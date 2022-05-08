Yvonne Lebens/iStock via Getty Images

I sold shares of self-storage REIT Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) out of my IMF portfolio in April. Sometimes I sell things from that portfolio without a full write-up explaining why. However, Public Storage was one of the top 15 holdings in that portfolio and was my largest REIT holding for the past few years. So it's worth revisiting the name and why I've gone from having a big position in the company to not owning it at all.

I started buying PSA stock in 2017 and added periodically in 2018, 2019, and mid-2020. I was diligent about not paying much over $200 per share. $200 was a key threshold in that PSA stock pays exactly $8 per share of annual dividends, so a $200 share price is a precise 4.0% dividend yield. In any case, here's the past five years of PSA stock performance:

Data by YCharts

Public Storage was the textbook definition of "dead money" the first four years I held the stock. And then, over the past 18 months, the stock suddenly doubled. As is often the case, if a company's fundamentals are going in the right direction, you'll eventually get paid in a big way, even if it takes awhile.

I sold PSA stock out of my aggressive portfolio earlier in 2021 when it topped $300. And then I sold it even out of my buy and hold IMF portfolio this year as it surpassed $400. What caused me to go from having Public Storage as my largest REIT holding to having no ownership whatsoever?

Public Storage: Insufficiently Generous Dividend For A REIT

The very simple answer is that Public Storage is a REIT. Generally people own REITs for dividends. Public Storage was paying me a 4% dividend on my $200 cost basis. When shares hit $420 in April, however, they yielded less than 2%. 2% isn't a great yield for a REIT.

Adding insult to injury, Public Storage hasn't increased its dividend since 2015. That's right, I owned the stock for five years (since 2017) and got precisely zero dividend hikes from the company during my ownership. I can't complain too much since the stock price doubled (14% CAGR over five years) and it paid me that 4% yield on cost as well. Still, if I buy an income stock with no dividend increases and a current yield that falls below 2%, I'm probably looking to sell.

That's the brief answer. However, Public Storage deserves more commentary.

Why Public Storage Soared

Public Storage has three primary factors that had compelled me to take a large position in its shares:

Short-term leases (i.e. it can raise prices whenever it wants)

Owns tons of prime land in American urban centers

Funded by absurdly cheap preferred stock

In 2018, the market didn't care about any of these three things, which made it easy to pick up shares of PSA stock in the low $200s. Now, all three have suddenly become important at the same time, hence the stock price's surge. Let's go through it.

The first point is that Public Storage primarily leases its spaces to tenants on a month-to-month basis. This means that when inflation hits (in other words, right now) Public Storage can immediately raise prices on its customers. If you own offices or shopping centers or something like that, you tend to have longer-term contracts. Offices, for example, are often priced on 5 or 10 year leases. If you leased out a building in 2018, for example, you potentially can't get an upward adjustment until 2028, regardless of how hot inflation runs. That's not a great situation.

Public Storage, by contrast, can and is immediately pushing through serious price increases. With everyone getting used to inflation, this is a perfect time for a company like PSA to stick folks with big price increases. And don't forget, Public Storage has hardly any day-to-day costs. You only need a couple of employees to run a storage site. There's hardly any maintenance, landscaping, or other such matters compared to other types of real estate. It's a very low cost business but one where you can raise prices quickly. Nirvana in current economic conditions.

The second factor is that Public Storage is one of the largest owners of urban land in America. It's been buying land and building storage units within American cities and metropolitan areas for decades now. Thanks to the natural growth of urban areas, properties Public Storage bought decades ago at reasonable prices are now, in many cases, trophy properties within cities. Public Storage, from time to time, can close storage properties and sell off the underlying land to developers for huge mark-ups. Public Storage is, in effect, a massive land bank tied to a cash flow generating short-term rental business.

Needless to say, in a time of inflation, owning a ton of urban land is a great place to be. The company has more than $5 billion of land on its balance sheet, and that figure is calculated at cost. The market value of that land is likely much higher.

