Introduction

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is a heavy-hitter the heavy oil business. When I first started reviewing Canadian companies, a couple of years ago, IMO came almost immediately to my attention. I covered it favorably in an article last August at $27.71. (Boy, these year old prices look cheap now, huh?) I probably haven't done it justice in the interim as it has doubled recently from that point. My only excuse is that there are just so many attractive companies now, and only so many hours during the week to write. A personal problem, I know.

Justice or not, I was on point with my call on this one, and think it has further to go. In this article I'll review the macro thesis for heavy oil coming from Canada, and dive into what you should know about Imperial. I have written two other articles on the company and they should be read for deep detail on their refining technology.

Also in this article we will review the quarter they've just turned in and see if there is upside remaining for the company.

The macro picture for heavy oil from Canada

As I have discussed on multiple occasions, American refineries were built with the assumption that cheap, heavy oil from Mexico and Venezuela would always be available. At time when refineries were still being built here, American oil had been trending heavier with gravities running from the low to high 20's. Shale production is extremely light and the middle teens stuff from Latin America is needed to help to produce more of the gasoline, diesel, and Jet A that people mostly want.

This is a graphic from one of my fluids classes. It doesn't tell the whole story but it gives you a start, as you can see different classes of hydrocarbons are generated at various temperatures and pressures. When it comes time to crack these molecules the construction of the refinery comes into play as applied pressure and heat are required to separate them.

Shale oil has been a godsend, it truly has, but it is mostly produced at gravities in the 40's and 50's, and without the heavier stuff to blend the economics of running it through our refineries are very poor.

As an aside, it seemed like a big deal when we started exporting crude in 2016. As practical matter, we had no choice. This light gravity production was piling up and had to be sent somewhere.

Now with Mexico reducing exports to shore up its own market, and Venezuela... well, you know being Venezuela, we are in dire need of the output of the heavy oil producers in Canada. I wish someone had told the president before he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, that it would sure be nice to have it in a couple of years down the road-it would be about done now. But things are what they are, and we shall just have to make do.

All of this adds up to a fertile export market for the output of IMO and many other heavy oil producers.

Why IMO?

Imperial combines the best of upstream, downstream, chemicals, and marketing. Exxon Mobil (XOM) owns a big chunk of IMO ~69%, and the company resembles an XOM mini-me in a lot of ways.

Upstream, Kearl, a surface bitumen mining operation, and Cold Lake, a SAGD project saw significant increases in production last year, with more growth projected for 2022. Costs in these low decline fields are below $20 per barrel making the netback at today's prices extremely robust. IMO also gets a 25% cut of the Suncor (SU) operated Syncrude output, or about 40K BOEPD.

Downstream consists of their refineries at Sarnia, Nanticoke, and Strathcona, and a just completed products pipeline to serve the Toronto area. Their chemicals business is also handled out of Sarnia with main output being HDPE.

Brad Corson, CEO of Imperial comments on the strategic advantage refining has at present with exposure to crack spreads in New York and Chicago:

We do have a highly integrated refining system and logistics network, which allows us to capitalize on margin and market opportunities both Canadian and US. That is leading to some very strong earnings results in the Downstream currently.

Strathcona is under review for a $500 mm investment to enter the renewable diesel market. The FID is expected this year with start-up scheduled for 2024. This is a timely investment and consistent with what other refiners we have discussed are doing. Diesel prices are at an all-time high and shortages are appearing. It's anybody's guess what the market will look like in 2024, but the odds favor this investment.

Marketing IMO has the largest retail footprint in Canada with 2,400 retail sites to boost its products.

As with many of the companies we follow, IMO is focusing on returning value to shareholders. The current rate, while modest and yielding less than 2%, has increased 55% since early 2021, matching the increase in value of the shares. It is worth noting the regular, quarterly dividend has just been increased again to $0.34, payable in July.

The big carrot for investors here is the $2.5 bn NCIB to repurchase shares. This has been ongoing for a while now as the slide below indicates. Share count has been reduced by a quarter since 2016. The current authorization would take the count toward 600 mm at today's prices, a further reduction of ~8%.

