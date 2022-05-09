Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Market volatility and rising interest rate expectations have dragged down the book value of mortgage real estate investment trust Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in 1Q-22. With interest rates and borrowing costs expected to rise further, Annaly Capital may have to accept further book value declines.

Because inflation is expected to reach a new high in April, Annaly Capital's book value is likely to remain under pressure. After a 15% drop in book value, the trust's valuation is too high.

Significant Book Value Losses For Annaly Capital In 1Q-22

Annaly Capital reported steep losses in book value for the first quarter, despite rising market uncertainty and volatility, as well as rising inflation. To combat unruly inflation, the central bank raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, the largest increase since 2020, raising the cost of doing business for leveraged companies such as mortgage trusts.

Inflationary pressures have also raised expectations for more interest rate hikes in 2022. The market anticipates that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by up to 9 basis points this year.

BPS Hikes (Annaly Capital Management)

The Federal Reserve's 50 bps interest rate hike this week marked a significant policy shift for the central bank in comparison to the pandemic period, when the Fed purchased billions of bonds monthly to support the economy. To provide monetary relief during the pandemic, the central bank purchased $80 billion in Treasury debt and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month.

By instituting a policy shift and raising interest rates, the Federal Reserve’s main objective has changed from providing support for the economy to enacting countermeasures to ensure price stability. Unfortunately, this policy shift is having an effect on mortgage real estate investment trusts such as Annaly Capital, which are being harmed by rising credit costs.

Annaly Capital's book value fell significantly in 1Q-22 as a result of market volatility and widening MBS spreads. The trust's book value fell 15% QoQ to $6.77 per share, representing a $1.20 per share loss from the previous quarter. Annaly's dividend of $0.22 per share was covered by distributable earnings of $0.28 per share, but the book value loss was a troubling event that caused the stock to fall.

NLY Share Price (Finviz)

Annaly Capital Sells Middle Market Lending Portfolio

Annaly Capital announced the sale of its Middle Market Lending portfolio to business development firm Ares Capital for $2.4 billion just days before the 1Q-22 earnings release. Annaly Capital will be less diversified in the future as a result of the sale of the Middle Market Lending portfolio.

Annaly Capital will use the proceeds from the asset sale to purchase Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, Mortgage Servicing Rights, and other residential credit assets, allowing it to streamline its investments. Mortgage Servicing Rights are mortgage assets that have the unique property of increasing in value as interest rates rise, making them an appealing asset to invest in if the central bank continues to raise rates in 2022. Annaly Capital's investment focus areas will be Agency MBS, Mortgage Servicing Rights, and Residential Credit after the transaction closes (by the end of 2Q-22).

Investment Strategies (Annaly Capital Management)

Paying 1x P/B For A Trust That Just Reported A 15% Book Value Drop

Annaly Capital pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, which is covered by distributable earnings of $0.28 per share. For the time being. Annaly Capital's stock currently trades at $6.76, yielding 13%, which is higher than the historical average.

Data by YCharts

Higher interest rates are unavoidably associated with higher borrowing costs, which is a significant issue for mortgage real estate investments that rely heavily on leverage to purchase mortgage securities. Mortgage trusts have historically performed poorly during rising interest-rate environments, which are characterized by higher debt costs. That is why I believe Annaly Capital's stock is currently far too expensive.

NLY currently trades at a P/B ratio of 1x. Given the risk that rising interest rates pose to Annaly Capital's funding costs, net interest margins, and, ultimately, dividend, NLY should trade at a discount to book value.

Given the recent book value performance, I would expect the stock to trade at least 10% below book value, and I would not consider buying NLY at a P/B-ratio of 1x under any circumstances.

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

Why Annaly Capital Could See A Higher Stock Price

The stock is currently trading at book value. If the central bank reverses course and changes its monetary policy to support economic growth, which could occur during a recession, the mortgage trust could benefit from low borrowing costs, relieving pressure on its book value. Given the importance of inflation, I believe the likelihood of a fundamental shift in monetary policy is low.

My Conclusion

Given the risk of higher interest rates in an inflationary environment, Annaly Capital is not a stock to buy right now. I'd probably wait for a bottom to form before buying the stock, and then only if I could get a decent-sized (10% or more) discount to book value.

Because I anticipate rising interest rates and borrowing costs in 2022, Annaly Capital and the mortgage REIT industry will face increasing headwinds. After weighing the pros and cons, I believe it is best to show restraint with regard to Annaly Capital for the time being.