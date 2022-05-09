triloks/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that offers exposure to large and mid-cap Indian equities; the portfolio is constructed in accordance with its chosen benchmark index, the MSCI India Index.

Judging from price action over the last few years at least, Indian equities have been popular, however I do think they have represented one of the most expensive equity markets in recent times. Also, net inflows into the fund have been relatively poor in recent times, which I will discuss later. The recent drawdown in the price of INDA shares is not large in relation to other major equity markets such as the United States. Nevertheless, it is not surprising to me, to see that INDA is trading off its highs.

TradingView.com

The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.65%, which is generally quite expensive. You would only want to buy into INDA if you had a firm conviction in its longer-term performance. Since June 2019, INDA has traded in a range relative to popular S&P 500 U.S. equity index tracker SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). The chart below measures the price of INDA in terms of SPY, i.e., relative performance, with the box illustrating the period since June 2019 which of course encompasses the COVID-19 pandemic period.

TradingView.com

Notwithstanding my prior comments that Indian equities have been popular, judging from price action, inflows into INDA itself have been relatively poor in recent times. The chart below illustrates net inflows over the past year, which were negative in sum, to the tune of about $193 million.

ETFDB.com

If INDA's price has generally lifted while ETF fund flows have been tepid, it would suggest to me that INDA's underlying portfolio has mostly enjoyed repricings, possibly helped by supportive domestic and non-U.S. inflows, but not from U.S. equity investment. And U.S. investors are, in aggregate (including retail and institutional participants), a major source of risk capital on a worldwide basis. It is not favorable to see a lack of U.S. investor support.

In terms of sector exposures, INDA has heavy weights against Financials (23%), Information Technology (17%), Energy (13%), and Materials (10%). This is quite a mix; Financials are quite cyclical, while I.T., energy and materials are economically sensitive. In any case, INDA is not just a bet on Indian corporate productivity but also a cyclical rebound. At the moment, with (supply-side) inflationary pressures affecting all major economies, these kinds of sectors have been hit with elevated equity risk premiums (i.e., lower valuations owing to weaker risk sentiment).

iShares.com

Nevertheless, judging from Fidelity research, India is possibly one of the laggards in terms of the broader global business cycle. This would arguably be supportive for Indian equities on a relative basis, as the economy is possibly further away from recessionary fears (as of Q2 2022).

Fidelity.com

On the other hand, if Fidelity is correct that even the U.S. and other major western economies are not even in the "late stage" of the business cycle (prior to recession territory), you could argue even U.S. equities are due for a rebound after the recent sell-off. Equity markets only tend to get ahead of the business cycle by around 6-12 months at most, and so perhaps equities are ahead of themselves.

In any case, we can value INDA using its benchmark index as a basis. As of April 29, 2022, INDA's benchmark carried trailing and forward price earnings ratios of 25.69x and 20.71x, respectively. The price/book ratio was 3.74x. The implied forward return on equity was therefore 18.1%, which is strong. Morningstar estimates peg three- to five-year earnings growth at 22.46%, which is high and perhaps optimistic. But the Indian inflation rate is approaching 8% (most recently 6.95% year-over-year, as of March 2022; illustrated in the chart below), so 22.46% would become sub-15% in real terms if current inflation rates were to hold over the medium- to long-term.

TradingEconomics.com

15%-per-annum earnings growth is still strong, but so is a return on equity of 18%. The forward price/earnings ratio implies a forward yield of 4.8%. This is lower, and reflects the non-cheap price/book ratio of 3.74x. The spread between the 4.8% forward earnings yield and the 18% return on equity gives us a wide range with a midpoint of 11.4%, but these are the kinds of sustainable return potentials you can think about when valuing INDA. (Investor returns are lowered by high entry prices, or price/book ratios, but eventually encroach upon underlying returns on equity over the long term.)

We also need to consider local risk-free rates. The Indian 10-year yield was 7.45% recently, which is very high all considered.

TradingEconomics.com

Professor Damodaran also believes Indian equities deserve a country risk premium of about 2.18%, on top of the local risk-free rate, for the sake of valuation. And that is in addition to a recent estimate of the global equity risk premium which is elevated recently as a result of poor risk sentiment, of 5.23% as of May 1, 2022. I use the above data to calculate a basic short-term valuation estimate for INDA. The overall cost of equity comes to 14.86%.

Author's Calculations

Given inflation uncertainty and changing expectations from analysts, it is difficult to capture the earnings stream potential here. What I have done above is used the forward one-year estimate implied from the forward price/earnings ratio on the underlying benchmark index for INDA, and then tapered the earnings growth rate down over time to fit roughly the rate of the 10-year local bond yield in the terminal year. This gives us a slightly more conservative view of the earnings growth trajectory for INDA. The implied valuation suggests -45% drawdown potential even from present prices.

If I instead assume a constant 24.05% (same as year one) earnings growth rate, the valuation rises to a drawdown potential of -25% (i.e., still overvalued). Bear in mind 24.05% over this period is even more generous than consensus analyst estimates.

Taking my base valuation, and my overly optimistic valuation, the implied cost of equity (i.e., using the price of INDA shares to solve for implied returns) is 8.70% and 11.72%, respectively. These kinds of returns are not especially high given that Indian equities are typically viewed as being more risky. INDA is also exposed to currency fluctuations. The current account for India, illustrated below, is very negative, and therefore you could argue USD/INR should be a lot stronger (i.e., INR is overvalued).

TradingEconomics.com

The Economist's Big Mac Index suggests that, on the basis of a simplistic GDP-adjusted Purchasing Power Parity model, INR is instead undervalued by 23.1% as of January 2022. Another measure of currency value is the real-yield spread. Indian bond yields are higher than U.S. bond yields. In real terms, you could argue the Indian rupee is still a higher yielding currency. If U.S. inflation is as much as 3% over the next 10 years, the U.S. 10-year yield is close to zero in real terms (nominal: 3.14% at present). If Indian inflation is in the range of 6-8%, the current 10-year in real terms is -0.55 to +1.45%. So, if global inflation gets under control, INR probably has an edge over the U.S. dollar, but if inflationary pressures persist, you could see a stronger U.S. dollar.

The FX risk is, in summary, and in my opinion, tilted toward INR strength. The only issue is the deeply negative current account, which should put some natural trade-driven pressure on INR strength. The mix of yield and fundamental value factors would, on balance, probably mean that USD/INR will remain range bound for the time being. The Indian current account was deeply negative between the middle of the 2010-2015 period, and to be fair, USD/INR is trading at much higher levels since, at 76.96 at present versus roughly 45 to 70 (a wide range) in the 2010-2015 period.

So, USD/INR has fairly appreciated, but now I think there's greater chance for some price consolidation. I don't see significant FX risks. What I do see is INDA struggling to retake its prior highs for the time being, on the basis that equity risk premiums should probably be wider. I don't think a return of circa 8-11% is enough given inflationary pressures, negative global risk sentiment, and the current war in Ukraine; not enough to make INDA look undervalued. Having said that, I wouldn't be bearish, given the potential for a short-term USD/INR reversal at this juncture, and the possibility for risk sentiment to reverse to strength in the medium term. I would only expect relative under-performance for INDA on a forward one-year basis.