A short term catalyst for IMO stock

The potential sale of the Montney and Duvernay unconventional acreage. Both Imperial and Exxon are equal partners in XTO Energy, with assets that include the Montney and Duvernay basins of central Alberta. The properties are spread over 568,000 net acres in the Montney shale region and about 85,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale region and some additional land in other parts of Alberta. The to-be-marketed assets produce about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids daily. Estimates of the value to be obtained if a sale goes through, are between $500 mm-$1.0 bn.

No sale has been scheduled, and Brad Corson, CEO commented on the status of this sale-

I also want to just make a quick comment about the status of our marketing efforts regarding our unconventional assets. As you will recall the bid window closed at the end of March. And as I indicated a while ago the interest level has been quite high. We're in the process of evaluating the bids. And we'll provide more information as it becomes available. I would reiterate though, that no decision to sell the assets has been made up to this point.

Imperial Oil Q1 2022 Results

IMO had net income of $1.173 billion which was up $781 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by improved prices in the Upstream and higher margins in the Downstream. Sequentially, first quarter net income of $1.173 billion is up $360 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 supported by the improved market conditions.

The Upstream recorded net income of $782 million, up about $240 million from our fourth quarter's net income of $545 million driven by higher realizations partly offset by lower volumes at Kearl. The Downstream recorded net income of $389 million, up about $140 million from the fourth quarter's net income of $250 million reflecting the absence of the prior quarter's onetime charges, lower operating expenses and higher margins. Chemicals business recorded net income of $56 million in the first quarter, down $8 million from the fourth quarter net income of $64 million as margins eased from last year.

In Q-1 IMO generated just over $1.9 billion in cash flows from operating activities an improvement of about $300 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting strong market conditions, along with favorable working capital impacts. Now excluding working capital, our cash flow for the first quarter was just over $1.2 billion down around $400 million from the fourth quarter of last year. It's important to note, however, that changes in working capital of $695 million for the quarter include $459 million of income taxes payable about a year from now in the first quarter of 2023.

IMO free cash flow for the quarter was $1.635 billion about $400 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter ended with over $3.1 billion of cash on hand.

Capex in the first quarter totaled $296 million, up $133 million from the first quarter of 2021 in line with previously announced plans and full year guidance of $1.4 billion. Upstream spending in the first quarter was primarily associated with the in-pit tailings project at Kearl, which started to ramp up in the quarter as well as volume sustainment spending at Cold Lake. And the Downstream spending was driven by the Sarnia Products Pipeline, which was completed in March.

IMO ended 2021 with $2.1 billion of cash and generated as discussed $1.6 billion of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022. This left the company with a balance with a balance of over $3.1 billion at the end of the quarter after returning about $450 million of cash in January through the accelerated NCIB share buyback program and paying $185 million of dividends.

Additionally in February, they announced a 26% dividend increase in the dividend to $0.34 per share payable on April 1, and the 2-Q dividend at the same rate payable July 1. And as previously discussed they continue to plan to renew their NCIB at 5% later this year.

Risks for IMO

A key risk has been the WCS differential to WTI. This has narrowed recently to about $10, diminishing the prospect of an adverse impact. It's a volatile metric though, and can be driven by global events.

Your takeaway

Imperial is selling for 4.5X one year run-rate OCF, putting them in a sweet spot for that ratio. Analysts rate the company as a HOLD, as they have for the past three months when the stock rose nearly 20%. So much for the seagulls on this one. Price targets in CAD dollars are slightly below current levels in the low $50's. I think it's highly unlikely that this outcome is realized, and think the stock goes higher from here.

Larger competitors Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Cenovus Energy (CVE) are selling at 7.6x and 7.7x, respectively, using the same metrics. In each case, IMO has a lower leverage ratio, but debt isn't really a problem for any of these companies.

IMO clearly deserves a higher multiple. With the share count reduction focus currently the dividend is bound to continue going higher. We've seen management's commitment here. The difference in debt frees IMO to devote a higher percentage than the others to this endeavor. With production going modestly higher to 440 BOEPD for the year, and capex held steady at about $1.0 bn, and the tight spread with WTI currently, cash flows should push through the $8.0 bn level as we exit 2022.

Let's give IMO a 6x multiple. In that scenario, the shares would re-rate to about CAD75, or $65ish in USD. I think that's quite plausible all things considered, and rate them as a BUY accordingly.