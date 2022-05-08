Pyrosky/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - the perennial underachiever of what I like to term the "Big 8" US Pharmaceuticals - delivered a decent set of Q122 earnings at the end of April, although in true Gilead style, a $2.7bn write-down in relation to its 2020 acquisition of Immunomedics wiped out most of its profits.

Share price performance of the "Big 8" US Pharmaceutical companies - last 5 years - compared. (TradingView)

As we can see above, over the past 5 years, Gilead's share price is the only one of the Big 8 - comprised of, in order of market cap size, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN), and Gilead - not to have grown over a 5-year period.

Whilst investors in e.g. Eli Lilly have made a return on investment ("ROI") of >270%, Gilead shareholders are down 7.4%, and to rub further salt into the wound, Lilly pays the larger dividend, of $0.98 per quarter versus Gilead's $0.73 per quarter.

In FY21, however, Lilly generated revenues of $28.32bn, which is about $1bn less than Gilead, which generated revenue of $27.37bn. Lilly's price to sales ("P/S") ratio for FY21 is 9.6x compared to Gilead's 2.8x, and Lilly's price to earnings ("P/E") ratio is 43.2x compared to Gilead's 16.5x.

Given that much of Lilly's gains are to do with its development of an Alzheimer's treatment, Donanemab, which has a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") as Biogen's (BIIB) approved, but now all but abandoned therapy Aduhelm, there is a case to be made that investors would be better off holding Gilead stock at the present time.

Investment fundamentals of "Big 8" US Pharma compared. (my table)

Turning to Q122 earnings, Gilead delivered total product sales of $6.5bn - up 3% year-on-year - led by 2% growth in its HIV division, to $3.7bn, with newest med, the triple drug combo Biktarvy delivering $2.2bn of sales, and a 5.4% uplift in sales of Veklury, Gilead's antiviral medication for hospitalized, and now non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, earning $1.54bn.

Gilead Q122 earnings breakdown by asset. (my table)

As we can see above, the HIV division and Veklury together accounted for ~80% of Gilead's revenues, and Biktarvy and Veklury combined 56% of all revenues.

That represents too high a dependence on 2 assets, in my view, and especially so when we consider that Veklury sales are likely to fall in tandem with the number of patient hospitalizations from COVID, which is close to an all-time low, and getting lower, according to data from the World Health Organization ("WHO").

It also helps to explain why Gilead's share price has been underperforming since 2016, when sales of its Hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni, both >$10bn selling assets in their prime, went into freefall, since there were no more patients to treat.

Gilead has had to reinvent itself and it has not been easy, with a succession of big-money M&A deals failing to deliver the hoped for value. Amongst others, ~$12bn was spent on Kite Pharma and its cell therapy platform in 2017, ~$5bn on Forty Seven and its anti-CD47 therapy Magrolimab in 2021, and $21bn on Immunomedics in 2020 to gain access to its cancer drug Trodelvy.

As I discussed in my last note on Gilead in February this year, while Gilead lavished $38bn on 3 companies generating no revenue, with lead assets years away from commercialization, the likes of AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb increased their revenues by ~$12bn and $20bn via mega-money acquisitions of Allergan and Celgene, respectively.

These 2 Pharmas may have spent nearly double the money that Gilead has, but their share price growth across the past 12 months - 32% and 19% respectively - probably justifies their spending in shareholders' eyes, whilst Gilead investors have suffered an -8% ROI.

As I have also argued in previous posts, however, there are signs that these acquisitions may eventually bear fruit, and whilst BMY and ABBV have mountains of debt - respectively $71.4bn and $131.1bn of total liabilities - Gilead is in a better position, although it is hardly debt free, reporting total liabilities of $43.2bn in Q122.

When investing in biotech or Pharma companies, often it is better to buy the momentum stock as opposed to the company whose share price looks discounted, because there are often solid underlying reasons why one stock is buoyant while the other shrinks.

In Gilead's case however, I think there are reasons to be optimistic the share price can buck its trend of underperformance, while other Pharmas - the likes of Lilly and Pfizer, I suspect, are more likely to experience corrections. Gilead stock traded at $74 at the end of 2021, before touching an 18-month, and close to 5-year low, of $58 in early March.

