indication what was the price effect and what was the volume effect in Q1 that would be helpful. And secondly, also then the development in the second quarter April and May you said a lockdown in China already affecting have already affected March a little bit. I guess this is also the case for April maybe some more color on April, May development would be helpful.

Cord Prinzhorn

And let me take your first question on actually details on volumes and prices. I mean as you know from our course we are very reluctant in sharing any information in debt regarding the only thing we do is actually that only in the annual report of course you find the total volume being sold by Lenzing group. The reason for not sharing those details is simply we do not want to leak any information to the market on the price points, especially for our specialty fibers like Lyocell, or Modal. And therefore, please understand that we will not be sharing that information.

Marcos Maya

Okay.

Cord Prinzhorn

And the second question if you could repeat, please?

Marcos Maya

Yes, that was basically how the second quarter started. If you see, I guess, you see the development of China getting worse, worse, getting worse basically, then in the end of the first quarter, and at the same time I wanted to know if this the developments in Europe or in North America developing better.

Cord Prinzhorn

I would say we had a good start of the quarter of course, we are impacted a little bit also from the congestions in the Shanghai Harbor, but also in April, we don't see it for our fibers. Any reduced demand, demand stays strong in Asia, in North America and in Europe.

Marcos Maya

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no more question at this time. I hand back to Stephan Sielaff for closing remarks.

Stephan Sielaff

Yes, thank you very much. And yes, I wish all of you a great rest of the day, stay healthy. And talk to you soon in one of our next calls. Thank you. Thank you so much for your interest and hopefully talk to you very soon. Bye bye.