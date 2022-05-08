Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

Odds are, if you have ever used aluminum foil or some sort of bag like a trash bag, then you have heard of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN). This owner of leading consumer products brands makes for an interesting prospect for investors to consider at this time. Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the company's top line. Its bottom line has been a bit more mixed. But overall, the company seems to be performing well. From a share price perspective, the company might be slightly undervalued. This suggests that some upside potential likely does exist for investors moving forward. But I would not categorize the upside as material enough to make this a top prospect for your portfolio.

By pretty much any measure, Reynolds Consumer Products is a massive player in the markets in which it operates. According to management, an estimated 96% of households across the US contain at least one of its many products. These products often hold a number one or number two market share in the US, making the company an owner of some of the premier brands in its space. The products that it produces and sells fall under 3 broad categories. These are cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. The cooking products segment was responsible for 36.7% of the company's sales last year. Even larger was the waste and storage category, with sales from that accounting for 40.5% of the company's overall revenue. That leaves the remaining 22.8% attributable to the tableware segment. From an operating segment perspective, the company has four different units that we should discuss.

The first of these is called Reynolds Cooking & Baking. Through this segment, the company produces branded and store-brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, slow cooker liners, and more. These products are sold under a number of brand names, including Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment was responsible for 36.9% of its revenue and for 40.2% of its profits. Next in line, we have the Hefty Waste & Storage segment, which is responsible for both branded and store-brand trash and food storage bags. Key brand names here include Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong for the company's trash bags, and names such as Hefty and Baggies for their food storage bags. Last year, this segment was responsible for 24.9% of the company's revenue and for 27.3% of its profits.

The next segment we should pay attention to is called Hefty Tableware. According to management, this segment is responsible for selling both branded and store-brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery. All of these products are sold under the Hefty brand name. Last year, this segment was responsible for 22.9% of the company's sales and for 21.6% of its profits. And finally, we have the Presto Products segment. This portion of the business sells store brand products spread across four primary categories. These are food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap. The unit also includes the company's specialty business, which provides clients with its Fresh-Lock and Slide-Rite resealable closure systems. Based on the data provided, this segment was responsible for 15.3% of the company's revenue and for 10.9% of its profits last year.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the company's top line. In each of the past five years, sales increased year after year, ultimately climbing from $2.96 billion in 2017 to $3.56 billion last year. For the 2022 fiscal year, management has provided some guidance. They currently expect sales to grow by between 9% and 12%. At the midpoint, this would imply revenue for the entire 2022 fiscal year of $3.93 billion. That growth rate is over double the 4.7% annualized growth the company experienced in the preceding five years.

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more complicated. Net income has been all over the map in recent years, ranging from a low point of $176 million in 2018 to a high point of $363 million in 2020. In 2021, the company generated a profit of $324 million. At first glance, operating cash flow has been particularly worrisome. After rising from $395 million in 2017 to $530 million in 2018, it began a consistent descent. Each year was worse than the year before it, with cash flow ultimately totaling just $310 million last year. If, however, we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks far more attractive. What we would see is a consistent improvement between 2017 and 2020, with operating cash flow rising from $244 million to $534 million. Then, in 2021, it did dip slightly, but only to $459 million. Another profitability metric to pay attention to is EBITDA. But unlike cash flow, it has remained in a fairly narrow range of between $587 million and $685 million. Last year was the low point for the business.

For the 2022 fiscal year, management expects net income to be between $327 million and $357 million. At the midpoint, this would imply profits of $342 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA is forecasted to be between $615 million and $655 million. That midpoint figure would be $635 million. Unfortunately, management gave no guidance when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume that it will change at the same rate that EBITDA should, then we should expect a reading of about $497 million on an adjusted basis.

Taking these figures, we can easily value the company. On a price-to-earnings basis, using our 2021 results, the company is trading at a multiple of 18.9. This drops to 17.9 if we rely on 2022 forecasts. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be 13.4. This declines modestly to 12.3 if the 2022 estimates turn out to be accurate. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA multiple, the reading is 13.8. That drops to 12.7 if management's 2022 estimates turn out to be correct. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 15 to a high of 41.7. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 9.9 to 90.3. In both cases, two of the five companies are cheaper than our prospect. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range of the five companies was from 12.1 to 53.9. In this case, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Reynolds Consumer Products.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Reynolds Consumer Products 18.9 13.4 13.8 Spectrum Brands (SPB) 29.0 28.6 90.3 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 37.2 53.9 26.7 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) 15.3 12.1 9.9 Energizer Holdings (ENR) 15.0 41.9 13.1 The Clorox Company (CLX) 41.7 22.9 23.6

All things considered right now, Reynolds Consumer Products strikes me as a really attractive company from an operational perspective. Yes, there has been some volatility on its bottom line. But overall fundamental health looks solid. Relative to peers, shares might be slightly undervalued. I would make the case that this is also true on an absolute basis. I don't believe that upside potential is significant from here, but it could be worth buying into if investors care more about a quality operator at a decent price.