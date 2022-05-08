Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Man Lung Lam as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is mired in controversy, as are most other growth tech stocks. Even though WIMI has posted impressive growth numbers, its shares are down more than 30% year-to-date. Currently, WIMI is valued well below other metaverse stocks. In addition, recent market risk over fears of a recession seem to be overblown, which is also a major reason why WIMI shares are valued so low. Benefiting from the growing metaverse AR market, WIMI's growth may yet exceed expectations.

WIMI's stock price fell to an all-time low of $1.68 last month, WHY? It's not an indication of bad performance. On the contrary, WIMI's revenue has grown significantly year-over-year. The continued fear of a recession and other temporary factors not directly related to WIMI's performance led to selling pressure on WIMI's stock price.

WIMI stock is now oversold. From a technical perspective, it is expected to start reversing from around $2.00. With the stock hitting support around $2.00 frequently in the last few sessions, we can see a possible long-term bottoming pattern emerging. In addition, with the RSI touching the 35 level and signs of a recent halt to the decline evident, we should see a return to more bullish technical momentum in the stock soon.

WIMI has several advantages：

Leadership Ranking: WiMi ranked first in terms of number of clients, holographic AR contents, as well as the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights , in the Chinese holographic AR industry.

Strong latest earnings report: +202% Revenue Growth, +190% Net Income Growth, Gross Margin 29.6%, Net Income US$ 5.0 million

Unique Technology – Software and Hardware Based – Holographic AR and Semiconductors

Metaverse Play – The company is gearing up to grab this huge market opportunity.

So I think, the stock is still relatively undiscovered and undervalued.

Why is market sentiment so low right now?

Most tech stocks have been weighed down by recession risk and geopolitical risk recently, and WIMI is no exception. However, a more careful observation shows the recent sharp sell-off in tech stocks may only be a temporary phenomenon. The fear over the U.S. recession is overblown, on which I strongly agree with Luke Lango of Investorplace.

Lately, everyone seems to be worried about a U.S. recession and a stock market crash. But sometimes the facts are going in the exact opposite direction, all of these current fears could set the stage for a huge, big rally in U.S. stocks in the next 12 months." That's how markets work. When everyone is talking about an economic collapse or recession, you don't have to worry about it. When no one is talking about them, that’s the time to show concern. So what is everyone doing today? They are talking non-stop about a possible recession, which means you don't have to worry about it just yet."

That's why I think the stock market will see a big rally in the next period of time.

A huge business opportunity in the holographic AR industry

According to IDC, the worldwide market for augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets grew 92.1% year over year in 2021 with shipments reaching 11.2 million units, New entrants as well as broader adoption from the commercial sector will propel the market further as headset shipments are forecast to grow 46.9% year over year in 2022 and experience double-digit growth through 2026 as global shipments of AR/VR headsets surpass 50 million units by the end of the forecast with a 35.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

As an emerging market, holographic AR has huge growth potential. So how does WIMI perform? The numbers tell the truth, WIMI's holographic AR business sales jumped 202% year-over-year. Although WIMI has many competitors, it has a strong innovation capability in the holographic AR field, which is beneficial for it to keep expanding its market share in the coming period.

Booming semiconductor business helps push WIMI stock higher

With the accelerated digital transformation of the global economy and semiconductors becoming the core vehicle for many brand new technologies and application scenarios, the semiconductor industry is growing beyond expectations as major countries around the world are launching incentives for developing semiconductors one after another to boost the region's market share in the global semiconductor industry. Over the past 2 years, WIMI's semiconductor division has become increasingly important, with sales from this business surpassing those of the holographic AR business, which provides smart chips and offers software solutions for enterprises.

As WIMI continues to grow this division, it will have an increasingly positive impact on the growing technology company. This bodes well for the future of WIMI.

Metaverse’s boom is crucial to the WIMI stock

When the Internet traffic growth peaked and the industry growth slowed down, metaverse seems to be synonymous with the next development stage of the industry. From the historical point of view, metaverse has become one of the biggest investment opportunities. And now metaverse is like new energy cars proposed by Elon Musk in 2015 or 2016. Many people find it unbelievable, but now new energy cars have been rapidly popularized, even the most whimsical at that time: the driverless technology, now it seems, is not out of reach. Morgan Stanley released a research report saying that the size of China's metaverse market could reach 52 trillion yuan, or about $8 trillion.

So as far as WIMI stock is concerned, the company can still tell a number of compelling growth stories in the metaverse now and in the future, such as:

WIMI announced its establishment of the Holographic Metaverse Division, laying out the metaverse underlying holographic technology research and development.

WIMI released several AR/VR products and passed FCC certification to enter the U.S. market to enhance the metaverse user experience.

WIMI submitted the trademark application of "WIMI METAVERSE" to lay out the rapidly developing metaverse industry.

WIMI announced its inclusion in the Proshares Metaverse ETF.

Given that these are just announcements from the past few months, and similar headlines are expected to emerge in the future, investors are more comfortable betting on stories, hopes and dreams, as "hyper-growth investing" becomes the norm on Wall Street in today's capital markets. And the recent sharp drop in the stock price makes WIMI's relatively cheap stock price even more attractive.

A Market Opportunity for WIMI

As a nascent market, global holographic AR market has tremendous growth potential and has attracted large investments contributing to the industry growth since 2016. Several organizations including research & development labs are investing immensely in the technology to develop solutions for enterprise and consumer segments. Mobile augmented reality market has witnessed high adoption over the years across applications including gaming, media and marketing. The increasing scope of applications across different industries, such as advertising, entertainment, education and retail continues to drive demand in the current scenario with a potential to grow even more rapidly in the near future.

