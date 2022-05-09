JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

What goes up must come down, and tech investors have been painfully aware of this over the recent months. This is reflected by once perceived high-growth names such as Netflix (NFLX) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) now trading more than 70% below their 52-week highs.

That's why I prefer more reasonably priced income-generating assets that pay steady income in both good times and bad. This brings me to National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and in this article, I highlight why the recent price weakness from the $48 level down to $43 provides a great entry point for long-term dividend growth investors.

Why NNN?

National Retail Properties is a truly "national" triple net lease REIT with a diverse high-quality portfolio of 3,271 properties that span across 48 states. It has over 370 tenants and this includes long-standing relationships, with its top 25 tenants representing 55% of NNN's annual rent, averaging 1,091 stores each.

NNN continues to demonstrate steady results, with AFFO per share growing by $0.03 YoY to $0.79 in the first quarter of this year, representing 3.9% growth on a percentage basis. This was driven by a continued high occupancy rate of 99.2% and NNN maintains a long-weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, putting it more or less on par with that of Realty Income Corp. (O).

Management has also remained active in portfolio recycling, as it sold 10 properties for $20 million during Q1 for a $4.0 million gain. At the same time, it made $211 million in property investments across 59 properties for an attractive initial cash yield of 6.2% and a very long average lease duration of 17 years.

Also encouraging, the CEO is guiding for a respectable 6% growth in Core FFO per share for the full year 2022. Risks to this guidance come from the potential for a recession. This is mitigated, however, by NNN's higher exposure to tenants with low price points, as noted during the Q&A session of the recent conference call:

Q: Just looking at recent market activity, it does seem as though implied recession odds have gone up in recent weeks. How do you guys feel about your primary lines of trade in the event of a broader economic slowdown? And is there any high level color you can provide on your tenant’s current rent coverage levels? A: At the moment, we don't feel like there's any real notable pressure to the rent paying ability of our tenants. We've not seen a lot of stress there. And fortunately, a lot of our tendency is in the fairly low price point, service related, and food & beverage. So far, we've not seen a lot of change in consumer behavior, if you will, despite the fact that prices definitely are rising. And so far at the top level, it doesn't feel like there's a lot of stress with our tenants.

Meanwhile, NNN carries a respectable BBB+ rated balance sheet that makes it less vulnerable to the impact of rising rates. This is especially considering the fact that it maintains a sector-leading 14.5 year weighted average debt maturity with 100% fixed rate debt.

This also lends support to the 4.9% dividend yield, which comes with a 71% dividend to FFO payout ratio and an impressive 32 years of consecutive annual growth.

I see value in NNN at the current price of $43.35, with a forward P/FFO of just 14.1, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 17.8 over the past decade. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $49, implying a potential one-year 18% total return including dividends.

NNN Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

National Retail Properties is a high-quality triple net lease REIT that's trading at an attractive valuation after the recent selloff. It has a strong balance sheet with long-duration leases, providing investors with consistent and growing dividend income. I see value in the stock after the recent sell-off for its durable and growing income stream.