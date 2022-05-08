Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always on the lookout for additional dividend growth opportunities. Some of them already exist in my portfolio, while others are new positions. As we see the growing uncertainty in the markets, and we see how the volatility is getting higher, I am looking for opportunities to find long-term attractive opportunities.

In previous articles, I analyzed both Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). I found both companies to be highly attractive, yet they were also both expensive. Costco is more expensive but also grows much faster than Walmart. I thought I should revisit one of my oldest positions in this realm, Target (NYSE:TGT) which has more than tripled since I first bought shares.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Target operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise.

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Over the last decade sales at Target have increased by almost 50%. Sales are growing mostly organically as Target grows by opening more stores, improving same-store sales, and extending its online offering. The investment in online channels has been responsible for half of the growth since 2019. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Target to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~4% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

While revenue growth has been modest, the EPS (earnings per share) has grown at a much faster pace. Over the last decade, the EPS has more than tripled itself. EPS growth was fueled by sales growth together with buybacks and margin expansion. As the company grows online and improves store efficiency, operating margins increased by 12%, and are expected to keep growing. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Target to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~8% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Target is a dividend king, which means it has raised its dividend for over 50 years in a row. In June Target is expected to raise the dividend once again, and it will be the 51st year in a row in which the company raised its annual payment. After a 32% increase in 2021, investors should expect a more modest increase of around 10% which will be greater than inflation. The dividend is safe with a payout ratio below 25%, and the current 1.5% yield is not extremely attractive due to the current atmosphere of increasing rates.

Data by YCharts

A dividend growth company usually utilizes two methods to return capital to shareholders. The first one is the dividend of course, and the second one is share buybacks. Fewer shares support higher EPS growth, and buybacks are more effective when the valuation is attractive. Target is aggressively buying back its stock and over the last decade, the company has lowered the number of shares outstanding by more than 30% significantly impacting the EPS growth in that decade.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The shares of Target are trading for a P/E (price to earnings) of 15.43. It is almost the same P/E ratio it has traded a year ago, and significantly lower than the 52 weeks high. Paying less than 16 times earnings for a company that shows significant and reliable growth, and pays a secure dividend makes sense to me especially when the growth trajectory is positive as in the case of Target.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes the fact that Target is attractively valued at the moment. The company's average P/E ratio over the last two decades was closer to 17, and it is higher than the current P/E. While the company has shown an average growth rate of 11% compared to the current medium forecast of 8%, I believe that shares of Target are attractively valued as Target is a haven in times of uncertainty.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, Target seems like it is just at the sweet spot. It has strong fundamentals with growth in sales and EPS, it uses that income to return capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. This great package is trading for less than its average valuation making Target an interesting investment prospect for dividend growth investors if it has enough growth opportunities.

Opportunities

Target's significant growth opportunity is its online and omnichannel capabilities. Online sales have increased by 21% in 2021 following a 145% increase in 2020. Target leverages its store to make a blended offering that combines the convenience of a store with an easy-to-use app. Its Drive Up service allows customers to order online using the app, and have it delivered to the trunk of their cars the same day. This is a competitive edge it has over Amazon (AMZN) for example, and Target intends to expand this offering in 2022.

Target Q4 2021 Results

At the moment, the level of uncertainty in the markets is high. We see high inflation, and higher rates and there is a risk of recession in the foreseeable future. When there is a higher level of uncertainty, a margin of safety becomes more crucial than ever. Compared to the company's peers like Walmart and Costco, Target enjoys a lower valuation which gives its investors a higher margin of safety for their investment if the economy keeps slowing down or even tanks.

Data by YCharts

Target is using a blended strategy not only when it comes to its distribution channels. $30B of the company's $106B in revenues came from company-owned brands. The company combines its brands with the largest brands in the world. While it sells its brands, it also has cooperation with brands like Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) which have their stores inside Target stores. It also cooperates with Starbucks to allow consumers to pick up coffee and pastries when picking up groceries.

Target Q4 2021 Results

Risks

The first risk is the fact that Target leans towards discretionary spending. Unlike its peers like Walmart and Costco who focus mainly on consumer staples, sales of Target include discretionary items. Therefore, if the economy enters a recession, Target will be hurt more significantly than its peers as discretionary spending will be lowered.

In addition, Target is operating in a highly competitive environment. In the consumer discretionary sector, the company is competing mainly with Amazon. Amazon's revenues are five times higher than Target's, and they have significant pricing power and logistics capabilities. Target is fighting that with its Drive Up offering that I described above, yet it is still a significant challenge going forward.

Inflation is amplifying the competitive challenge. When companies deal with inflationary pressures they tend to raise prices to maintain their profitability. However, when the competition is harsh, raising prices may lead to losing market share. Therefore, Target will probably have to become leaner and more efficient to maintain its current profitability while dealing with higher costs. If it succeeds it will be able to raise prices more modestly and maintain its profitability level and its market share.

Conclusions

Target is a great example of a legacy company that adapts to technological trends and always listens to client needs. The company is then rewarded with increased demand that is translated to higher sales. Higher sales lead to higher EPS which in turn fuel dividends and buybacks. The company is attractively valued at the moment and has several future growth prospects.

In terms of risks, the company has to deal with several risks mostly market and sector-wide. However, the company has proved in the past that it can deal with such challenges, and with such a long-track record I am comfortable with investing in Target. Investors can enjoy 8% growth together with a 1.5% growing dividend for a total return of almost 10% with relatively limited risks. Therefore, I believe that Target is a BUY in the current market.