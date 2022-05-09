MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

Every household is like a mini-corporation, in which financial decisions today will have ripple effects years down the road. Some like to keep large cash balances while others prefer to have more as working capital.

There's no right or wrong answer when it comes to how much cash you should keep on hand, as everyone has their own version of what enables them to sleep well at night. However, the following points are a good place to start:

Your family's spending habits: Do you tend to spend everything you have each month, or do you have money left over? If you're the type of family that tends to spend everything, it might be a good idea to keep a larger cash balance on hand in case of unexpected expenses.

Your income stream from investments: Do you have a good grasp on your finances and are able to save regularly? If so, you may not need to keep as much cash on hand, since you can easily allocate dividend income to cover recurring and unexpected costs.

The latter point leads me to "safe" income investments such as Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), which has produced durable income through macroeconomic adversity. This article highlights why MAIN is an attractive buy after the recent cooling off of its share price down to the ~$40 level, so let's get started.

Why MAIN?

Main Street Capital is one of just a handful of internally managed BDCs. It's been public since 2007, having survived 2 recessions and countless market corrections in between. It mainly focuses on investments in the lower middle market, as defined by those companies with $10 to $150 million in annual revenue.

This serves as a competitive advantage for MAIN, considering that this space is more fragmented and generally underserved, as much larger BDCs such as Ares Capital (ARCC) tend to ignore this space. This results in more attractive investment yields for MAIN. MAIN also has a rather safe business model, investing primarily in first-lien secured debt along with an equity kicker for more upside potential.

Moreover, MAIN's management has significant alignment of interest with shareholders due to their high insider ownership, and its low cost structure is another competitive advantage. This is reflected by MAIN's operating expense ratio (calculated as total op expense divided by total assets) of just 1.5% over the trailing 12 months, the lowest in the BDC sector.

This means that MAIN doesn't need to "reach for yield" in its investments as it can efficiently flow revenue dollars down to its bottom line. As shown below, MAIN has produced strong shareholder returns through a combination of NAV/share appreciation and an increasing distribution.

MAIN Shareholder Returns (Investor Presentation)

MAIN continues to perform well, growing its NAV/share quarter-on-quarter by an impressive $0.60 to $25.89 in the first quarter. It also continues to produce industry leading cost efficiency, with a Q1 annualized operating expense ratio of just 1.1%, sitting below the aforementioned 1.5% over the trailing 12 months. Non-accruals also remain highly manageable, sitting at just 0.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value.

Importantly, MAIN generated record distributable net investment income of $0.77 per share, resulting in a safe dividend payout ratio of 84%. Encouragingly, MAIN has grown its regular dividend by 4.5% over the second quarter of last year, and that is on top of two $0.075 special distributions it's declared so far this year.

Looking forward, MAIN is well-positioned for further growth, as it maintains a strong BBB- rated balance sheet, and management expects to maintain a safe regulatory debt-to-equity ratio in the 0.7-0.9x range, well below the 2.0x limit. MAIN also has a burgeoning asset management business that should see incremental growth, as highlighted by management during the recent conference call:

At MS Private Loan Fund I, we continue to grow both as capital commitments from investors and its investment portfolio through its co-investment activities with Main Street and MSC Income Fund in our private loan investment strategy, and we are excited about the growing benefits we expect to receive from this relationship in 2022. After completing our fundraising activities for the fund, we expect a total portfolio of approximately $200 million when fully invested. The continued growth and favorable performance in both funds provides us confidence that we will receive increased future contributions from our asset management business. The growth of our asset management business has also been significantly beneficial to our ability to execute our private loan strategy, and we expect these benefits to increase in the future.

Risks to MAIN include potential for increased competition in the BDC space, which could pressure investment yields. Another perceived risk is MAIN's premium to book value, with price to book ratio of 1.57x. I don't see this as necessarily being a risk, however, as efficient capital operators like MAIN should be valued based on their earnings power rather than book value.

That's how MAIN still yields a respectable 6.4% yield with a safe payout ratio even while trading at a premium. When annualizing Q1's DNII/share, MAIN trades at a reasonable PE ratio of just 13.2x. Sell side analysts have an average price target of $44.20, implying a potential one-year 15% total return.

Investor Takeaway

MAIN is a high-quality capital allocator that generates industry leading returns through a combination of NAV/share appreciation and an increasing distribution. It is well-positioned for further growth as it maintains a strong balance sheet and has a burgeoning asset management business. It appears attractive after the recent dip for potentially strong growth and income.