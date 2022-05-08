G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) is a multisector bond fund with a very broad mandate. The fund has the ability to invest in bonds "anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets". The fund is currently overweight Emerging Markets debt and U.S. High Yield. With EM spreads at historic highs on the back of the Ukraine conflict and the U.S. junk yields hitting decade long elevated levels, DSL has been severely impaired from a performance perspective. The fund is now down over -15% from a total return perspective in 2022 and is reaching price levels not seen since the March 2020 Covid sell-off.

2022 has seen a tremendous duration avoidance by market participants scared by inflationary pressures and a very hawkish Fed which is behind the curve in bringing inflation down. This has translated into significant outflows from high yield. With a 4.15 years duration, DSL has seen its NAV decrease based on the shift up in the yield curve by more than 200 bps since the start of the year for the 4-year tenor point. However, we feel the bulk of the move is behind us. We also like the contrarian view of starting to layer into HY when all market participants are exiting since it might be a sign of capitulation. For us HY positioning in terms of duration avoidance should have been done in the beginning of 2022 when the tightening cycle began, not towards the end of the move.

DSL is now yielding in excess of 9.9%, is trading at a historic high discount to NAV of -10.5%, and is approaching a net price level not seen since the Covid pandemic. We feel corporate balance sheets and outlooks are much better set-up now than in 2020 and while higher yields might prove a head-wind, the rates move is toward its tail. For a long term holder this is an ideal point to start layering in exposure, with a 3 years plus time frame for holding the name. We therefore rate it a Buy.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 28%

Average for the CEF space.

Expense Ratio: 1.83%

A bit high for this type of leverage.

Manager: Double Line

Premier asset manager.

Yield: 9.96%

Compared to peers the yield is on the high side.

Discount / Z-Statistic: -10.50% / -2.1

The fund is trading at a discount.

The discount is high in respect to historic levels

Holdings

The fund is overweight emerging markets credits followed by U.S. high yield bonds:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund tends to invest in the riskiest portion of the capital structure:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see that the allocation favors the BB and B buckets with a high allocation to CCC credits as well. Credit spreads are extremely volatile on the bottom of the capital structure given the sensitivity to higher rates and the business cycle.

The fund has a 4.15 years duration, generally sporting a short bond maturity profile:

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet)

The holdings are very granular, and we do not have any issuer exceeding a 2% threshold in the fund:

Top 10 Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Performance

The fund is down more than -15% on a year-to-date basis due to rising rates and widening credit spreads:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at all-in yield levels for U.S. high yield bonds we can see we are at historic highs outside recessionary periods:

All-in Yields U.S. HY (The Fed)

Currently the ICE BofA US High Yield Index Effective Yield is over 7%, which in the context of the past decade has signaled historic highs, outside true recessionary periods (i.e. much higher credit spreads to compensate for the risk of default).

EM dollar spreads are also at historic high levels on the back of the Ukraine conflict:

EM Spreads (The Fed)

The fund is USD-based and while DSL has the ability to invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies it is overwhelmingly a USD fund hence subject to the USD curve interest rate moves and risks.

The fund is now close to its all-time low in price achieved during the Covid sell-off in March-April 2020:

DSL Price Action (Seeking Alpha)

The current driver for the sell-off is not represented by credit spread widening / default concerns, but higher all in yields driven by higher rates. We believe in mean reversion and feel buying at the bottom of a historic range when the underlying companies' balance sheets are still in excellent shape is a good way to add risk in HY.

Premium / Discount

The fund is now trading at a historic discount to NAV:

Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

Currently the fund is trading at a -10.5% discount to NAV which is one of the widest levels seen historically. We can see from the above table that usually DSL trades at a flat to -4% level to its net asset value. The current sell-off has driven the discount to historic wide levels. We consider this a good entry point from a discount to NAV perspective.

Conclusion

Coming from a premier asset manager DSL is a closed end fund focused on emerging markets debt and U.S. high yield. The fund has been severely hampered in 2022 by the rising risk free rates in the U.S. and widening credit spreads in the EM space on the back of the Ukraine conflict. DSL is now sporting a historic wide discount to NAV of -10.5% and is closing in, from a price perspective, to lows not seen since the Covid induced sell-off. With a general market avoidance of duration and fixed income, but with healthy corporate balance sheets we feel now is a good time to start layering in risk in DSL. We feel the bulk of the rates move is behind us and while we might still have volatility in the next few months driven by outflows, a long term holder would be best suited to start layering in exposure. We therefore rate it a Buy.