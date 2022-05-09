Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was one of the technology companies, which was hit quite hard in the last few months. The stock declined as steep as 55% from its previous all-time high and is still trading about 42% lower at the time of writing. Especially after the previous earnings release in February 2022 the stock declined extremely steep.

And while the previous earnings release was a disaster for the stock, the Q1/22 earnings release pushed the stock about 28% higher in the trading days following the earnings release (I am writing this on Thursday morning in Germany). But the stock also declined 25% during April 2022 and the recent rally could regain only a part of the losses during the last few months.

Like in my last article “Buy when there is blood in the streets” I will argue once again that Meta Platforms is undervalued (and could even be deeply undervalued if the long-term Metaverse strategy will work out).

Quarterly Results

Last Wednesday, Meta Platforms reported first quarter results for fiscal 2022 and while the company could beat EPS estimates, it missed revenue estimates. And both – revenue as well as earnings per share expectations – have already been lowered in the last few months.

While comparing actual results to expectations often has a huge influence on the stock price, we should rather look at the results themselves. Meta Platforms could increase revenue from $26,171 million in Q1/21 to $27,908 million in Q1/22 – resulting in 6.6% YoY growth. Income from operations declined from $11,378 million in Q1/21 to $8,524 million in Q1/22 – 25.1% year-over-year decline. And finally, diluted earnings per share declined from $3.30 in Q1/21 to $2.72 in Q1/22 – a decline of 17.6% YoY.

Meta Platforms Q1/22 Earnings Presentation

When looking at the two different segments, the biggest part of revenue is still stemming from “Family of Apps”, which generated $27,213 million in revenue in Q1/22 (6.1% YoY growth). “Reality Labs” could increase its revenue from $534 million in Q1/21 to $695 million in Q1/22 – resulting in 30.1% YoY growth. However, the second segment is still not profitable and after a loss from operations of $1,827 in the same quarter last year, it had to report a loss of $2,960 million in Q1/22.

Meta Platforms Q1/22 Earnings Presentation

During the last earnings call, investors were especially shocked as Facebook’s daily active users had declined from 1,930 million in Q3/21 to 1,929 million in Q4/21. But Facebook could increase the number of DAUs to 1,960 million during this quarter – resulting in 4.4% YoY increase. Growth especially stemmed from the Asia-Pacific region as well as the “Rest of World”.

And finally, the headcount was 77,805 as of March 31, 2022, which is reflecting an increase of 28% year-over-year and is a good sign as Meta Platforms is hiring to grow in the years to come.

Growth Slowing Down

When looking at the last quarterly results, we can certainly ask the question if the days of high growth are over. The explanation for the declining operating income and the declining earnings per share is rather simple: Total costs and expenses increased from $14,793 million one year earlier to $19,384 million in Q1/22. “Cost of revenue” increased from $5,131 million in Q1/21 to $6,005 million in Q1/22 and the reason might be inflationary pressures. But costs and expenses were especially driven by the much higher “research and development expenses”, which increased from $5,197 million to $7,707 million – and this can be seen as a rather good sign. Meta Platforms is especially increasing its spendings due to its Metaverse vision (we will come back to this).

Meta Platforms: Q1/22 Earnings Release

But not only operating income and earnings per share declined, revenue growth also slowed down. And while I argued in my most recent article that Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) was only returning to pre-pandemic levels, we can’t make the same argument for Meta Platforms as the growth rates are much lower than revenue growth before COVID-19. Like many other big technology companies, Meta Platforms also outperformed in the last few quarters, but growth rates are much lower now.

Seeking Alpha

And there are some obvious reasons why revenue growth is slowing down as Meta Platforms is clearly facing challenges.

Challenges: Reels And iOS Changes

One of the major challenges Meta is facing right now is the transition to short-form video. Not only seem platforms like TikTok to have an edge over Facebook, it also doesn’t monetize as well for Meta Platforms. However, we can be optimistic that Meta is managing this transition as it has already managed transitions in the past and during the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned a past episode that was also challenging:

We've seen this type of media format transition multiple times before. Back in 2012 when we transitioned from desktop feed to mobile feed, we saw mobile feed growing massively but not monetizing well yet, and we leaned into it, went through some tough quarters, and then it became the foundation of our business today.

