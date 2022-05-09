Aristotle Capital - Michelin: Robust Profitability
Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY)
Founded in 1889, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Michelin) is a France-based tire manufacturer. With 126 research and production facilities, over 7,600 dealerships, and sales representatives across 171 countries, the company has established itself as the second-largest tire manufacturer in the world.
Michelin designs and manufactures automotive (~50% of revenue - Automobiles), road transportation (~25% - Trucks) and specialty tires (~25% - Mining, Aircraft, Off-the-Road, etc.) for various customers and end markets. With over a century of operational history, the company's dedication to innovation and efficiency has made Michelin an industry leader.
High-Quality Business
Some of the quality characteristics we have identified for Michelin include:
- Global scale and market-leading position with ~14% share of all global tire sales;
- One of the world's most iconic brands and mascots, the "Michelin Man;"
- Robust profitability driven by the company's expertise in large diameter tires and the higher-margin specialty tires segment; and
- Consistency in earnings power relative to the overall auto industry due to the critical need for tires.
Attractive Valuation
Given our estimates of normalized earnings, we believe Michelin's current stock price is offered at a discount to our estimate of the company's intrinsic value. Specifically, we believe various initiatives will lead to higher market share and normalized margins for the business.
Compelling Catalysts
Catalysts we have identified for Michelin, which we believe will cause its stock price to appreciate over our three- to five-year investment horizon, include:
- Improvements to profitability from product mix shifts toward larger diameter and specialty tires;
- More efficient management of SG&A through initiatives such as process enhancements and simplifications, deployment of the company's business management program, and digitization of HR and CRM platforms; and
- Further progress on the company's four-pronged growth plan (i.e., improve market share and profitability through product innovation of tires; provide unique mobility experiences through maps, guides and digital services; deepen understanding of customer needs to offer best-in-class services and solutions; and leverage expertise in high-tech materials to create sustainable products and expand in high-potential growth markets).