Finally, as I've frequently pointed out, Public Storage is funded in large part by preferred stocks issued at 4% yields which never mature. This means Public Storage never has to repay the principal on these obligations, nor will it ever have to pay a higher interest rate. If inflation keeps running at 7% for awhile, let's say, Public Storage will likely see its land values grow 8-10% a year, raise prices a similar amount, all while paying just 4% on its cost of capital to its unfortunate preferred stockholders. The preferreds didn't matter in a low interest rate environment, but they're now an incredibly powerful tool.

Why I Sold PSA Stock

If the fundamentals are strong, then why not hold PSA stock? I'd argue this stuff was all in the price as it topped $400 per share last month.

The company's FFO growth seriously trailed off in 2017, essentially going flat through 2021:

Public Storage FFO (Ycharts)

Now, FFO has skyrocketed. And analysts continue to project it to go up significantly going forward off of 2021's amazing year, which is possible. However, I'm uncomfortable modeling more rapid growth off a $15.25 base when we were just at $11 not that long ago. If inflation fades more quickly than expected and the economy goes into recession (as seems increasingly possible), the factors that rapidly boosted FFO may recede.

Meanwhile, the stock price had doubled between 2016 and April 2022. The stock at $200 in 2016 was going for 20x FFO. At 20x FFO now, the stock would be worth $300. Do we think FFO is going to keep rocketing straight up to $20 now, and thus enough to back up a $400 valuation? I'd bet growth moves to a much more gradual rate of increase, which would mean it won't be until sometime like 2024 or 2025 to get back to a 20x FFO ratio on a $400 stock price.

There's also the dividend. It remains at $8.00, as it has for many years now. I assume it will finally be hiked in short order, given that FFO is reaching new highs. Still, I'm not particularly interested in REITs whose yields fall below the 2% mark.

The lack of any dividend hikes, even a token one, for many years was a big turn off to me. Public Storage's management put together a perfect balance sheet in terms of accessing cheap capital, yet it hasn't shared the additional wealth with shareholders. I can find other places to put my money; within REITs, for example, American Tower (AMT) diverged sharply from Public Storage post-Covid:

Data by YCharts

To put it another way, here's the historical dividend yields offered by PSA stock and American Tower stock over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

Given that PSA stock traded at a 4% dividend, plus or minus 50 basis points, for a long time, I'm skeptical that it will hold in the low two percent range for long. Either Public Storage needs a lot of dividend hikes, or I expect the yield gap between it and other higher-growth REITs such as American Tower to reestablish itself.

What Price Makes PSA Stock A Buy?

I wrote most of this article while Public Storage was still above $400 per share. Since then, the stock has taken a dramatic turn to the downside:

Data by YCharts

In fact, Public Storage has given up all its year-to-date gains and then some.

I imagine this is due to several factors. For one, there has been some selling in defensive names as of late as the whole market has started to tumble. Some interest rate sensitive names have fallen in particular, as there appears to be some preference for rotating out of dividend equities into preferred shares, government bonds and other fixed income alternatives.

Also, I'm starting to sense some skepticism about just how long the current inflationary wave is going to last. Some leading indicators are finally starting to show some pressure in areas such as the supply chain starting to abate. Other central banks such as England are warning of a potential return to recessionary conditions in the intermediate-term, which would cause inflation to recede.

All this to say that if people were piling into PSA stock as a pure bet on higher more sustained inflationary pressure, that may be getting unwound now as sentiment starts to moderate.

As noted above, PSA stock was available at or around 20x FFO on various occasions in recent years. That gets to a stock price of around $300 today. With shares back down to $337 now, the stock is only slightly overvalued based on that metric. That said, I'm not interested in owning PSA stock again until we see some dividend hikes; the yield isn't high enough to garner my interest today, and I'm not convinced the rate of FFO growth we saw in 2021 will be recurring in the future.

The pullback in PSA stock has moved shares to a "hold" in my view whereas they were overvalued up at $400. But I'd need to see PSA stock under $300 again before I'd be tempted to re-enter my position.