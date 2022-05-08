PictureLake/E+ via Getty Images

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that are in conservatorship that are retaining earnings. Fannie Mae reported earnings this past week and is now reporting regulatory capital requirements. Freddie Mac reported two weeks ago. Both Fannie and Freddie report huge capital deficits that could be remedied by restructuring their balance sheets. This sets the stage for a restructuring where the government sells its equity position and the companies regain access to capital markets.

Investment Thesis

Fannie Mae reported a government stake of $173B of Senior Preferred Stock liquidation preference on its balance sheet along with 80% warrant coverage. Freddie Mac reported a government stake of $100B of Senior Preferred Stock liquidation preference on its balance sheet along with 80% warrant coverage. In a restructuring where the liquidation preference of the senior preferred stock is honored and the warrants are exercised, common have no material upside and may be overvalued. As such, I do not recommend owning them as an investment. There are, however, junior preferred shares in the capital structures of Fannie and Freddie. They have litigation claims with regards to liquidation preference and dividend rights that are going to trial this summer as well as lawsuits moving forward in the counterfactual world of what would Trump have done. Junior preferred worst case is they get to keep their shares and dividends resume whenever the companies hit capital requirements. There are two major catalysts there, legal and administrative action. The world has fallen asleep at the wheel and is pricing in a 0% probability for admin action. Favorable legal action is what is putting the preferreds at 10-15% of par. I think there is a case for near term admin action and recommend owning preferred shares which I expect to be worth near par.

Recent Legal Developments

In my view, there are two main legal fronts moving forward, constitutional claims and contractual claims. The constitutional claims have oral arguments starting in the sixth circuit in June and the contract claims are scheduled to go to trial in July. The stock prices of the preferred seem to anticipate less than 15% chance that these go favorably when I expect they both go favorably - and for good reason. The law has been interpreted, now it is just a matter of ruling on it.

The Sixth Circuit Scheduled Oral Arguments

The Sixth Circuit court scheduled oral arguments for Thursday June 9 at 8:30am in the Rop case. The Rop Plaintiffs will argue the Supreme Court has already held that the restriction on the President’s ability to remove the FHFA director was unconstitutional. So the only remaining question is whether that restriction harmed Plaintiffs by preventing the President from removing the FHFA director and implementing his policy of restoring the shareholders' value.

The Supreme Court held that a public statement from the President expressing his displeasure with the FHFA director and explaining that the restriction prevented him from removing the director from office would "clearly" show that restriction harmed the shareholders.

Former President Trump has issued just such a statement - explaining that, were it not for the removal restriction, he would have removed the FHFA director and restored the shareholders' value. Under Collins, the Rop Plaintiffs contend, shareholders are entitled to a remedy. I'm not sure how the government's lawyers are going to try and argue against the Supreme Court's clear interpretation of its requirements, subsequently met, somehow not having relevance. As such, I expect plaintiffs should win this case.

Lamberth's DC District Court

The parties delivered a proposed amended scheduling to Judge Lamberth asking him to convene a status conference on May 13 to talk about what will happen between then and the July 11 trial date and, perhaps, hear any argument on the pending summary judgment motions. The government expects Jury trial to commence July 11 and expect it may last at least two weeks. Friday May 6th, FHFA, Fairholme and the Class Plaintiffs filed their replies under seal. The government's primary argument is to just try to get everything thrown out --- sort of ignoring Lamberth's earlier ruling that the claims move forward by trying to relitigate Collins v. Yellen. Plaintiffs are looking to have Lamberth toss out as a matter of law the argument that the net worth sweep could have been exchanged for the periodic commitment fee. It's kind of the string pull on the rug that unravels the rug (government's defense for these specific claims).

Mario Ugoletti's affidavit successfully misled Lamberth in 2014, but the truth did eventually come out. The lawsuits evolved. Rulings on how to interpret the law have been made. The claims shareholders have now been going to trial this summer and plaintiffs have produced evidence proving their narrative, but a jury will have to agree with them for them to win this case. In my view, the money doesn't lie and it tells everything. Judges decide matters of law, juries decide matters of fact. I would expect a favorable legal ruling later this year.

The Path For Admin Action

The Trump administration was not able to move forward with its view of housing finance reform until it got its permanent director Mark Calabria seated. In the same way, Sandra Thompson needs to be confirmed as permanent director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency before the administration will move forward with housing finance reform.

Sandra Thompson has had a head start on Mark Calabria. Because Mark Calabria and Mnuchin stopped the sweep in 2019, Sandra Thompson will be seated as a permanent director with a nearly 3 year head start in capital retention. Mark Calabria said that by the middle of last year, he would have expected the companies to be raising capital. Instead of that happening, Biden was elected president and much like Trump, Biden refused to work with Calabria.

Fortunately for Biden, the Supreme Court ruled that he could fire Calabria and he did so immediately. Sandra Thompson took Calabria's seat and did such a good job executing Biden's vision that he nominated her for the role permanently. Since then, she has come out saying FHFA is working with Fannie and Freddie to help them end their conservatorships.

The reality is that Sandra Thompson cannot achieve this this without the help of Treasury or Congress. My view of reality is that she would not have been nominated if the administration was in disagreement with her approach. As such, I expect that the market assigned implied expectation 0% probability of near term admin action is bordering on incompetence. Sandra Thompson has outlined the steps necessary to work with Treasury to restructure Fannie and Freddie and get them out of conservatorship. It's absurd to think that this isn't going to happen just because the administration has not said anything about housing finance reform. All of the main reform so far has really been executed under Biden through Sandra Thompson at FHFA. So far, Treasury has not been needed to take the next step of unlocking the equity markets to Fannie and Freddie while simultaneously monetizing Treasury's position.

Summary and Conclusion

COVID positive Democrat Senators have delayed Senate confirmations for two weeks now. Eventually Sandra Thompson will get confirmed. In my opinion, this is the last remaining step before Treasury can move forward with FHFA and restructure Fannie and Freddie. Sandra Thompson has had a three year head start on capital retention and she didn't need to write a capital rule from scratch. She just had to modify an existing one to make it better. Still pending is a capital planning rule.

I don't recommend owning commons, and before you would consider buying them I would recommend talking to someone with restructuring experience and have them look at the capital structure and see what they think. Even then, I'd consider talking to a lawyer to review any pending legal matters that you think might suggest the Senior Preferred Stock liquidation preference would not be converted to common in a restructuring along with the warrants exercised.

Left standing tall is the junior preferred. My view is that if the government could get rid of them and destroy them, it surely would. I expect it can't and I expect this year is when this restructuring gets done. Inflation is high and the government could use billions of dollars from its equity position in Fannie and Freddie to help support the American Dream.