Reels is already making up more than 20% of the time that people spend on Instagram and Mark Zuckerberg is also quite optimistic that Reels can be monetized quite well over the long-term. Management also made it clear that Reels is still in its early days, and it will take time (probably several years) before monetization will ramp up. It also became obvious that “Reels” is an important issue right now as “Reels” was mentioned 37 times during the earnings call and a lot of questions were addressed.

A second problem are Apple’s (AAPL) iOS changes, which is another major headwind for Meta Platforms and will most likely continue to be a headwind in the coming quarters. But like short-from videos, Meta Platforms is expecting to navigate these challenges over time with the right technology investments. David Wehner stated on the earnings call (in response to a question):

“We expect – we’ve expected ongoing privacy headwinds from the iOS changes, and we continue to see them. Those are obviously factored into our Q2 outlook, along with the impact on demand that we’re seeing from things like the war in Ukraine. More specifically, ATT continues to be a headwind, but we’re also seeing incremental headwinds from iOS 15 and other regulatory changes.“

Growth And Economic Moat

And although sentiment about Meta Platforms is rather negative right now, we must keep in mind that Meta Platforms is a business with an extremely wide moat. Not only has Meta Platforms several well-known brand names – including Facebook and Instagram – but also extremely strong network effects. And additionally, Meta Platforms is profiting from cost advantages as the costs for producing content are the same, but with billions of daily or monthly active users that context can generate a lot more revenue, which can be used again for more (and probably better) content (see here and here for more details).

And the wide economic moat is also visible by looking at the numbers. First, Meta Platforms clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). Even when including the drop of the last few months, Meta Platforms still returned 452% since its IPO – compared to 214% return for the S&P 500. And before the recent crash started, an investment in Meta Platforms would even have returned 900%.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Meta Platforms has a rather stable gross margin, which is also a good sign for pricing power and a wide economic moat (although operating margin has been fluctuating).

Author's work

Aside from a stable gross margin, Meta Platforms has a high return on invested capital. In the last ten years, RoIC was almost 17% and in the last five years, Meta Platforms reported even a RoIC of 24% as profitability was improving over time.

Meta Platforms is dominating its market and although Facebook lost market shares in the past, it is still the dominant player. And over the last few years, the market share was stable above 70%.

statcounter

And finally, it is also a good sign that the digital ad spending worldwide is expected to grow with a rather high pace (at least double digits) in the years to come. This makes it easier for companies to grow revenue without having to fight hard for market shares.

eMarketer

Balance Sheet

Similar to my last article about Alphabet, we will mention the balance sheet, which is also a valuable asset for Meta Platforms. And especially as Meta Platforms is struggling a bit, it is good to know that the company has an extremely solid balance sheet. We can also assume that Meta Platforms will be able to finance its growth with generated cash and there will be enough free cash flow to further improve the balance sheet.

While Alphabet had a little debt on its balance sheet, Meta Platforms has absolutely no debt on its balance sheet. On March 31, 2022, Meta Platforms had $14,886 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as $29,004 million in marketable securities on its balance sheet. Additionally, Meta Platforms had $6,775 million in equity investments. We will come back to these extremely liquid assets in our intrinsic value calculation.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And as Meta Platforms is reporting results that are not so great – compared to Microsoft (MSFT) or Alphabet for example – the company doesn’t seem like a great pick. But we also must include the valuation and the price we must pay for the stock.

Data by YCharts

And this makes Meta Platforms extremely interesting as the stock is trading for its cheapest valuation in history. Right now, Meta Platforms is trading for 15.5 times earnings and for 14.6 times free cash flow. And a few days ago, Meta Platforms was trading for its lowest valuation in history. In the last five years, Meta Platforms was trading for a P/E ratio of 28.58 and for an average P/FCF ratio of 30.65.

