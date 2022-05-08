1001Love/iStock via Getty Images

I get it. I really do. It feels wrong to buy a housing-related stock now, does it? After all:

Mortgage rates are up. A lot. Potential homebuyers must be bailing out, right?

Home prices are up. A lot. 34% since the beginning of COVID according to the S&P/Shiller Home Price Index . Sounds like a bubble, right?

S&P/Shiller Home Price Index We remember what happened the last time home prices boomed. The ’08-’11 housing collapse. Why can’t that happen again?

A key tenet of value investing is that the best opportunities arise when the gap between emotions and facts are wide. I believe that is case at present – the facts of housing are far better than Mr. Market fears. That should be good news for buyers of private mortgage insurer MGIC’s stock price. I estimate that the fair value of this $13.50 stock is $25 or more, based on the facts. Let’s look at them.

The critical fact: Credit costs are everything for MGIC ( NYSE: MTG

As a mortgage insurer, MGIC collects insurance premiums from homebuyers who have less than a 20% down payment and, in the event the homebuyer defaults, it pays a claim to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as the primary insurers of the mortgage. Today’s investor is obsessed with top-line revenue growth. But that is truly a minor part of MGIC’s story.

In 2013 MGIC had total revenues of $1.04 billion. On 2021 revenues only progressed to $1.19 billion, a measly 2% a year growth rate. But over those eight years, net income rose from ($50) million to $635 million. Why? Because MGIC’s claims payment provision dropped from $839 million to $65 million.

The key investment question for MGIC is whether the U.S. is heading towards a large jump in home foreclosures. Ms. Market’s fears imply that. But the facts point towards continued modest foreclosures. Here are four of those facts.

Credit fact #1: The home price boom is due to a supply shortage, not a demand bubble.

I just wrote up this story in a Seeking Alpha article on Pulte Homes, so please refer to it for the full story. But the gist of it is that there are fewer vacant single-family homes today than in at least 60 years. Families are desperate to find the housing they need. That is a sign of strength, not of weakness.

Credit fact #2: Home mortgage credit quality, including MGIC’s, is outstanding.

For example, the New York Federal Reserve Bank produced this chart in its Household Debt and Credit report:

New York Federal Reserve Bank

Source: New York Federal Reserve

You can see that the credit scores of new mortgage borrowers jumped sharply since the housing bubble, and today are as good as they’ve been aside from the early days of the pandemic. The average FICO of MGIC’s insured loans is 744, with nearly no subprime borrowers.

Credit fact #3: Mortgage debt service costs for MGIC’s insured borrowers is at record lows.

MGIC, as well as its peers, doesn’t reveal the mortgage rates its customers are paying. But the fact is that 67% of its insured book was written during the low-rate years of ’20 and ’21. And the fact is that the Federal Reserve’s measure of mortgage payments as a percent of household income is at an all-time low:

Federal Reserve

Source: The Federal Reserve

Yes, the sharp increase in mortgage rates this year stinks for current home shoppers. But MGIC’s customers are already locked in at far more affordable mortgage payments. Payments that will get continually more affordable as their incomes grow. This fact provides strong protection against foreclosure.

Credit fact #4: MGIC reinsures nearly all of its credit risk.

93% of its total loans, in fact. This reinsurance is designed to share MGIC’s claims payments in the event of a recession. This reinsurance is deemed by MGIC’s regulators to be worth a huge $1.9 billion in capital, so it is a serious protection of MGIC’s earnings and therefore of shareholder value.

MGIC has substantial free capital and is generating a substantial amount more.

As of March 31, MGIC had $6.0 billion of regulatory capital, but needed only a minimum of $3.6 billion. Assuming that it wants a 40% cushion to minimum, that still leaves $1.0 billion of free cash. That free cash can benefit investors if it can be shifted from MGIC’s insurance subsidiary to its holding company. As of March 31, $407 million of that cash was already at the holding company. Since the end of Q1 its insurance regulator approved the transfer of another $400 million.

More free cash is pouring in every day. MGIC’s cash earnings are now running at $700-800 million a year. Growing its insurance book will require the company to retain about $200 million of that cash. Which leaves $500 million a year in new free cash flows for us investors.

MGIC has begun in earnest to return that free cash to investors. This is where I want to thank sellers of the stock.

For this year through April MGIC returned $194 million to shareholders - $26 million in dividends and $168 million to buy back 11.5 million shares, or 3½% of shares outstanding. The company also bought back $67 million of its 9% convertible debentures, both reducing its debt costs and cancelling another 5.2 million potential dilutive shares, or another 1½% of shares outstanding.

For the rest of the year MGIC will pay another $75 million or so in dividends, and I’ll guess at least $350 million to buy back more stock. That’s a total return this year of $620 million this year, or nearly $2 per share. That’s a 15% cash return!

Hence my best wishes to those sellers keeping MGIC’s stock price so low. If the stock was selling at my $25 fair value, this year’s roughly $500 million of share repurchases would buy back 20 million shares, or 6% of shares outstanding. At $13.50, the $500 million buys back 11% of shares outstanding. Every percentage point extra of share reduction adds another nearly 1% permanently to MGIC’s EPS. The lower buyback price therefore permanently adds 5% to MGIC’s EPS. Thank you, sellers.

Q1 highlights

Just a few to show you how well MGIC is humming along:

My version of operating EPS is $0.53 per share. I added back the $0.06 per share loss from buying back those debentures I wrote about earlier, then I subtracted off a $30 million reversal of loan loss provisions.

Cash flow per share was $0.63 per share. This number is from MGIC’s cash flow statement in its 10-Q.

Claims paid were $11 million. That is the lowest number in at least 30 years! That is out of a $277 billion insurance book.

Shares outstanding of 310 million declined by a substantial 9% from a year earlier.

Insurance in force grew by 10%.

The average insurance premium earned was 40.0 basis points, down 0.7 from the prior quarter. High premium business written a decade and more ago continues to roll off its books.

Valuation. This is a cheap stock from any angle.

Here are three angles:

A 6.4 P/E ratio, based on Seeking Alpha’s survey of Wall Street analysts, which peg MGIC’s EPS this year at $2.10. Even after the market’s recent sell-off, MGIC’s P/E is only 35% of the market’s multiple. A 19% cash flow yield, based on my estimate of $2.50 per share in cash EPS this year. As I noted above, the bulk of those cash earnings will be distributed to shareholders as dividend or stock buybacks. By 2025 MGIC’s cash EPS should be at least $3.00. That assumes continued active buybacks and no collapse of the housing market. That is a 22% cash flow yield!

Face the facts. Get over your fears. Buy some MGIC. Or its peers Radian (RDN), NMI Holdings (NMIH), or Essent (ESNT).