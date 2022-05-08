Sentiment Speaks: Don't Even Think About New All-Time Highs, This Market Is Done

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Despite my expectation that someone in the future will post this title as a summary of what I am about to say in my article and claim how wrong I was when we eventually get to new all-time highs, I decided to use the title anyway. And, the main reason I am using this title is because it represents the common view of the stock market at this time.

Everywhere I look, I see bearish articles. Everywhere I listen to on television tells me that we are in a bear market for all the various reasons most cite – Russia/Ukraine war, inflation, the Fed raising rates and engaging in quantitative tightening, growth slowing, earnings expectations being reduced, the stock market is down, labor shortages, food shortages, energy crisis, China lockdown and slowing economy, the fear of nuclear war, and I could probably come up with more if I tried. Talk about a wall of worry. In fact, these are a sample of the articles over the last several days:

“Stocks Struggle; Nowhere Near Bottom” – Drudge Report “I’m Talking Full-Blown, Game Of Thrones ‘Red Wedding’ – Style Liquidation Death” - Nomura ‘We are nowhere near the bottom,’ top economist says as global markets crater – CNBC Headline “The Fed Is Clueless, Markets Declining Another 50%” – Todd “Bubba” Horowitz

Yes, the fear in the market and the expectation of a continued bear market is now ubiquitous. And, it is almost as ubiquitous as it was in March of 2020. In fact, this picture has been making the rounds on Finwit this past week:

It seems quite clear that bearishness seems to be approaching some form of climax. In fact, we have been presented by another “Markets In Turmoil” by CNBC this past week. And, as Charlie Bilello pointed out, the upside in the market is significantly greater than any further downside when these special presentations make an appearance on CNBC. It represents the common bearish feelings, which drives CNBC to air such episodes.

You see, we are all driven by our base emotions as subconsciously directed by our limbic system. And, the goal as an investor is to know when to act contrary to those “feelings.”

But, before we go into our specific view of the market, let’s look back at my warnings as we came into 2022. As the market was at its highs, and despite the uber-bullishness that was felt across the market at the time, I was warning of a pullback in the market in the first quarter of 2022 before we begin a rally to my next ideal target in the 5500SPX region.

Sentiment Speaks: 2022 Can Be Your Best Year Ever

But, while my initial expectations were only for an estimated 10% pullback, it seems we have dropped a bit more into the 16% region at this time. Unfortunately, it is impossible to be perfect. But, the general expectations still remain intact.

Moreover, I outlined to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that the pullback I expected would be the largest pullback we have seen since we bottomed in March of 2020, based upon R.N. Elliott’s theory of alternation. I even warned at that time that the pullback will not complete until all market participants are convinced that we have begun a long-term bear market. It seems we have reached that common sentiment. In fact, many former bulls on Seeking Alpha have now turned outright bearish.

Over the last week, as we were heading into the Fed, the market bottomed on Monday just below the 4080SPX region of support I outlined to our members. We then began a rally off that low, which developed as a 5-wave structure. While that provided an initial indication of a potential bottom in place, I was not quite sure that we had finally completed this correction.

In fact, as we went into the Fed announcement, I was presenting analysis to our members that pointed up to the 4286SPX region as we were hovering in the 4150SPX region. (Take note that this expectation presented before the Fed announcement was not contingent upon what the Fed said). And, I noted to our members that I was going to be adding some puts at that region due to the potential for one more drop down to the 4000SPX region. I want to also note that I have provided our members with appropriate warnings for almost all of the 200+ point downturns that we have seen since we topped early this year. I even outlined some of those points in my last public article here:

Sentiment Speaks: Are We Ready For A Bear Market?

And, our members have been quite happy with those warnings, as noted over the last few days:

“Keep up the good work Avi & team! Your insight & guidance has allowed me to improve my returns beyond my expectations - and SLEEP AT NIGHT!” “the high hit rate of your market turning points is just unprecedented and mind-blowing.”

But, think about it. There was nothing that changed in the market this past week which supported a view for the market to rally from the 4066SPX region back up to the 4300SPX region. In fact, the rally after the Fed surprised most analysts and market participants. Ultimately, this past week whipsawed most, especially if you did not understand the context of the market.

