kokkai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to report its FQ1'22 earnings card on May 17. Its stock has collapsed dramatically over the six months, to the dismay of its investors. After a massive run-up over the past two years, SE stock was hammered, falling almost 80% from its highs in October.

Despite providing more clarity on its underlying metrics, with guidance on a path to profitability in its FQ4 card, the market was not convinced. Instead, investors have battered e-commerce and gaming/entertainment stocks as the reopening themes gained momentum. Given Sea's significant exposure to these two segments, we could hardly fault early investors for bailing out of SE stock in droves as they sought to lock in gains.

Our price action analysis also indicated a series of traps over the past few months. Furthermore, sellers have recently overwhelmed SE stock, breaking below a critical support level, pointing to potentially more downside ahead.

While we remain long-term investors in SE stock, we believe it's prudent not to catch the falling knives from here. Given Sea Limited's unprofitability, investors need to recognize why the market has brutally digested its growth premium. The macro headwinds that have impacted the US economy have headed to Southeast Asia. The global inflationary pressures have also percolated into their economies. Such forces could significantly impact consumer discretionary spending, hampering Sea Limited's ability to continue growing rapidly.

As a result, we believe the time has come to revise our rating on SE stock from Buy to Hold. We urge investors to let the stock consolidate and find a robust consolidation level first (which we have not observed any).

Furthermore, investors should pore through Sea's upcoming Q1 card to observe for clarity over its growth and profitability drivers in its key growth areas in Latin America, and Southeast Asia. If Sea could reiterate its guidance, we could see a proper consolidation moving forward.

SE Stock Massive Decline Is Necessary To Reset Expectations

SE stock 1Y performance % (koyfin) SE stock 3Y performance % (koyfin)

As seen above, SE stock's steep decline was in sharp contrast to the regional ETFs of the markets that Sea operates in. Even though its 3Y performance is still healthy, up 202.4%, its performance has moderated significantly over the past year. SE stock posted glaring losses of 68.9% over the past year, considerably underperforming the regional ETFs. As a result, investors are reminded that perhaps a massive reset in growth expectations is necessary as these economies emerge from their pandemic lockdowns.

SE stock NTM FCF yield % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

Notably, the consensus estimates over its EPS and FCF have also been revised significantly. As a result, SE stock NTM FCF yield has continued to worsen (-4.69%), despite the stunning decline in its stock price. It could perhaps explain why investors have decided to continue selling the stock so rapidly. In addition, its NTM normalized P/E has also continued to deteriorate.

Therefore, the challenging macros have spurred significant downgrades to its consensus estimates, as Sea's gaming and e-commerce exposure are facing considerable headwinds, coupled with a challenging macro environment.

Sea's Estimates Revised Markedly Downwards

Sea Limited GAAP EPS $ (S&P Capital IQ) Sea Limited revenue change consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ)

We noted significant changes to the consensus estimates for its revenue growth and GAAP EPS. We believe the revisions were spurred by the multitude of headwinds relating to the reopening themes, tough e-commerce comps, and macro headwinds. Despite Sea's massive growth over the past two years, its growth is expected to moderate significantly. Therefore, we think Sea stock's pummeling has been well deserved. Investors' expectations need to be reset before the stock can rise again.

Notably, its GAAP EPS estimates have been downgraded significantly. We believe that the slowdown in Garena could be exacerbated by e-commerce headwinds in Shopee in the near term, as the Southeast Asian economies adjust to more challenging macro headwinds. It's highly possible that Shopee might miss its revenue or profitability estimates, given these headwinds over consumer discretionary spending.

For instance, Bloomberg reported that inflation picked up pace significantly in the Philippines and "moderated only slightly in Thailand in April, complicating central bankers’ efforts to keep post-Covid recoveries on track." As a result, these inflationary pressures have percolated into the Southeast Asian economies.

Furthermore, Indonesia's recent move to ban palm oil exports was spurred by domestic concerns of inflationary pressures over cooking oil. Moreover, Singapore's Prime Minister also stoked recession fears as he urged its residents to prepare for a potential recession. Singapore's reopening efforts have also faced significant pressures from higher energy costs and disrupted supply chains. As a result, the country is bracing for a further slowdown in growth while not ruling out a recession.

Therefore, we believe the market has been pricing in these headwinds in SE stock, given its exposure and growth premium.

Is SE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SE stock price chart (TradingView)

We revise our rating on SE stock from Buy to Hold. As seen above, SE stock's massive upward momentum was overturned by a subtle bull trap in October. The stock then went on a rapid descent since its October trap. A series of traps then followed as it sought to draw in dip buyers, breaking those critical levels of support as it fell further.

Moreover, the recent break of another critical support level corroborated our view that the stock could have more pain before it consolidates. In addition, we do not think there are near-term catalysts for the market to re-rate SE stock, given its growth premium and increasingly challenging macro headwinds.

Therefore, we exhort SE investors to hold back adding more exposure until they observe a strong consolidation. Meanwhile, also pay attention to management's guidance for the rest of FY22 on its upcoming earnings card on May 17.