Investment thesis

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is a quality business in an appealing industry. However, the large increase in price in the last 12 months might cause people to sell this stock to realize their returns. For this reason, I recommend holding this stock.

Table of contents

Introducing Mimecast Market Opportunity Competitive analysis Growth prospects analysis Margin analysis Valuation and Conclusion

Introducing Mimecast

Mimecast Limited is a global supplier of email and corporate information cloud security and risk management services. The Company's primary business is providing cloud security and risk management services for e-mail and corporate data.

I wrote down a list of services that are offered by Mimecast:

• Email security, which is a vital line of protection against hackers attempting to steal and abuse sensitive corporate data and disrupt business operations. Email is a potent attack channel and a source of data leakage.

• Continuity and sync & recover, which ensures that workers can continue to use email during unplanned and scheduled outages, as well as restore their data if it is compromised or damaged by a threat actor or other disruptions.

• Email archiving, which combines email data to enable e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance activities while also providing employees with quick access to their own archives, boosting productivity

• Awareness training, Organizational risk is addressed, which combines effective, current, and engaging training films and methodologies with advanced analytics on user and organizational risk based on behavior and other relevant inputs.

• Web security, which protects against malicious web activity and enables customers to block access to inappropriate websites and track employee engagement in shadow information technology, or IT, solutions that can also create security risks.

• DMARC analyzer, which provides more insight and increased governance across all email channels, allowing its clients to more easily execute and manage complicated domain-based message authentication reporting and compliance, or DMARC, installations.

• Brand exploit prevention, which enables continuous, proactive monitoring for phony websites being used to conduct phishing attacks that take advantage of a company's brand legitimacy and trusted connection with consumers or other supply chain players.

• Threat intelligence and its API ecosystem, which enables enterprises to monitor activities throughout their company and respond in the case of an attack.

Given the crucial significance of email in enterprises of all sizes, Mimecast has traditionally focused on email security.

Its services displayed more visually (Investor Presentation)

Market opportunity

Over the last few years, the threat landscape and the consequent possibility for disruption have changed dramatically. Organizations of all sizes are becoming increasingly reliant on digital technology and organizational processes that reach well beyond their walls. These systems are often not stand-alone, but rather are linked to and reliant on other systems, many of which are outside the control of the business. Finally, an ever-changing and increasingly complicated regulatory framework throws huge compliance obligations on businesses, with severe consequences if they fail. The potential effect of disruption produced by persistent hazards like as malevolent action, human mistake, and technology failure has grown as a result of changing trends, dependencies, interdependencies, and regulatory constraints.

In line with my expectations based on the previous arguments, according to a Markets And Markets industry report, the worldwide cloud security market is predicted to develop at a nice Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent from 2021 to 2026, from USD 40.8 billion in 2021 to USD 77.5 billion in 2026.

Competitive analysis

Mimecast is part of the cloud security market. I selected several companies which have exposure' to this market to create an industry proxy. Throughout this article, I will use a median of this group in order to benchmark Mimecast's statistics.

Selection of companies with exposure to the cloud security market:

Company name Symbol Market Cap KnowBe4 (KNBE) 4.16B Rapid7 (RPD) 5.56B Cisco Systems (CSCO) 203.47B F5 (FFIV) 10.76B Fortinet (FTNT) 46.48B

One of the big strengths of Mimecast is that it has built a wide product portfolio, as mentioned in the introduction. Most of these services are accessible from one platform, making not only the platform appealing to customers but also allowing for the opportunity of cross-selling.

Growing Customer Base (Investor Presentation)

Moreover, its products on review platforms such as Capterra and Gartner receive an average of respectively 4.3 and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Many compliments get into the robustness of the platform and the overall quality. Furthermore, e-mail protection especially seems to be great.

In conclusion, although the market seems to be quite competitive, its competitive position seems to be robust.

Growth prospect analysis

In the annual statement, management expects to keep on expanding its services to increase both existing and new customer revenue. Furthermore, its international exposure might help them access emerging markets.

High Diversity Revenue (Investor Presentation)

These growth opportunities, combined with the robust competitive position mentioned in the previous section, I expected them to grow at a rate that is a few percentage points higher than the expected market growth rate of 13.7%.

Growth estimates by analysts in percentage:

Stock Revenue 2022 Revenue 2023 Earnings 2022 Earnings 2023 Mimecast 18.7 16.0 23.7 12.8 Industry median 27.7 20.4 18.2 20.0 KnowBe4 33.8 27.0 18.2 76.9 Rapid7 27.7 22.3 340.0 300.0 Cisco Systems 6.1 5.3 6.8 7.8 F5 3.1 9.8 -11.7 18.3 Fortinet 28.7 20.4 24.3 20.0

Source: Analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha

In line with what I expected, analysts expected a growth rate that is higher than the expected industry growth rate.

Margin analysis

I computed a key margins table. The first number in the cells in the following table refers to Mimecast, while the number between the parentheses refers to the median of its industry.

Accounting item as % of revenue: Mimecast(the median of its industry):

Accounting Item Last 4 Quarters 2021 2020 2019 2018 Gross Profit 76.82 (76.6) 75.73 (76.6) 74.38 (78.0) 73.3 (76.5) NaN (75.0) Operating Expense 66.27 (65.0) 68.84 (65.9) 73.84 (65.6) 73.71 (61.0) NaN (62.2) Normalized EBITDA 23.26 (20.6) 20.69 (19.6) 16.38 (21.4) 9.13 (18.8) NaN (15.9) Free Cash Flow 21.69 (26.6) 17.64 (28.9) 8.74 (25.6) 11.0 (28.7) NaN (26.0) Normalized Income 9.43 (13.4) 6.13 (12.7) -0.33 (13.3) -2.02 (15.1) NaN (0.3)

Source: Seeking Alpha income statement

I am quite positively surprised at how good the EBITDA margins are for both Mimecast and the industry. You don't see this often in an industry there is still a great growth opportunity left.

Valuation

Mimecast due to its success became a lot more expensive in the last year.

Data by YCharts

I have calculated several valuation ratios to determine the market's view of the companies.

Key valuation measures:

Stock Enterprise value/Revenue Enterprise value/EBITDA Enterprise value/Gross Profit Forward PE Mimecast 8.91 40.60 11.6 51.04 Industry median 11.68 19.51 17.07 61.73 KnowBe4 15.84 641.68 18.47 212.7 Rapid7 11.68 -70.95 17.07 600.0 Cisco Systems 3.76 11.40 5.94 13.47 F5 3.96 19.51 4.9 12.94 Fortinet 13.44 61.72 17.55 61.73

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even with the price increase, Mimecast doesn't seem to be overpriced. Companies like Cisco Systems and F5 are cheaper, but also grow at a lower rate, the opposite goes for Rapid7 and KnowBe4. Mimecast seems to be a nice "in the middle of the road" company if you are interested in the appealing cloud security industry. One of the concerns that I have is the fact that in the current chaotic market episode, people might sell stocks that had good profits, such as Mimecast.

For this reason, my current recommendation is to wait to buy, to see how the market will play this stock in the short run. If the price declines a bit more or it doesn't react much to the current market episode, then this stock is, in my opinion, a buy.