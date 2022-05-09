DanielIngelhart/iStock via Getty Images

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) announced its Q1 EPS report on Friday and it was more of what investors have come to expect from one of America's preeminent shale oil & gas producers. The company is generating tons of free-cash-flow and the shareholder friendly management team has committed to returning 60% of FCF to shareholders on an annual basis. Given the current macro environment - specifically Putin's war-of-choice on Ukraine and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and Democratic and NATO allies - the potential for EOG's Q1 results to be replicated (or exceeded) in the next couple of quarters looks to be much better than 50/50. Given EOG's rock-solid balance sheet, low cost-of-supply, low valuation level, and shareholder friendly management, I reiterate my BUY rating on the stock.

Investment Thesis

By now, all investors are aware of the out-performance of the energy sector given the current geopolitically impacted supply/demand dynamics of the global oil & gas markets and the resulting strong petroleum prices:

The price of WTI isn't shown, but it closed Friday flirting with $110/bbl. Meantime, shale oil & gas producers, most of which were disasters to investors during the decade leading up to COVID-19, have pulled back on capital budgets in order to avoid the "drill baby drill" mantra that destroyed so much investor capital by increasing production into an already over-supplied global market. The result of higher O&G prices, and the significant reduction in capital spending, has led to massive free-cash-flow generation by the best-in-breed shale oil operators. EOG - long envied for its top-tier shale oil drilling & completions technology - is certainly a leading member of that group.

Earnings

EOG released its Q1 EPS report on Friday and investors were not disappointed. Highlights included:

Crude oil production of 450,100 boe/d was above the midpoint of guidance. Total production was 883,300 boe/d.

Compared to Q4, per - unit cash operating costs decreased $0.32/boe due to lower G&A, G&P and lease operating expenses.

The result was $2.4 billion in FCF for the quarter - an estimated $4.03/share based on the 586 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the quarter.

At quarter's end, net debt was only $1.1 billion - equating to a net-debt to capital ratio of only 4.8%.

As a result of higher realized prices and lower per unit costs, sequential adjusted EPS were up a whopping 29% as compared to Q4 FY21:

Meantime, EOG remained disciplined with respect to spending as cap-ex came in ~$1 billion, at the low end of previous guidance.

Shareholder Returns

As a result of EOG's good fortune and estimated ~$4/share of FCF generation during the quarter, EOG declared it would return - in aggregate - $2.55/share in dividends directly to shareholders in the form of:

A $0.75/share regular dividend and

A $1.80/share special dividend

Annualizing the $2.55 dividend total for the quarter ($10.20/share) and noting the stock closed Friday at $132.22, gives us a forward yield of 7.7%. That said, note the special dividends are declared on a quarterly basis and could decrease (or increase) as prices, production, and free-cash-flow generation change. That said, note that EOG also announced a new policy with respect to shareholders returns going forward:

EOG

The new policy states:

EOG announced its commitment to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year. This additional transparency complements the company’s long-standing free cash flow priorities. It also reflects EOG’s determination to continue to deliver on all its priorities, including returning additional cash to shareholders through special dividends or opportunistic share repurchases. The highest priority remains paying a sustainable and growing regular dividend.

This explicit return-of-cash commitment by EOG was, in my opinion, the biggest surprise of the Q1 earnings season in the domestic shale oil patch. Investors now have a pretty clear formula in which to judge what they can expect from the company going forward. It also speaks volumes about the confidence EOG's management team has in their low cost-of-supply portfolio. Note the above graphic uses $95/bbl WTI as a benchmark for an estimated $8 billion in FCF and that WTI closed Friday at close to $110/bbl.

Note also that EOG has significantly outperformed peer ConocoPhillips (COP) since the pandemic lows. As I have written about on Seeking Alpha many times, COP has chosen to greatly over-emphasize share buybacks as compared to dividends directly to investors. The market obviously prefers EOG's strategy better:

Given EOG's low-cost of supply, its long-established technical capabilities, and its shareholder friendly management team, the new returns policy is - in my opinion - extremely bullish for shareholders. Obviously the market thought so as well, with shares vaulting ~7% on Friday and 13%+ for the week even as the broad market swooned:

Risks

As anyone who has invested in the O&G sector over the decades already knows, the current high-priced environment is not likely to last. That being the case, the biggest risks to EOG is obviously lower O&G prices.

COVID-19-related shutdowns and supply-chain issues are also a risk, as they would potentially lead to lower global demand, specifically from China.

In the long-run, EOG's inventory could only last 10-15 years unless the company can add new reserves. In addition, the adoption of EVs could soon begin to take a big chunk out of global oil (gasoline) demand as EVs are expected to account for ~50% of new vehicle sales by 2030. The current skyrocketing price of gasoline is likely to accelerate that transition.

Meantime, higher inflation, higher interest rates, and Putin's war in Ukraine that has effectively broken global energy and food supply chains, could lead to slowing global oil demand and a global recession (or worse).

Summary & Conclusion

EOG's Q1 was a home-run and the new commitment to return 60% of FCF to shareholders on an annual basis is extremely bullish for shareholders. The forward yield of an estimated 7.7%, combined with a forward P/E of only 8.4x and a stellar balance sheet means that EOG is - despite the big rally last week - is still hardly over-valued. I think the shares are attractive and reiterate my BUY recommendation. EOG could easily earn $15.50-$16/share this year, so a $150 stock price seems only a question of when, not if. Combined with the dividend returns already discussed, EOG offers investors an excellent total return opportunity.

That said, investors - especially traders - need to be clear-eyed about the current global supply/demand fundamentals and pay close attention to geopolitical developments and US domestic shale oil production going forward.

I'll end with a 10-year EOG stock price chart and note both the cyclicality of the stock price and the fact that EOG's stock only recently got back to its October, 2018 pre-pandemic high: