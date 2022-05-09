Dzmitry Trambitski/iStock via Getty Images

Given the geopolitical situation around the globe currently, it may not shock you to find out that the US government is keenly interested in shoring up long neglected domestic supply chains for the production of key materials such as semiconductors and solar panels.

Thankfully, the United States currently houses what may perhaps be one of the world's best Polysilicon manufacturers, tucked away in a tiny town in mid-Michigan, named Hemlock Semiconductor.

In this article, I would like to go over what the company does and why this era could be the start of a massive resurgence at Hemlock, thus greatly benefiting Corning (NYSE:GLW) shareholders.

Overview

Corning, as many current shareholders know, is a diversified leader in many industries ranging from displays, fiber optics, pharmaceutical packaging, automotive emission control and "smart" glass, among others. One area that is usually neglected as an afterthought is the Hemlock Semiconductor division.

Hemlock is a majority owned subsidiary of Corning, which holds 80.5% of the company, with the rest belonging to the Japanese based Shin-Etsu Handotai company.

The company produces hyper-pure polysilicon, which is used in the manufacturing process of virtually every semiconductor and solar panel produced around the world.

“If you have a phone in your pocket or in your hand, some of the silicon came through Hemlock – I guarantee it,” - Phil Dembowski, senior vice president with Hemlock Semiconductor.

Hemlock currently holds the enviable position of being the only hyper-pure polysilicon manufacturer headquartered in the United States.

Hemlock Semi

Currently, around 60-70% of Hemlocks polysilicon is used in the semiconductor market, with the remaining amount used in solar panel manufacturing.

The polysilicon market has certainly had a turbulent recent past. With the rise of mainly Chinese producers in the early 2010's undercutting western prices for polysilicon, prices plummeted, causing Hemlock to abandon expansion plans which could have doubled domestic production of this valuable manufacturing input.

Recently, however, the tide has been turning rapidly back in the company's favor given the urgency of restoring and revitalizing domestic supply chains around technologically important materials and manufacturing.

A major driver of the recent push is the Chinese and Russian alliance, along with the potential for economic or military conflict causing devastating supply disruption to critically important technologies mainly manufactured in Asia today.

The recent political trends certainly favor the return of the United States manufacturing much more of its own semiconductors and solar panels in the very near future, and as the country has but 1 domestically owned polysilicon manufacturer, a reasonable person could assume that the future looks very bright indeed for this Corning subsidiary.

Corning specifically called out Hemlock in the most recent earnings release and has begun to speak more and more of the unit's potential in recent quarters. In Q1, the company specifically renamed a segment in its financial reporting to "Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses", prior to this quarter, it was named simply "other".

A key quote from this earnings call is below:

So today, I'm going to spend some time talking about what's going on, and how it underscores our confidence that we will continue to deliver durable, multiyear profitable growth. Hemlock currently delivers most of the sales in the segment. Hemlock manufactures ultra-pure poly silicon for the semiconductor and solar industries. As a reminder, Corning owns 80.5% of Hemlock as a result of Hemlock's purchase of DuPont's ownership in the company in 2020. This was a great transaction for Corning. We didn't put any money into the transaction, and we gained an additional 40% interest in Hemlock's strong semiconductor business, that also has the upside potential reflected in the solar market. Recently, we secured multiyear take or pay commitments for solar, and we expect demand to grow. Additionally, as the renewable energy industry evolves, we believe that Corning's technical and manufacturing capabilities are three and four can provide significant benefits. We believe this business has excellent growth potential.

It is quite clear to me that Corning is moving this once forgotten subsidiary more and more into the spotlight, given the bright future it sees ahead. In addition, it would appear that the company may actually have plans to enter the panel manufacturing business in some form, given the CEO's comments from the latest call.

Given the recent push from the government to prioritize domestic manufacturing, not the least of which is the horribly timed Commerce Department investigation regarding solar tariff circumvention, the field looks ripe for another domestic solar manufacturer to enter the market.

If that does in fact happen, it will be primarily driven by the economies of scale and distinct cost advantage that Hemlock gives it to do so.

The fact that both primary markets for Hemlock's products in semiconductors and solar panels are primed for massive increases in domestic production, point to a very strong period of growth for this division of Corning.

While the company as a whole is already firing on all cylinders, Hemlock looks ready to transition from a hidden afterthought, to a prime-time, big league player and could form the basis for another driver of growth in this already impressive company.

Bottom Line

Hemlock alone is likely not a reason to purchase shares in Corning given the massive size of the company, however, Hemlocks prospects in the current environment, added to the impressive lineup of growth drivers already in place, further improves the already very bright prospects of this wonderful company.

Corning currently trades at what is quite a reasonable valuation of a 15.66 P/E ratio and has a very secure balance sheet with one of the best debt maturity profiles in the market. It pays a 2.93% dividend yield with a very reasonable 45% payout ratio. In addition, the company is estimated to grow EPS at a 10% or higher rate over the next 3 years making this a key part of my growth and income portfolio.

I have been a long term holder of Corning shares and have taken advantage of recent weakness to add to my already large position. I would have absolutely no issue expanding this position even further in the near future.

I look forward to your comments below and thank you for reading! Good luck to all!