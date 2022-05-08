jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is one of the U.S.'s most revered retailers. It has benefited from the pandemic tailwinds while also riding on the reopening tailwinds. As a result of its multi-format retailing model, it has not seen the headwinds that its e-commerce peers have suffered over the past year.

Moreover, the resilience in its operating margins also demonstrated how well managed the company has been. As a result, we believe it's a core holding for investors in retail stocks.

Notwithstanding, we cautioned investors twice previously (here and here) that we think its valuations were peaking. Our price action analysis also indicated a massive bull trap in April. Even though its comparable store sales for April surpassed the consensus estimates easily, it also showed signs of deceleration.

As a result, we think Costco's revenue growth would likely decelerate moving forward. Although COST stock has declined 18% from its April highs, we suspect there's still potential downside as it continues to trade above its historical averages.

As a result, we revise our rating from Hold to Sell, with a target price of $437. We encourage investors to wait patiently for a deeper retracement before adding exposure.

COST Stock Is Still Expensive

COST stock valuation metrics (TIKR)

Costco is a very well-managed company. Even though we de-rated the stock, it is mainly attributed to its expensive valuation. Investors can glean from the above valuation metrics and understand why COST stock still looks richly valued.

COST stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 36.67x, well above its 10Y mean of 29x. Notably, COST stock valuation is significantly above its consumer staple peers (median P/E: 21.4x). Over the last ten years, the market has been willing to ascribe a premium multiple to COST stock. Costco has proven itself consistently despite its low-margin operating model and therefore wholly deserves the premium.

In addition, its NTM EBIT multiples and NTM FCF yield also do not indicate attractive valuation levels. COST stock last traded at an NTM EBIT of 26.42x (10Y mean: 19.31x). Notwithstanding, its FCF yield last read 2.65%, against its 10Y mean of 2.64%. However, given the recent bear market in growth stocks, there are increasingly more attractive opportunities with higher FCF yields than COST stock.

As a result, COST stock is looking increasingly less attractive (vis-a-vis other stocks) given its colossal run-up over the last two years.

Comparable Store Sales Growth Have Started To Moderate

Costco comparable store sales growth % (Company filings)

Notably, Costco's comparable store sales growth has also started to moderate, given its incredible performance in 2021. We can glean from the chart above that April's underlying metrics were much lower than March's.

In addition, we think the potential for growth deceleration could also be compounded by a potential recession that seems to loom ahead. Coupled with the high inflationary environment, we believe it could further impact Costco's revenue growth. A recent CNBC survey also corroborated the heightened risks of an impending recession. It reported (edited): "Eight out of ten small business owners surveyed by CNBC said they expect a recession this year. The fear is that consumers will tighten as the macro pressures build."

Investors should also note that Costco will not be immune to macroeconomic pressures. Furthermore, having a premium multiple well above its historical averages is unlikely to help matters.

Consensus Estimates Also Point To Slowing Revenue And Earnings Growth

Costco revenue change and EBIT margins consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ) Costco GAAP EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

The consensus estimates also suggest that Costco's revenue and GAAP EPS are expected to normalize after a massive FY21. For instance, Costco is estimated to report revenue growth of 12.7% YoY in its upcoming Q3 card on May 26. Notably, it's expected to come in below Q2's 15.9%. Moreover, Costco's topline growth will likely slow throughout FY22 before bottoming out as it exits the year.

Moreover, the growth in its GAAP EPS is also projected to moderate moving forward. As a result, investors should not expect high double-digit increases over the past year. Furthermore, the potentially slowing consumer spending and weak macros could put further pressure on its EPS performance.

Is COST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

COST stock price chart (TradingView)

Moreover, our price action analysis indicates a massive bull trap in April. We believe that the market makers have astutely drawn in the buyers before forcing COST stock down. Despite having fallen 18% from its highs, we think the digestion in its premium valuation is still ongoing.

As a result, we revise our rating on COST stock from Hold to Sell, with a target price of $437 (an implied downside of 24%). We urged investors to bide their time before adding exposure.