Closed-End Funds: Check Up On Valuations

Are you feeling down with the market lately? Closed-end fund investors are probably feeling it even worse!

As the market has been quite volatile for 2022 so far, with a plethora of headwinds, we often see premium and discount fluctuations from closed-end funds. Generally, premiums decrease, and discounts also widen out. This can give CEF investors a double whammy. This is on top of the fact that the majority of them are leveraged.

Below is taking a look at the VIX, a measure of volatility. It has come down some from the most recent spike but remains elevated nonetheless. We are also a long way from March 2020 levels.

Of course, that's when opportunities can start showing up as well. Today I'm looking at where we are generally in terms of valuations in the CEF space as they have come down. We will also be screening many different funds so investors can potentially walk away with not only an idea of where we are historically but some ideas to explore too.

Why Do Premiums And Discounts Happen?

As a refresher, or for those just new to the CEF space. Here is what we are talking about when we discuss premiums and discounts.

A premium or discount happens when the market price differs from the NAV per share price. The market price is simply what buyers and sellers are trading a fund at. The NAV per share is the net asset of the fund divided by outstanding shares.

So, think of it this way for discounts - let's say fund XYZ has 1 share outstanding. Let's put the 1 share's NAV at $100. Though the market price of XYZ is trading at $90. That gives us a 10% discount.

Now let's say fund XYZ has 1 position in its portfolio. Company ABC trades on the NYSE. ABC's share price would equal $100 because that is the NAV of fund XYZ.

Now, let's say company ABC goes to $110 per share. That means fund XYZ's NAV per share rises to $110. However, that DOES NOT mean that the share price of XYZ also increases to $110.

We can take it a step further, too. Let's say XYZ's share price doesn't move at all. The fund is now trading at an even wider discount of 18.18%! (This is usually where and why we say valuations start creating opportunities.)

The reverse is true for premiums as well. Take XYZ fund again. This time, let's say the NAV per share is $100, except the share price is trading at $110. XYZ would be said to be trading at a premium of 10% now. The underlying asset/s didn't move, so NAV per share didn't change. The market price that an investor can buy the fund for did change though. Exactly just like any other stock traded on an exchange.

Premium/Discounts Of Closed-End Funds

As of the market close on April 22nd, 2022, CEFs are sitting at an average discount of -5.74%. Below are the ten funds with the deepest discounts—all data from CEFConnect.

Name Ticker Share Price NAV Premium/Discount FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) 15.5 22.04 -29.67% Destra Multi-Alternative (DMA) 8.45 12 -29.58% Dividend and Income Fund (OTCPK:DNIF) 13.9 19.54 -28.61% Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd (HFRO) 11.8 15.24 -22.57% Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) 8.92 11.45 -22.10% Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) 10.25 12.84 -20.17% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) 28.76 37.58 -19.96% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) 30.38 39.43 -19.60% CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) 34.34 43.72 -19.26% Taiwan Fund (TWN) 28.41 35.83 -19.15%

Absolute discounts can be a great place to start looking for funds to invest in potentially. However, it is the 1-year z-score that can give us an added layer for better context.

A z-score is simply where a fund's current discount relates to the average discount in a given period. A negative z-score indicates that the fund is trading at a deeper discount than usual. A positive z-score would mean that the fund is trading relatively higher than its average. The deeper the negative figure, the more on "sale" it could be.

Below are the funds with the deepest 1-year z-score. As we can see, it is a fairly different list from the above. In fact, we have XFLT in there that is trading at a premium - but despite this is indicating it is one of the better values at this time.

Name Ticker Share Price NAV Premium/Discount 1-Year Z-score Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) 12.43 14.68 -15.33% -3.58 Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) 23.25 27.14 -14.33% -3.4 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc (NQP) 12.19 13.98 -12.80% -3.19 Western Asset High Income II (HIX) 5.45 5.95 -8.40% -3.05 First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) 11.95 13.01 -8.15% -2.97 Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) 17.65 20.5 -13.94% -2.83 Invesco Municipal Inc Opp I (OIA) 6.26 6.78 -7.67% -2.78 Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) 20.58 22.01 -6.50% -2.78 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 6.18 6.77 -8.71% -2.76 XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) 8.13 7.98 1.88% -2.61

I think that is important to highlight because absolute discounts and premiums can be helpful. The z-score gives us a better idea of where historically a fund has been valued at. These values can change based on investment policy change or some other material event but give us a deeper understanding overall of where we are sitting.

Historical Discount/Premium Levels

Now, take a look at some historical data of where discounts have averaged. At the end of December 31st, 2021, the average discount of CEFs stood at -2.51%. Note that the discount as of the latest close had widened out to -5.74%. That means, on average, every CEF has fallen an additional -3.23 percentage points above what the NAV has for a fund. That's why it can feel a bit more painful to be a CEF investor in times of volatility.

For those curious about what funds were the deepest discounted funds at that time, here are the ten at that time. We see a couple of duplicates from above. Interestingly, the majority of these are MLP or energy-related.

