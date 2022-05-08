Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Purpose

Abercrombie & Fitch has strong underlying financial fundamentals and brands, but negative consumer perception and small margins may keep the stock from soaring to its full potential; I forecast the share price of $45 over an 18-month frame. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), founded in 1892 and based near Columbus, Ohio, is a global omnichannel specialty apparel retailer for women, men, and children that offers five distinct brands for consumers. The company operates about 730 stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and distributes product to over 110 countries. The company is supported by several brands, but two key brand segments make up the bulk of sales; Hollister, a young adult lifestyle brand, and Abercrombie, a casual luxury brand. ANF reported $3.7B in sales in 2021 and plan to continue their growth in 2022, fueled by Hollister, which was recently named a top 5 teen brand; this report showcases a bull case for the company, while also acknowledging their prior discriminatory practices, given they have returned to light in a new Netflix documentary.

ANF Q4 Deck - Brands

Operations

While COVID stunted ANF's momentum plans when governments shut down malls and retail stores, one key positive emerged that has continued into today: a strong online presence. The company grew their online sales numbers to $1.7B last year, which was 47% of the sales mix – up from 28% in FY2018. ANF has also strengthened their in-store pick up model to support their online growth – 90% of their global store fleet has purchase digitally/pickup in-store capabilities. The company has two key brands that compose their sales mix; Hollister (58%) and Abercrombie (42%). The company achieved strong growth in 2021, fueled by a 25% increase in U.S. revenue to $2.7B. ANF has a geographic sales mix that focuses in the U.S., with 71% of last year's sales there. The company has historically had a stable capital structure, with just 50M shares outstanding. However, to stay afloat during COVID-19, ANF took long-term debt at an 8.75% rate, which will cut into their cash flow until maturity in July 2025.

Industry

ANF is a part of the fast fashion industry within apparel, and has key competitors that include American Eagle (AEO), Guess (GES), Urban Outfitters (URBN) and The Gap (GPS). The global fast fashion market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7%, which would constitute $40B in sales by 2025. When comparing their competitors, ANF holds two key advantages. The first is their strong gross margin; the company has cultivated a uniquely American brand, while driving down materials cost that has ensured their margin to remain high. Even throughout consumer preference cycles, their gross margin has historically exceeded their peers, leading back several years. Given volatile cycles and global supply chain woes, their gross margins of 60%+ should support their earnings targets.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison

The second advantage is their digital sales business. ANF has grown their online share to almost half of their sales mix, and sells the majority of their inventory through their online store. The company has been reducing their store fleet, which coincided with their return to revenue growth in 2017. This nimbleness allowed for a strong bounce back in the FY2021 – the company generated $4.41 EPS after losing $1.82 the year prior.

ANF Store Fleet Optimization Q4

Risks

When analyzing any fast-fashion apparel brand, there are a few key risks that are inherent and cannot be fully mitigated. On a macro level, there is risk associated with ANF’s inability to anticipate and adapt to fluctuating consumer preferences. Additionally, there is risk associated with pricing pressure given high inflation and global supply chain woes. Another global risk is the potential impact regarding future store shutdowns due to COVID-19. While the company has a balanced sales mix, store presence is still important for customer service and retention. Concerning the company itself, in the recent past there were allegations regarding inappropriate hiring practices, including hiring based on appearance. Netflix released a documentary on April 19 titled “White Hot: THE RISE & FALL OF ABERCROMBIE & FITCH”. This reminded consumers of the discriminatory employment practices and marketing. Several employees detailed instances of firing models based on perceived ugliness and campaigns supporting perceived sexual harassment and a 2009 line proclaimed "Show the twins" above a picture of a young woman with her blouse open to two men. This risk is important because many new viewers, notably teens who buy their product, do not know of ANF’s past and may shun the brand in the future. While the company changed management several years ago, it is unclear if their internal culture has changed. Additionally, Netflix’s doc may encourage other employees to speak up about other previously unknown inappropriate behavior. I anticipate commentary from the management team about this recent release on the upcoming earnings call. The company also only has two key brands, so the concentration risk of one brand falling out of touch can be concerning.

Netflix's ANF Documentary

Model Shows Material Upside

Should ANF deliver on even close to their forecasted growth, its stock price is prime to bounce. While locking in a senior note at 8.75% stings in hindsight, the company's net cash position of over $600M provides ample opportunity to pay it off early or even refinance soon if they choose. Given their robust 2021 performance, I don’t anticipate the cost of debt dramatically rising above 7.5% should they attempt to adjust their leverage in this environment.

Author WACC

I forecast the continuing value of about $2B, given a 3.25% blended revenue increase for five years with lower growth next year before accelerating in 2023 as supply chain woes ease. The company forecasts 2-4% revenue growth next year, and I forecast growth at the low end of the range. I see SG&A expenses slowly falling from 53% to 52% as a percentage of revenue within a 5-year period as synergies from the digital sales continue to bear fruit. I see raw materials jumping this year given supply constraints, before returning to historical averages in 2023. I hold other cost ratios equal as a percentage of revenue from 2021 figures, as there aren’t too many material differences in 2018 and 2019 figures. I forecast that the company will hold the debt to maturity without refinancing, which explains the low cash flow in 2025. As the margin remains steady while growth ensues over the 5-year term, a $48 share price (see below) can be supported with strong fundamentals.

Author NOPLAT Forecast

Author EV Calculation

Author Share Price Forecast

Conclusion

ANF continues to operate efficiently and has proven resilient during the pandemic. The discount on shares today, closing near ~$35, provides investors an opportunity over the next 18 months. I anticipate the share price rising to $45 as the company invests and thrives with its digital offerings. The company had been growing at a strong clip from 2017 until 2019, and bounced back with strong earnings in 2021. While the company is undervalued and the model supports $48, I take a conservative cut given the apparel industry's low profit margins, brand perception risk, and historically weak sentiment from institutional investors.