Then we began to drop from the 4300SPX region high we struck at the close on Wednesday. This made many people scratch their heads again since nothing really changed in the market. In fact, if you read most of what was written over the last few days, there was much confusion being displayed by the market action, even after the fact. As we continued lower on Friday, even after good news on the employment front, I was seeing titles of articles such as “Wall St tumbles again as strong jobs growth fuels rate hike fears.” And, if you have been trying to trade the news over the past several days, you likely got crushed on both sides of the trade.

But, as I said, we were expecting a rally up towards the 4286SPX region (which we did exceed by a bit due to the extreme momentum displayed up to that region), and we then dropped to be able to cash in our puts for a nice profit.

So, where are we now?

As I outlined in a 3-page analysis presented to our members this weekend, I believe we are finally approaching the completion of a 5-wave decline to complete an a-b-c correction. And, as long as we hold the 4000SPX region of support, I am looking for an impulsive reversal through the 4310SPX region to signal that the bulls have returned to the market. In my update, I outlined the many reasons as to why I maintain this expectation from an objective perspective based upon many different factors. And, as I always do, I also provided an objective basis to recognize when I may be wrong in my assessment.

Ultimately, whether we hold the 4000SPX region support or not, I still maintain an expectation for the market to rally to the 5500SPX region over the coming year or so. Since this correction has taken a bit longer than I had initially expected when I began warning you about it in late 2021, it may be pushing off the completion of the next rally until the middle of 2023. And, depending upon how this correction completes, that will tell me if that rally is our final rally or if we have another correction and rally to be seen before we complete a very long-term bull market, ushering in the major bear market I foresee beginning before we turn into the 2nd half of this decade.

Let me also include some of the general exhortations I presented to our members this weekend:

“So, let’s try to put our “feelings” aside, and try to overcome the ubiquitous view within the investment world which suggests that any rally to new all times is simply impossible at this time, and focus on the objective clues that are being presented by our charts. I know this is hard for many, as the “feelings” driven by our limbic system are powerful and overwhelming, as it is never easy to go against the commonly expressed view of the market. But, as long as the market respects the 4000SPX support region, I am forced to maintain this objective view of the market in the same manner which has served me so well over the last decade . . . Now, I want you to ask yourself how many times the market actually follows the generally accepted expectation held by most market participants, which currently is a drop to the 3600-3800SPX region? Therefore, for now, my primary count remains in green, as the weight of evidence points to an imminent completion to wave [4], with an impulsive rally through 4310SPX confirming this wave count. Alternatively, you also have an objective perspective as to what would invalidate that viewpoint. But, whether you personally view the market based upon the primary count or the alternative count, the point is that the potential upside in the market is significantly greater than any reasonable potential downside at this time. And, the extreme ubiquitous negativity in sentiment is indicative that a correction is nearing its completion, with the uptrend towards 5500SPX (our next high probability target) likely beginning once we confirm a bottom in place.”

Lastly, I am not going to stand here and tell you that I know it all or that I will be able to tell you what will certainly happen in the market. Rather, we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action, which tracks market sentiment. And, if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment.

Our successful market guidance throughout the last decade is the main reason we have grown to almost 9000 members in all our services (with almost 1000 money manager clients), along with 68,000+ followers on Seeking Alpha and a very high average follower to article ratio. When you consider that our market perspective is primarily based upon Elliott Wave analysis, it highlights and accentuates our accomplishment on a fundamental analysis website based upon our history of accuracy.

But here is the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

As I have said many times before, this is no different than if an army general were to draw up his primary battle plans, and, at the same time, also draws up a contingency plan in the event that his initial battle plans do not work in his favor. It is simply the manner in which the general prepares for battle. We prepare for market battle in the same manner.

Again, while I will never be able to tell you with certainty how the market will move in the coming weeks, months, and years, I present you with enough information to know where my primary perspective is wrong so that you can adjust in order to take account for the alternative situation. And, until such time that the market proves our primary perspective is wrong, we will continue to follow our primary perspective, which has been guiding us extraordinarily well for many years.

By now, I hope you recognize the difference in our analysis approach, other than the accuracy thereof. We strive to view the market, and utilize our mathematically based methodology, in the most objective and intellectually honest fashion as possible, no matter how crazy it may sound. Moreover, it provides us with objective levels for targets and invalidation. So, when we are wrong in the minority of circumstances, we are able to adjust our course rather quickly, rather than fighting the market like many others you may read. So, you will never hear from me that “the market got it wrong.”