Name Ticker Share Price NAV Premium/Discount FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) 14.21 22.7 -37.40% Dividend and Income Fund (OTCPK:DNIF) 14.45 20.2 -28.47% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) 27.38 35.16 -22.13% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) 13.41 17.05 -21.35% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund (GER) 10.12 12.74 -20.57% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) 21.55 27.1 -20.48% NB MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) 5.13 6.42 -20.09% Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) 8.885 11.11 -20.03% Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) 9.1 11.35 -19.82% Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) 7.14 8.87 -19.50%

Here are also the funds with the lowest 1-year z-score at that time.

Name Ticker Share Price NAV Premium/Discount 1-Year Z-score PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) 10.66 10.6 0.57% -2.7 Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 14.15 14.83 -4.18% -2.41 COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC (PTA) 23.88 25.55 -6.54% -2.37 Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) 10.35 10.69 -3.18% -2.37 RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) 15.8 16.24 -2.71% -2.26 Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) 18.15 16.73 8.49% -2.23 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd (PTY) 16.42 14.17 15.88% -2.19 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 28.15 28.14 0.04% -2.05 PCM Fund (PCM) 10.66 9.39 13.53% -2.05 Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) 7.53 7.81 -3.59% -1.96

If we take a look at the average discount from a year ago, on April 22nd, 2021, that stood at -3.56%. That helps highlight why most CEF investors just weren't so enthusiastic towards the end of 2021. Discounts had become more and more narrow. There just weren't a lot of great places to put capital to work. Now that we have volatility, that's exactly where opportunity can start to show itself.

Finally, as one last measurement point, the average discount on March 23rd, 2020, was -15.11%. That is a notable date as the bottom of the market in 2020's sell-off.

Screening For More Potential Opportunities

Above I highlighted ten funds with the deepest discounts at this time, then ten with the deepest 1-year z-score. Income investors are primarily drawn into closed-end funds since the yields are generally higher. Keep in mind that it is a distribution yield and not an income yield. This highlights that the payouts can come from sources other than income, such as capital gains or return of capital.

With that being said, I wanted to provide a couple more screenings that could be interesting for investors for further exploration. What we see below is the CEF universe sorted by distribution rate. Then reduced down to only include those with a 1-year z-score of greater than at least 1.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate 1-Year Z-score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opp Fund (OPP) -3.38% 14.78% -1.83 Clough Global Dividend and Income (GLV) -3.74% 12.79% -1.45 BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ) -14.30% 12.21% -1.38 Voya Emerging Markets High Div Eq Fd (IHD) -11.78% 11.73% -1.5 PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) 2.74% 11.57% -1.29 Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -7.16% 11.38% -1.56 High Income Securities (PCF) -8.13% 11.36% -1.57 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -8.27% 11.24% -2.02 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) 5.27% 10.95% -1.56 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt (EMD) -12.49% 10.85% -1.79

There were two names that I removed from this list that screened higher. That was the Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) and Royce Global Value Trust (RGT). They pay varying annual distributions.

I would also caution that higher distribution yield alone isn't always better either. Further research would be needed regarding sustainability. Again, this is just an initial screening for some further exploration of potential opportunities.

I also wanted to include one more screening for investors that might not want as much volatility. The screening below is for funds with either no or low leverage. However, they will still be relatively more volatile due to premiums/discounts. I have also only included those with a negative 1-year z-score greater than 1. I have also removed the country-specific funds, as those aren't going to appeal to most investors.

Here are the top twenty that fit those criteria. Several of these funds utilize an options strategy rather than employing leverage.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Effective Leverage 1-Year Z-score Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) -14.61% -1.38 BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ) -14.30% -1.38 Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -13.89% 11.54% -2.34 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) -13.14% 2.15% -1.96 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) -13.02% 0.26% -2.07 Tri-Continental (TY) -12.72% 1.97% -1.5 Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opp Fd (IGA) -12.00% -2.23 Voya Emerging Markets High Div Eq Fd (IHD) -11.78% -1.5 BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) -11.76% 0.22% -1.22 Voya Infrastructure Industrials&Matls Fd (IDE) -11.52% -1.34 First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opp (FEO) -11.49% 9.51% -1.95 BlackRock Enhanced Intl Div Trust (BGY) -11.25% 0.36% -2.12 Royce Global ValueTrust Fund (RGT) -11.02% 5.11% -1.42 Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend (AGD) -10.96% 0.21% -1.61 BlackRock Enhanced Glbl Div Trust (BOE) -10.92% -1.5 Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) -10.79% 10.11% -2.19 AllianzGI Div Interest & Prem Common (NFJ) -10.66% -1.57 Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) -10.38% 2.56% -1.66 Voya Global Equity Dividend&Prm Opp Fd (IGD) -10.32% -1.98 Western Asset High Income Opportunity (HIO) -10.02% -2.04

Several funds that could have been included on the list but were skipped due to not being around for over a year (therefore, no 1-year z-score) would consist of; Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG), BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation (ECAT) and Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD).

Conclusion

A recap of the average discounts for different dates:

April 22nd, 2022 -5.74%

December 31st, 2021 -2.51%

April 22nd, 2021 average -3.56%

March 23rd, 2020 average -15.11%

The market has been reminding us that it can decline. It had been a remarkable rebound from the lows we saw in March 2020. However, the headwinds of higher interest rates, recession risks, and geopolitical risks are putting pressure on investments and increasing volatility in 2022. That has translated to more opportunities in the closed-end fund space as discounts widen or premiums decline. This is all quite common for CEFs during times such as these.