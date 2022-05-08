Marco Bello/Getty Images News

While Ark Innovation (ARKK) has performed horrible in the last year and since the peak of covid tech pull forward, Cathie Wood's firm has a strong research background. The Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) warning was a major shock to the market, but Ark Invest doubling down on the stock is promising for the long-term investment picture in the telehealth provider. My investment thesis remains tepidly Bullish here following the destruction of the stock.

Dismal Guidance

Teladoc collapsed to levels not seen since long before COVID-19 pulled forward demand for telehealth services. The virus was supposed to revolutionize the demand equation for telemedicine making the online doctor visits part of the fabric of the healthcare system.

The stock fell as Teladoc cut guidance for 2022 and wrote off a substantial portion of the investment in Livongo Health back in 2020. Investors found out an important lesson about moats and a rush of investments into a hot sector.

The telehealth provider reported Q1'22 revenue of $565 million for growth of nearly 25%. Teladoc missed analysts targets by a minimal $3 million, but the company slashed 2022 revenue guidance to $2.45 billion at the midpoint, far below consensus estimates of $2.58 billion.

Any logical market participant expected the telehealth sector to face tough comps in 2022. Most investors logically understand the company is growing from a higher level, but at the end of the day the stock is rerated due to the slower growth print.

Teladoc made a couple of key points regarding the lower revenue expectations. First, clients rushing into telehealth in order facilitate doctor appointments to avoid covid are taking more time to make decisions on such solutions for other aspects of telemedicine. Second, the market is flooded with knock off competitors offering cheaper solutions that need to be vetted by an overworked department.

The end result is slower decisions and a pause in the shift to the comprehensive solution offered by telehealth in areas such as mental health and chronic care. These solutions aren't as pressing as covid identification at the height of the virus crisis and urgent care type visits requiring immediate doctor attention.

The consensus analyst estimates now predict Teladoc doesn't even meet the midpoint guidance with revenues hitting $2.43 billion for 19.5% growth. Analysts forecast revenues still growing at a 20% clip going forward with the stock only trading at 2x sales targets.

Analysts generally are the most negative regarding the stock going back for years. Ironically, no analyst has a sell rating, but the Wall St. rating is only 3.50, or learning towards a Hold, with the stock at the lowest level in years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A big part of the sudden problem with Teladoc is the lack of profits evident in a technology system generating $2.5 billion in annual revenues now with the company only guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $44 million in Q2 and ~$250 million for the 2022.

The market was likely shocked to find the BetterHelp mental health solution is reliant on marketing spend in order to acquire new patients. If CEO Jason Gorevic is correct about this statement on the Q1'22 earnings call, the business will be fine over the long term and BetterHelp will hopefully become a household name for online therapy:

One example of this is paid search advertising, where we've seen a notable increase in rates for keywords associated with online therapy. We believe the biggest driver of this dynamic is smaller private competitors pursuing what we think are low- or no-return customer acquisition strategies in an attempt to establish market share.

Every business runs into such hiccups as competitors flush with cash from the latest craze flood a particular market with unsustainable plans and noise. The stock valuations of the likes of Teladoc Health down 78% in the last year and Amwell (AMWL) trading at only $3 will surely cut off further funding in the sector and ultimately reduce competition over the next decade.

Cathie Wood

Ark Innovation has had a miserable year with most stocks in the innovation sphere getting crushed with the combination of tough comps and feared slower economic growth due to rising interest rates. Investors aren't willing to pay as much to own stocks like Teladoc Health.

After the stock was crushed following the cut guidance for 2022, Cathie Wood made a surprise decision to double down on Teladoc. The stock is now a top position of Ark Innovation.

Cathie Wood got a lot of deserved criticism for loading up on innovation stocks during the collapse this last year. Her fund regularly bought falling knives at highly irrational prices watching stocks such as Zoom Video (ZM) sink lower and lower.

For once, Ark actually invested in a stock after getting absolutely crushed. The combined Ark Invest funds bought over 600K shares of Teladoc after the stock collapsed 50% on April 28. The stock is now the 7th largest holding in the Ark ETFs. Unfortunately, Cathie Wood bought most of those shares above $200.

Source: Cathie's Ark

Ark Innovation made these key points in a letter to investors highlighting the reasons to own for the long term:

For perspective, Teladoc previously traded at these levels when it was cashflow negative in 2017. Compared to 2017, its visit volumes are 5x higher, its paid member count is twice as high, annual revenue is 5x higher, it is cashflow positive, and 1 in 6 Americans is a full Teladoc member.

Our five-year thesis for Teladoc is built around the company's transition from a general telehealth provider to a B2B enterprise solution for whole-person healthcare.

To measure the company's progress, we track utilization - which has increased 160% since 2019 - multi-service adoption - which has increased from 67% to 78% over the past year - and competitive wins.

Considering Cathie Wood and her firm are known for strong research on innovative stocks, her firm buying the dip is very encouraging the long-term thesis remains intact. An investor following Ark Innovation into doubling down on Teladoc gets the stock at a cheap price and a far cheaper multiple than several years ago before the covid boost.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health is ultimately the leader in virtual and digital healthcare delivery and will likely win long term. What an investor can't really predict is the ultimate impact by the increased competition in the space and possible desperation by new entrants to capture market share.

The stock is relatively cheap here at 2x sales. Investors can start nibbling on the telehealth provider, but one should wait for the shakeout in the sector to finish before loading up on Teladoc Health.