In the chart below that shows the scope for growth of global holographic AR market, the hardware segment refers to the revenue of hardware manufacturers, including augmented reality rendering device, such as AR glasses, AR helmets, etc., and holographic imaging devices such as holographic projectors, holographic cabinets, holographic advertising machines, etc. Software & content refers to the revenue of participants who providing AR and holographic contents, ARSDK or technical services.

China has a large number of Internet users and mobile Internet users. With the introduction of the underlying tool platform by system vendors such as Apple and Google, it is much more convenient for developers to create and apply diverse AR content, enabling AR technology to quickly reach a large number of users. In addition, stores offering AR experiences are penetrating rapidly into China’s shopping malls. Consumers can enjoy the AR experience at a low cost, which has promoted consumers’ acceptance of AR. AR has been more widely used in beauty industry. A lot of camera software has integrated AR technology which allows simulation of makeup by uploading their photos, as simple as processing software. For example, Bulgari together with Meitu Camera launched the AR effect of its necklace.

Stellar Growth in Revenues and Net Profit in 1H of 2021 Reiterates Confidence

Total revenues were 79.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 202% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Gross profit was $23.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 190% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Gross margin was 29.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with a gross margin of 30.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Income from operations was $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 19.8% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 40.3% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Chief Executive and Operations Officer of the Company, commented,“ For the second half of 2021, with a stable economic environment, we are confident that WiMi can maintain a similar growth rate as that of the first half of 2021.”

Huge Market Opportunity for the Company = Organic and Inorganic Growth

WIMI's long-term strategy is to generate an attractive return on equity for its shareholders, mainly through capital appreciation. The company is on track to achieve this as it continues to exhibit development and implementation of the holographic AR technology for the internet industry. The technology allows users to enhance customer’s viewing experience that creates a long-lasting impact for the purpose of marketing and advertisements.

The superior holographic AR technology and its continuous innovation is what distinguishes the company from its competitors. The company adopts an agile approach to its research and development processes and through the development of holographic AR technology, the company is progressing towards higher revenue growth and increase in overall margins. The business is expected to grow eventually as continuous technological innovation adapts to changing needs in turn attracting new customers to the platform. The aim is to grow the usage of hologram technology globally with increasing number of users and applications in relevant sectors.

WIMI has grown revenues rapidly, both organically and via acquisitions, which clearly indicates it has large growth plans going forward for its technology intensive business model. The company is in its nascent stage of growth, and if the earnings and revenue sustains momentum it is staring at an “inflection point” in its life cycle. They also plan to acquire companies going forward, and any future M&A will likely be incremental to its growth prospects. While management sees rapid organic growth going forward, driven by both software and semiconductor divisions, the company should also exhibit strong growth in net income and CFO/FCF. I believe that strong growth, as well as explosive growth in net income and positive FCF are some key metrics that investors will focus on.

Strong growth prospects and below-peer valuations

While WIMI is not likely to provide substantial EPS in the next several years, that does not mean the company's stock won't go much higher. After all, a growth company's main priority is to deliver growth, and WIMI expects to come through on its promise. Let's take the company's $160 million in expected revenues for 2021 year and add the minimum 30% projected growth rate. we will arrive at approximately $218 million in revenues in 2022. However, WIMI's growth runway should go far beyond 2022.Moreover,WIMI should become a remarkably profitable enterprise as well.

While WIMI's earnings are minimal now, the company's EPS should rise notably as the company advances. Furthermore, WIMI should remain a dominant, market-leading growth company in future years. Therefore, its stock will likely continue to command a relatively high multiple.

For mature enterprises, P/E ratio is usually used for valuation. Considering that holographic AR has a broad market, the fact that WIMI is in a period of high R&D investment or capital investment with high cost, and that WIMI is a high-growth enterprise that has not yet made profits, it is more reliable to use P/S ratio to value the company.

I believe given the strong market demand for semiconductors and the massive market size of the metaverse, as well as the proposed growth drivers, WIMI's profitability and share price could increase significantly as the company grows. It is due to the current uncertainty on China Concepts Stocks and short-term market sentiment that WIMI valuation multiples are depressed to incredibly low levels, making WIMI very undervalued compared to the sales ratio of the broader technology sector.

Most people probably know that WIMI is relatively cheap, but I want to stress just how cheap the company is right now. WIMI's current FWD P/S ratio is 1.05. Just how cheap is this? Well, WIMI is about four times cheaper than the average stock in the NASDAQ 100 right now. Even WIMI's closest competitor, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), and the company's current FWD P/S ratio is about 25.

I believe that it should trade at a higher price to sales multiple compared to the current 2021 annualized P/S multiple of 1.05x given the expected rapid growth in revenues. I anticipate earnings to explode as indicated by the financial performance of the company. Along with the expected revenue growth, the margin profile also looks extremely solid with more scope to even expand further once the operations of the company start to achieve economies of scale.

Risks of buying WIMI

While the outlook for WIMI is good, investors should also consider the potential risks of buying the stock. For example, while WIMI has a strong growth story, all China Concepts stocks face certain political risks. There is also the possibility that WIMI may lose some of its market share to competitors in the next few years, in which case the company would face a situation where it would fall short of market growth expectations. Investing in any growth company is a risky investment, but if all goes well, WIMI has great return potential, making it a high-risk and high-reward growth stock.

The Bottom Line

WIMI stock has taken a beating lately, but it largely hasn’t been deserved. Taking all relevant factors into account, WIMI is an incredible stock for today’s market conditions. It’s growing fast, and now, thanks to the 2022’s tech selloff, it’s fairly cheap. The company does face some risks - for example, the Fed has raised interest rates sharply and the global economic recession. However, I believe on the whole its shares represent a fantastic value.