Data by YCharts

Aside from looking at simple valuation metrics, we always try to determine an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. And for such a calculation we must make several assumptions what free cash flow we will expect. As basis for our calculation (fiscal 2022 in this case) we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($39,148 million), which seems like a realistic assumption for a currently rather stagnating business with high capital expenditures.

Meta Platforms Q1/22 Earnings Presentation

And similar to my last article about Alphabet, I will calculate three different scenarios again (bull, bear and base case scenario). Let’s start with out bear case scenario in which we assume an even lower free cash flow in fiscal 2022 (only $35 billion) and another decline of 20% in fiscal 2023 due to a potential recession. From fiscal 2024 going forward, we will assume 5% growth till perpetuity. When calculating with 2,742 million shares outstanding and 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $197.27 for Meta.

Next, let’s look at our bull case. In this scenario we assume a free cash flow of $39,148 million and in fiscal 2023, we assume 15% growth. In the following years we assume growth rates to decline to only 6% till perpetuity. With all other assumptions the same, this would lead to an intrinsic value of $518.43 for Meta Platforms.

Finally, let’s look at my base case scenario, the scenario I consider most likely. I will once again assume a free cash flow of $39,148 million in fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2023 I will also assume a stagnating free cash flow. In fiscal 2024 I will assume 10% growth with growth slowing down to 6% in 2028 followed by also 6% growth till perpetuity, which leads to an intrinsic value of $369.36 for Meta Platforms and would make the stock deeply undervalued right now.

In my opinion, Meta Platforms is deeply undervalued as I can’t imagine that Meta will suddenly not be able to grow anymore. And maybe times of 20% growth annually are over for Meta Platforms, but mid-to-high single digit growth should be possible for Meta. On the one hand, Meta Platforms could still add daily active users in the low single digits. On the other hand, Meta Platforms will be able to increase the average revenue per person in the years to come as the digital ad spending will continue to increase and Facebook (as well as Instagram) will profit.

And when also including cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, the intrinsic value should be even $16 higher.

Metaverse: For Free On Top

When looking at these calculations and assumptions above, the idea of the Metaverse, which is central to Mark Zuckerberg’s vision, is not really included. Even if Meta should profit in an extreme way from the Metaverse, I don’t know if Meta will be able to grow with 20% or 30% for several years or decades again as the company is already a large cap business and growth will get more and more difficult. But if Meta Platforms will be successful with its Metaverse vision, double-digit growth rates for several more years (maybe a decade or longer) could certainly be possible. And that is not reflected in any intrinsic value calculations above.

For Meta Platforms to be fairly valued right now, the company must grow its free cash flow only about 3% annually from now till perpetuity (assuming a 10% discount rate) and I have a hard time imagining that Meta’s core business won’t be able to grow in the low-to-mid single digits (even considering high capital expenditures and R&D spendings for building the Metaverse). And building Zuckerberg’s vision of the Metaverse will be expensive:

“Now I recognize that it's expensive to build this, it's something that's never been built before and it's a new paradigm for computing and social connection. So over the next several years, our goal from a financial perspective is to generate sufficient operating income growth from Family of Apps to fund the growth of investment in Reality Labs while still growing our overall profitability.”

If the Metaverse should not succeed, Meta burned a lot of cash, but we still have at least a fairly valued stock. Even if the Metaverse vision should not succeed, I expect Oculus sales to increase, and Meta Platforms can include new features like focusing on e-commerce that could be monetized (see previous article for more details). And if Meta Platforms should not be able to grow its top line anymore, it could use the generated free cash flow to repurchase shares, which would be enough to grow at least 3% annually (right now, Meta could repurchase about 7% of outstanding shares with the free cash flow of the last four quarters).

Conclusion

In my opinion, Meta Platforms is a clear buy as the stock must grow only in the low-to-mid single digits to justify the current stock price and make it a solid investment (yielding 10% annually). While it is difficult to assess what growth rates might be realistic for Meta in the years to come, it seems highly unlikely that Meta can’t grow at least in the mid-to-high single digits in the years to come. And the potential of the Metaverse vision is not included at all and might provide further upside potential.