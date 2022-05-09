Xos, Inc. (XOS) CEO Dakota Semler on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2022 6:00 PM ET

Christen Romero - General Counsel

Dakota Semler - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Gio Sordoni - Chief Operating Officer

Kingsley Afemikhe - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Shlisky - DA Davidson

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Donovan Schaefer - Northland Capital Markets

Dan Ives - Wedbush Securities

Mike Ward - The Benchmark Company

Sharif Elkhaldy - Bank of America

Good afternoon and welcome to Xos' First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Xos' General Counsel, Christen Romero.

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Hosting the call with me today are Xos' Chief Executive Officer, Dakota Semler; Chief Operating Officer, Giordano Sordoni; and Chief Financial Officer, Kingsley Afemikhe.

Ahead of this call, Xos issued its first quarter 2022 earnings press release, which we will reference today. This can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.xostrucks.com. On this call, management will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements if any of our key assumptions are incorrect because of factors discussed in today’s earnings news release, during this conference call, or in our latest reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can be found on our website at investors.xostrucks.com. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Today’s presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures and performance metrics. Please refer to the information contained in the company’s first quarter 2022 earnings press release for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Participants should be cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

With that, let me turn it over to Dakota.

Thanks Christen, and thank you everyone for joining us. Today, we are proud to announce our financial results and excellent quarter. Despite continued disruption to supply chain and logistics, we grew unit deliveries and revenues and also improved unit margins. I am proud of our team’s ability to navigate the ever-changing landscape and meet or exceed the targets we set out for the first quarter. Our mission remains focused on transitioning fleets in targeted high-growth markets from internal combustion engines to electric commercial vehicles with industry-leading technology, and in the process, de-carbonizing commercial transportation. I’ll cover some of the exciting updates and highlights we had over the quarter. Gio will update you on our sourcing and manufacturing progress, and Kingsley will conclude with a detailed review of our first quarter results and outlook.

During the first quarter we continued to make steady progress scaling the business. First, we ramped production and delivered 56 units to customers across the US. We also broadened our distribution and service footprint with key customers and partners. Our commercial traction in the first quarter is underpinned by our expansion into growth-focused last mile markets. In the current environment of elevated diesel prices, Xos’ industry leading total cost of ownership and value proposition to our customers is stronger than ever. With trucks on the road since 2018, we are able to showcase our trucks’ real world experience in our customers’ hands.

We are seeing an acceleration in our sales cycle quarter-on-quarter, with more purchase orders and more units per purchase order. Over the first quarter, we received purchase orders for over 350 trucks from a range of customers and use cases. In particular, we continue to secure orders from keystone customers such as FedEx Ground Operators, with outstanding purchase orders currently standing at over 550 trucks across a range of states. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced delivery of 15 fully-electric stepvans to five different FedEx Ground Operators in Southern California. These vehicles were the first deliveries in 2022 under purchase orders signed last year, and we are excited to continue rolling out our products to this leading nationwide fleet.

We also continue to have great traction in the beverage, linen and refrigerated trucks, such as the partnership we have announced with ThermoKing. We secured a purchase order from uniform and workwear leader, UniFirst, and announced three deliveries to UniFirst’s Southern California location during the first quarter. This delivery was part of an initial rollout of vehicles, and we expect additional deliveries to a UniFirst location in Boston, Massachusetts in the second half of the year. We are excited to help our long-term partner UniFirst reduce their environmental impact and transition their fleet from diesel to electric vehicles.

Finally we are proud of the distribution and service network we have built. In the first quarter, we announced our partnership with Murphy-Hoffman Company, one of the largest commercial vehicle dealerships in the country. We continue to take strategic steps to tackle the current supply chain crisis, which Gio will talk about in detail. It is early days, but we believe some of the strategic steps we have taken are beginning to bear fruit.

In summary, we continue to make significant progress scaling the business, and I am proud of the team’s accomplishments this quarter. The opportunity for clean fleet and logistics solutions in both the public and private sector remains immense, and we expect to continue to benefit from the secular shift to a net-zero carbon economy. I will now turn it over to Gio.

Thanks, Dakota. The Xos production system can be bucketed into four core activities which, I’ll cover separately. First, we flow quality parts to the assembly line; next, we assemble chassies at Flex 1 in Tennessee and Flex 2 in Mexico; third, we assemble the Lyra battery system; and lastly, we work with our partners to install bodies on our X-Platform chassis While the overall supply chain environment remains challenging and uncertain, we have seen modest improvement in our ability to procure and land some key components like wire harnesses, we have also secured near-term allocations of other commodities like battery cells. The team has done a great job in helping to strengthen our supply chain by multi-sourcing components to mitigate risks and securing more of our supply from North America to mitigate shipping cost increases and delays from overseas vendors. While modest, these improvements give us confidence in being able to continue growing deliveries each quarter.