The current price of $61 reflects a slight jump after an initially negative reaction to Q122 earnings. Gilead is in many ways a problematic company for investors, since its investments have simply not paid off to date, but even so, I believe its share price deserves to grow across the rest of 2022, and given its dividend currently yields nearly 5%, there is some downside protection in place here.

There are a lot of red flags in relation to an investment in Gilead, which I will discuss below, and it is tempting to wonder if CEO Daniel O'Day, recruited from Roche, will last beyond 2022, given the number of drug development issues blighting his ambition to become an oncology focused company.

Balanced against that however is a mega-blockbuster HIV drug, a new long-acting HIV drug in development with Merck, key data readouts for flagship cancer drug Trodelvy, and some very attractive profitability - at least on a non-GAAP basis.

Q1 Earnings Hint At How Profitable Gilead Can Be

Big Pharma concerns typically drive high profit margins, and Gilead is no exception, achieving a net profit margin ("NPM") of 23% in FY21 - about matching the sector average.

In Q122, Gilead reported non-GAAP net income of $2.6bn, and non-GAAP EPS of $2.04, which implies a forward PE ratio of ~7.5, which is ~67% lower than the Big Pharma sector average, albeit on a GAAP basis. Gilead's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Andrew Dickinson explained the $2.7bn write-down - which reduced GAAP EPS for the quarter to $0.02 per share, versus $1.37 in the prior year period - as follows:

While no final decisions have been made pending discussions with regulatory authorities, as a result of the data, we have taken a $2.7 billion impairment to reflect the likelihood of a delayed launch of Trodelvy for third-line-plus HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer in the United States as well as Europe and the possibility of a reduced market share in late-line patients given the emerging competitive landscape.

The write-down will affect FY22 earnings, meaning management's initial forecast for GAAP EPS of $4.7 - $5.20, or a forward PE of ~12.5x, has now been reduced to $3 - $3.5, forward PE of 19x, as shown below.

Gilead FY22 guidance. (earnings presentation)

The GAAP forward PE remains competitive in respect to the sector average, and Trodelvy may still justify Gilead's $12bn outlay on Immunomedics, although its success is very much in the balance at the present time.

Trodelvy's Future Uncertain As Peak Sales of ~$5bn A Long Way Off

Trodelvy is already approved to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC") after at least two prior therapies, with data suggesting it cut the risk of death over chemotherapy by 49%, but there may be an approval in first line to look forward to.

In its pivotal TROPICS-02 study, Trodelvy met its primary endpoint with a “statistically significant” improvement in progression-free survival ("PFS") versus chemotherapy, but question marks remain over whether the difference is "clinically meaningful".

Trial observers had been hoping for an increase in PFS of >2 months, but early studies suggest PFS of 5.5 months, which is likely to fall short of that figure. Gilead expects to share full detail from TROPICS-02 at ASCO in June, although it may be 2024, and the release of final Overall Survival ("OS") analysis, before Gilead has the data it needs to submit a marketing application to the FDA.

There may be peak sales of $2.2bn on the table in breast cancer for Trodelvy, analysts believe, whilst management is also exploring other indications, such as lung cancer - a massive market worth >$25bn, according to estimates - and several solid tumor cancers in combo with Merck's mega-blockbuster immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") Keytruda.

Trodelvy is a cornerstone of Gilead CEO Kevin O'Day's plan to convert one third of the company's total revenues to oncology-based drugs by 2030, and the frustrating delays and write-downs are clearly a problem for management - if the June data is not promising, the share price could suffer once again.

More Problems & Opportunities In HIV

Gilead had been hoping that its latest HIV drug, Lenacapavir, would be approved back in March, but instead, the FDA rejected it based on chemistry manufacturing and controls ("CMC") concerns related to its compatibility with the vials it is stored in.

