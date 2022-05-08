onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all figures in CAD unless otherwise noted.

For those who follow my work, you may recall my posting in November 2021 Crescent Point Energy: Why I Am Buying In The Dip where my conclusion was as follows:

CPG appears way to cheap for its free cash flow generating ability over the next few years, and even if there is a downturn in oil prices, management has implemented a very prudent hedging strategy and has made great efforts to reduce debt which allows for considerable downside protection. This is an opportunity to grab onto with both hands at current oil prices.

At the time I estimated the fair value per share at $7.19 and at the time the stock traded at ~$5.50/share. Since then the stock has rallied ~72% as oil prices have rallied ~45% with what seems to be no end in sight.

Data by YCharts

I am strongly convinced we have not seen the end of the rally for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG).

Strong 2021 Results

Considering the benchmark WTI price averaged ~US$70/bbl during fiscal 2021 compared to ~US$41/bbl the previous year, CPG's improving year-over-year results shouldn't come as a surprise. FFO increased almost 68% YoY which was enabled by the 10% increase in production and a 46% increase in operating netbacks.

2021 Annual Report (Crescent Point Energy)

2021 Annual Report (Crescent Point Energy)

Management has guided for slightly increased production at 133,000 to 137,000 boe/d, which is up from 133,000 boed/d at 2021 YE. The increased production began in April as a result of the Kaybob Duvernay acquisition. The acquisition provided an entry into an established liquids rich play and it included production of approximately 30,000 boe/d, weighted 65 percent towards condensate and liquids, and approximately 500 net sections of land. The acquisition has steadily increased their liquids production from 9% to 14% as a percentage of the total. Operating netbacks should increase significantly as development costs will decrease 20% from 2021 and will occupy the largest portion of the CAPEX budget for 2022

2021 Annual Report (Crescent Point Energy)

April 2022 Corporate Presentation (Crescent Point Energy)

April 2022 Corporate Presentation (Crescent Point Energy)

Although net debt only fell from $2,149MM to $2,005MM or 7%, net debt to FFO fell from 2.5x to 1.4x which is among the lowest leverage has been in its history. Management has guided for net debt of $1.3B-$1.4B which would bring net debt to FFO to as low as 0.96x at $80/bbl USD and is below management's target of 1.0x. Management expects to reach this target in 6 months.

April 2022 Corporate Presentation (Crescent Point Energy)

Free Cash Flow Guidance and Valuation

The chart below shows three different pricing scenarios for the company in 2021 and 2022, according to management and makes the following assumptions:

Average annual production of 133,000-137,000 boe/d

Development CAPEX of $825-$900MM

Double digit debt-adjusted per share growth including dividend yield

April 2022 Corporate Presentation (Crescent Point Energy)

These assumptions would yield the following ratios for 2022:

WTI FCF ($M) FCF Yield Debt/FFO US$70/bbl $950 18% 1.13x US$80/bbl $1,100 21% 0.96x US$100/bbl $1,300 25% 0.94x

*Source: Author's calculations and assumes $825MM in CAPEX to calculate debt/FFO

As mentioned in my recent article InPlay Oil: The Price Is Still In Play For Market-Beating Returns the EIA has made the following forecasts for 2022 and 2023 which would indicate a FCF yield of at least 20% is not unreasonable for fiscal 2022.

Short-term Energy Outlook (EIA)

CPG has increased their hedging activity for fiscal 2022 as they have now hedged 50% of production with a ~$88/bbl USD sold call but with a $77/bbl USD bought put. CPG will not realize even close to the same free cash flow increases if oil prices remain over $100/bbl as say InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) which has only hedged 20% of their production. That being said an investor can put more stock in management's guidance that is discussed within this article and most importantly its NAV.

April 2022 Corporate Presentation (Crescent Point Energy)

NAV of proved reserves of at a 10% discount rate is $7,379MM which works out to a NAV/share of $9.39/share using $2,005M in net debt which is in line with the market price per share of $9.50/share. That being said there is an estimated $2,423MM in probable reserves which should imply an additional 6% upside. The pricing assumptions however are far too conservative as management is assuming WTI prices of ~$70/bbl USD for 2022 and 2023 which is far less than those assumed by the EIA. It would not be unreasonable to assume that the Reserve Report is under estimating NAV by at least 30% which should mean a fair price for CPG is $13/share for 37% upside.

2021 Annual Information Form (Sedar)

2021 Annual Information Form (Sedar)

Although no dividend increases have been announced for the year, management is currently targeting $150MM of aggregate share repurchases through the first half of 2022 which should assist in closing the discount to NAV at faster rate. As debt gets repaid in the early part of the year it would not be unreasonable to expect greater returns to shareholders in the second half of 2022 in the form of increased dividends or share buybacks.

April 2022 Corporate Presentation (CRESCENT POINT)

Conclusion

Although the stock price has increased at a rapid clip over the last 6 months, there is still plenty of upside to realize. The hedging program may not allow for as strong free cash flow generation as its peers, it is also plenty more predictable and should enable management to fulfill plans on returning capital to shareholders. CPG also has more liquids exposure than many of its peers for greater diversity. This is as low a risk play in the E&P space as you'll find that can still generate market beating returns.