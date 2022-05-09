Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is a midstream exploration and production company of natural gas.

Its recent results came in better than expected, given that the company is facing a very favorable environment. Consequently, it's generating very strong free cash flows, and it has now upwards revised its free cash flow estimate for this year by 50%.

Over the next 90 days, Antero will have paid off a chunk of debt and will increase its capital return to shareholders. Investors can expect approximately a 9% yield via share repurchases from this valuation.

As it stands, the company is priced at 4x this year's free cash flows. However, Antero's book carries approximately 47% worth of hedges that will to some extent mitigate its free cash flow in 2022. But there are no hedges in place for 2023, so the free cash flows will step up further in 2023.

It's difficult to see how this is anything but an absolute steal!

Antero Resources Q1 2022 Results, FCF Up 50%

Antero is an exploration and production company of natural gas. The biggest takeaway here is that Antero's free cash guidance for this year has increased by 50% y/y. And that Antero's free cash flows are now expected to reach at least $2.5 billion.

I had previously highlighted this stock on the assertion that analysts will be upwards revising their price targets for Antero, as the business rapidly improves its near-term prospects.

Antero's Capital Returns To Increase Next Quarter

Antero repurchased $100 million of shares in Q1 at an average price of $27.11 per share. My first reaction was that's nice, but I wanted more.

Management states that Antero first has to pay back its credit facility, which is expected to be accomplished at some point within this quarter.

Subsequently, Antero will increase its capital allocation strategy to return 50% of its free cash flows back to shareholders.

This implies that at present prices, investors should expect around a 9% yield via buybacks. Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised that next quarter, Antero offers investors a special dividend, given that its shares are so cheap.

Recent Movement In Natural Gas

As Nathan Allen highlighted last week, natural gas crossed $9.00 while nobody was looking.

And there is simply no near-term solution to bring down these elevated natural gas prices. There's a confluence of factors at hand. You have some European countries turning away from Russian natural gas.

Also, there are sanctions against Russian oil in Europe. This has led to widely reported spikes in energy prices in Europe.

Hence, what we have at play are first and second-order derivatives that culminate in higher natural gas prices in the US.

Furthermore, lest we forget, we have just come away from a multi-year bear market in the energy market. This has led to meaningful underinvestment in the sector, with the implication being that even meeting natural gas demand is challenging.

And for companies to now materially ramp up production and bring a substantial increase in supplies is going to take a while. This is simple physics. You can't get supplies into the market as much as one desires. Some have called this dynamic, ''the revenge of the old economy''.

AR Stock Valuation - Priced At 4x FCF

Antero is a hedged natural gas company. Typically, you want an unhedged company in a bull market, and a hedged company at other times. As Antero enters 2023, it will have no more hedges.

The advantage of a hedged natural gas player is that it provides investors with the visibility they crave. This is really important. It allows you, as the investor, to sleep well at night. You won't get many negative surprises.

Given Antero's mix of long-term and short-term contracts, they know with reasonable confidence how much free cash flow they'll make this year and at least $2.5 billion is expected this year.

This puts the company priced at approximately 4x this year's free cash flow. Together with its really attractive capital returns program of approximately 9% yield via share repurchases, this is a great investment to buy more.

But the real bullish thesis starts to come into place in 2023 when Antero's hedged book fully rolls off.

The Bottom Line

With prices of natural gas in the US likely to remain high in the near and medium-term, Antero will continue to report sizzling free cash flows.

As Antero enters 2023, it has no hedges. So it will be able to make even higher free cash flows than this year, even if prices for natural gas come down slightly.

And while you wait, you get a 9% yield via share repurchases. This is a very attractive investment, particularly in this market.