Lenacapavir is an injection given twice annually, pegged for peak sales of ~$1.1bn as a monotherapy, but Gilead hopes to partner it with Merck's islatravir daily pill to create a new, more convenient long-acting standard of care in HIV. Gilead will receive ~65% of net revenues of the combo after revenues hit $2bn, apparently, whilst the agreement also covers net sales >$3.5bn, with Gilead earning the lion's share, which implies the 2 companies are hopeful of multi-billion-dollar revenue generation.

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) recently approved Cabenuva will challenge the combo for market share, however, as well as attempting to take market share away from Biktarvy, so as much as Gilead hopes to grow revenues via this avenue, it will also be fighting off a challenge to one of its main breadwinners.

Cell Therapies Strong But Magrolimab (And Others) Struggle

After many years, at least Gilead's cell therapy division is beginning to thrive. Yescarta sales improved by 32% year-on-year, to $211m, thanks to approvals in refractory large B-cell lymphoma as well as in follicular lymphoma, and the ex vivo CAR-T therapy was approved in second-line relapsed or refractory LBCL last month, whilst Gilead's Maryland-based cell manufacturing site has also been approved by the FDA.

Shareholders may take some comfort in the fact that Yescarta - developed by Kite Therapeutics, which was bought out for >$11bn - took years to deliver sales wise, but potentially looks set for >$1bn+ of sales in 2022, whilst recently approved cell therapy Tecartus, approved in acute lymphoblastic leukemia ("ALL") in October last year and for Mantle Cell Lymphoma in July, ought to one day achieve sales in the low-to-mid triple-digit millions, it's expected.

Unfortunately, Magrolimab, the anti-CD47 cancer drug acquired from Forty Seven, has run into problems, with the FDA placing a clinical hold on half of its clinical studies earlier this year. These studies are mainly related to blood cancers, whilst solid tumor trials are unaffected, but the drug has achieved little of note to date, and Pfizer's acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics for $2.3bn introduces a direct challenger, further impacting its potential for success.

Another oncology partnership, with Arcus Biosciences and its anti-TIGIT drug - has been a disappointment to date, with Zydelig being withdrawn from 2 indications, whilst a $5bn partnership with Galapagos centered around autoimmune drug Jyseleca was another failure.

Conclusion - Gilead Is In The Doldrums But It Can Be Salvaged Long Term

I'd be hesitant to use the term "too big to fail" in relation to Gilead, but this $77bn market cap Pharma concern is certainly not finished yet.

It is almost laughable how many issues the market can point to at Gilead - nearly $50bn of M&A activity resulting in 3 commercialized drugs, which barely contribute $400m of revenue per quarter - but the future of Trodelvy at least remains in the balance, whilst Gilead's traditional strength in HIV remains apparent, and could improve with the addition of Lenacapavir, although the FDA rejection represents yet another false dawn.

I have praised CEO O'Day's ambition to drive an oncology division capable of driving multi-billion dollar revenues, but I am beginning to wonder if his exit might appease angry shareholders if Gilead can't achieve more with its pipeline. With Veklury sales likely on the decline, Gilead desperately needs a win somewhere across its pipeline or portfolio to cheer investors.

And yet with all that said the company remains so profitable that its valuation seems much too low in comparison with sector rivals, and it has a diverse business, and one of the world's best-selling drugs in Biktarvy.

Typically, Gilead's HIV sales get stronger and stronger as the year goes on, and with the Immunomedics write-down now behind it, the rest of this year's earnings may be broadly positive - who knows, Trodelvy may also come through in first line breast cancer, Veklury - still one of the most widely used COVID antivirals - could continue to contribute, and even a slight upgrade to FY EPS expectations could trigger a share price spike back to highs of >$70, implying a ~20% upside opportunity.

Alternatively, Veklury sales could decline, Trodelvy could fail again, and O'Day could depart, but at least that would bring a new dawn, and some new hope for investors.

A final indignity suffered by the CEO is the slow progress of Veklury's replacement, GS-5245, which is still progressing through a Phase 1 trial, even as Pfizer's Paxlovid is rolled out globally, with sales expectations of >$20bn.

Whilst it's easy to understand why Gilead's share price is underperforming, it's also not too difficult to plot a course for share price growth, under a competent management team. The Pharma that delivered a $30bn selling HCV franchise can come again, and personally, I suspect it will.