Despite the challenges in sourcing and landing parts, we have increased production and deliveries from our chassis assembly plants Flex1, and Flex2. While outpaced by chassis production, we are making steady progress in ramping up battery production. We remain on track to further improve our production yield with the addition of a more automated battery assembly line at Flex 1 in Tennessee later this year. We are excited to share we have begun build out of this line and on track to begin producing batteries later in the year.

As we look to the current year and our key objectives, we can expect to see the continued ramp up of our X-Platform production, as well as the introduction of new vehicle products and software offerings. We’ve been hard at work and are excited to showcase some of these developments at our product reveal event at Xos Fleet Week on May 10.

I will now pass it over to our CFO, Kingsley Afemikhe.

Thanks Gio, and good afternoon to you all. Xos had a great quarter in the midst of a very challenging business environment. We are making selective decisions to invest in our business and are excited by the opportunity for growth this year. Our revenue in the first quarter increased to $7 million, versus $0.8 million in the same period in the prior year. This was above our guidance and is a sequential increase of 113% from the fourth quarter of 2021. This is driven by an increase in units delivered to 56 compared to 4 units in the same period in the prior year and 32 units last quarter. As expected, our average selling price will vary quarter-on-quarter, however we saw higher average selling prices this quarter and continue to expect ASPs to be higher this year overall compared to 2021.

We continue to see strong demand for our zero emission products, as the total cost of ownership strength is proven out and diesel prices remain elevated. Our cost of goods sold for the quarter was $10.2 million compared to $0.7 million in the same period in the prior year. We made good progress on gross margin this quarter: with a gross margin of minus 45% this quarter, versus minus 74% in Q4 last year. This is testament to the hard work of the entire team and the benefits we are beginning to reap as we scale production.

Nevertheless, we remain cautious on the current supply chain picture with the likelihood of increased material and logistics costs, particularly from our suppliers in Asia. We are taking price action to cover more of our costs where we can, including applying raw material surcharges. We expect gross margin to improve as we ramp volumes and benefit from the addition of the new expanded automated battery line at our Tennessee facility. With these and other strategic steps, we believe we have a clear line of sight to being gross margin positive.

Turning over to expenses, our first quarter operating expenses were $20.3 million, compared to $5.7 million in the same period last year and $23.0 million in the fourth quarter. Operating expenses decreased 12% from last quarter, primarily due to a reduction in R&D expenses. We are focused on the user experience and are making exciting progress in a range of new products, which we look forward to telling you more about next week at Fleet Week. We expect to continue to increase investment in new product development, but as detailed before we expect that R&D expense relative to revenue will be lower this year overall compared to 2021.

Overall, non-GAAP operating losses, which excludes stock based compensation expenses, were $22.1 million, within our previous guidance and this compared to $5.5 million in the same period last year and $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to see strong customer interest, and are investing in our sales and marketing efforts. Sales and marketing expenses were $2 million in the first quarter, compared to $0.3 million in the same period last year and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Finally, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $11.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by an increase headcount.

Turning now to the balance sheet, at the end of the first quarter our cash and equivalents and investments amounted to $132.7 million, this includes $3 million of restricted cash. In addition, we have added flexibility from our $125 million standby equity purchase agreement. Inventories were at $40.3 million at the end of the quarter, about $18.6 million of which was in work in progress. Our inventory position continues to reflect some of the steps we are taking to ensure sufficient supply of key components. Overall, net cash used in operating activities and cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $34.3 million.

Finally, wrapping up with our business outlook, we continue to be focused on delivering sequential growth in revenue and deliveries over the year. Due to the continued uncertainty in the supply chain at this point in time, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2022. As we gain more clarity on the supply chain, we will expand that window. For Q2 we expect deliveries to be in the range of 70 to 90 units, delivering revenues to be in the range of $8 million to $11 million and non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $23 million to $28 million.

Thank you. I'll now pass it back to Dakota.

Thanks, Kingsley. Before we open it up for questions, I want to thank our team for their contributions to our success as well as our partners, customers and shareholders for their continuous support. We remain optimistic on our future based on market growth, our technology platform, and the exceptional people we have here at Xos. Now we’ll open up the line for questions.

The first question comes from Mike Shlisky with DA Davidson.

Hello, guys. Good afternoon.

Good afternoon, Mike.

