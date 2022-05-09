Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is in serious trouble. In my recent article ‘Fair Value - $60’, I warned that PayPal's guidance for net revenue and account growth in 2022 was unsustainable due to record inflation and increasing recession risks. However, things have turned out to be far worse than expected, and the investment case for PayPal may have died entirely.

PayPal issued 2022 guidance at the end of April, downgrading every key metric, including net revenue growth, Total Payment Volume growth, new active account growth, and earnings-per-share expectations. As a result of these developments, I've reduced my fair value estimate from $60 to $50.

Devastating Guidance For 2022

PayPal's 2022 guidance has been nothing short of disastrous for the payments company. PayPal expanded rapidly during the pandemic, adding 48.9 million active accounts by 2021. However, this expansion is now proving unsustainable. PayPal added only 2.4 million net new active accounts in 1Q-22, compared to 9.8 million net new active accounts added in 4Q-21. PayPal is not going away, but it is expected to grow at a much slower rate than in the past.

PayPal's revised 2022 guidance assumes only 10 million new active accounts, as well as declines in Total Payment Volume and net revenue growth. The guidance for net new active account growth is especially devastating because it completely eliminates PayPal's aspirational goal of reaching 750 million active accounts by 2025. PayPal had 429 million active accounts at the end of the first quarter, and NNA growth slowed from 21% in 1Q-21 to just 9% in 1Q-22.

If PayPal is lucky, it may be able to increase its active account base to 500 million by 2025, which is a staggering 250 million less than what was predicted just last year. It is simply an astonishing shift in growth prospects.

The slide below is from PayPal's Investor Day 2021 presentation, in which the company sets a medium-term growth target of 750 million active accounts.

Medium-Term Growth Target For 2025 (PayPal Holdings)

The forecast for 2022 is concerning for several reasons.

First, it is clear that PayPal will grow at a much slower rate than was predicted just a year ago. This alone significantly reduces the pool of potential buyers willing to pay a high earnings multiple for PayPal, and as a result, the stock may trade lower in the future.

Second, PayPal's current guidance does not account for the possibility of an actual economic recession, which would almost certainly have a significant impact on PayPal's ability to grow net revenues.

PayPal expects the following for 2022:

Total Payment Volume growth: 13%-15%. Previously: 19%-22%.

Net Revenue growth: 11%-13%. Previously: 15%-17%

Net New Active Accounts: 10 million. Previously: 15-20 million.

Adjusted EPS: $3.81-$3.93. Previously: $4.60-$4.75.

Growth figures are on a spot basis. Previous 2022 guidance was released on February 1, 2022.

PayPal's guidance was reduced in all key metrics, indicating that the company's growth prospects have deteriorated significantly in the last quarter.

If the U.S. economy enters a recession, a second cut in guidance is possible in 2022. The U.S. economy shrank 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and may already be in a recession. A recession is defined as a drop in gross domestic product in two successive quarters.

America's GDP recovered quickly after the initial Covid-19 crash in 2020 and has been steadily recovering since, but a correction is possible. However, rising inflation and labor shortages point to increased recession risks, making PayPal's new 2022 guidance vulnerable. Some CEOs are already predicting a recession.

Adjusting My Fair Value To $50

The new guidance justifies a downgrade in the company’s intrinsic value.

Previously, I argued that PayPal would be fairly valued at $60 if adjusted earnings per share were $4.60-$4.75 and there was no recession. PayPal's intrinsic value has obviously been impacted by the 17% reduction in its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance. PayPal stock currently has a P/E ratio of 21 based on $3.87 per share in adjusted earnings (midpoint guidance) for 2022.

Applying the same 13x earnings multiple to PayPal's expected earnings potential in 2022, which I also used last time to account for rising revenue and EPS risks, yields a fair value estimate of $50, representing a 17% decrease in intrinsic value.

Why PayPal Stock Could Rise

If there is no recession and the U.S. economy recovers, PayPal's guidance may be revised upwards, resulting in stronger growth. With that said, I believe the risks outweigh the potential rewards.

My Conclusion

The situation with PayPal and the stock setup is not ideal. The guidance revision was shocking, and it calls management's ability to deliver business results into question.

PayPal floated an aspirational medium-term NNA goal of 750 million by 2025 just last year. PayPal will be lucky if it can reach 500 million users, in my opinion.

The 17% reduction in EPS guidance implies that I should revise my fair value estimate, which I believe is now much closer to $50.