Mike Shlisky

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

The second area is ThermoKing is also assisting us with some of our thermal management technology that we’ll be incorporating into our Xos hub. As you probably remember, the Xos hub is our modular and mobile energy storage device and charging infrastructure to allow fleets to manage the delay between permanent charging infrastructure and when their trucks get delivered. So we’re working with ThermoKing to install some of their zero emissions thermal management units onto our production Xos hubs as well, leveraging a lot of their cooling technology that they’ve brought to the industry, some of the first that’s in the industry, for zero emissions applications.

And then you also alluded to our product launch event next week, which is Fleet Week. So in Long Beach, California, on next Tuesday, May 10, we will actually be hosting a product launch event where we’re going to be announcing some really exciting upcoming products that we’ll be able to continue to deliver to fleet customers and are really excited about showing and demonstrating this new technology to those customers and some of which may actually have some of those reefers on them eventually.

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Shlisky

Mike Shlisky

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

The next question comes from Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs.

Jerry Revich

Dakota Semler

Jerry Revich

Jerry Revich

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Jerry Revich

Jerry Revich

Kingsley Afemikhe

Kingsley Afemikhe

Jerry Revich

Jerry Revich

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Jerry Revich

Jerry Revich

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

The next question comes from Donovan Schaefer with Northland Capital Markets.

Donovan Schaefer

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Donovan Schaefer

Donovan Schaefer

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Donovan Schaefer

Donovan Schaefer

Gio Sordoni

Gio Sordoni

But yeah, you’re right, it is a situation where we are tracking, we call them red flags, or an orange flag, no flags, depending on how dire it is. But those change from week to week and day to day and there’s daily meeting going through each of those issues at each plant. As you know, you can’t build a truck without 100% of the parts and so we were making sure to get all those in. We’d have had to start builds in some cases without all the parts in warehouse and had to add them on later on in the process and move load products over the line. But that’s the decision we made to be able to continue to keep the lines moving and continue delivering trucks and growing our deliveries each quarter.

Donovan Schaefer

Donovan Schaefer

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Donovan Schaefer

Donovan Schaefer

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Donovan Schaefer

Donovan Schaefer

The next question comes from Dan Ives with Wedbush Securities.

Dan Ives

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Dan Ives

Dan Ives

Kingsley Afemikhe

Kingsley Afemikhe

In addition, when we work through on the cost of the vehicle, we work through with the particular components and have the choice of different suppliers for the components and we’re spending a lot of time on managing freight. As you know, we manufacture our trucks here in the US and also in Mexico, there’s a large amount of logistics required in our trucks, and those come through in COGS. So we’re being really, really thoughtful and managing that, making sure that we have the supplies for deliveries, and making sure we do that in a way that’s cost conscious.

And Mike Chaffins and team, he joined us late last year, being really, really critical in helping us to manage costs, and manage them and go through the whole process in manufacturing, which is the other point about manufacturing as well. So we work through to make sure that our direct and indirect costs and are really managed by us. So we are in an extraordinary situation all the way through different costs and different components. We’re watching and monitoring all the costs, we are taking price action where we can, and I think that you can see there are improvements in the margin, and it’s our focus to keep on going on that journey.

Dan Ives

Dan Ives

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Ward

Mike Ward

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Ward

Mike Ward

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Ward

Mike Ward

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Ward

Mike Ward

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Ward

Mike Ward

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

Mike Ward

Mike Ward

Dakota Semler

Dakota Semler

The next question comes from Sharif Elkhaldy with Bank of America.

Sharif Elkhaldy

Sharif Elkhaldy

Kingsley Afemikhe

Kingsley Afemikhe

Sharif Elkhaldy

Sharif Elkhaldy

Those are all the questions that we have today. I will now turn the conference back over to Dakota for closing remarks.

Dakota Semler

Thank you. Thanks, everybody, for joining. And thank you to all our analysts for asking some incredibly insightful questions. We believe that the investment case for Xos is clear, as you consider the current environment we are in, with diesel prices highly volatile and trending upwards, our total cost of ownership advantage is even more compelling and clear as can be seen by our commercial traction. We’re excited about next week, and our product launch event, the Xos Fleet Week on Tuesday, May 10, which will be in Long Beach, California and will also be live streamed on our website xostrucks.com. We’re hoping that everybody listening into the call today will be able to tune into that event and really keep up to date with our new exciting products. We are building a business tailored to the needs of our customers and focused on delivering for them and our announcements at Xos Fleet Week will only continue to demonstrate our commitment to those fleet customers. Thank you everybody. Have a great day.

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.