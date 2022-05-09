Ilija Erceg/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), operating under and better known as Wish.com, reported its first-quarter earnings last week as shares have fallen 50% year to date. While revenues were down due to its ad spend reduction, the e-commerce giant's newly appointed executive team has remained confident in its new strategic direction. Wish's redesigned app was successfully launched on Android during Q1 and will be available on iOS by the end of Q2. According to CEO Vijay Talwar, there have already been notable improvements to user engagement and traction with customers from this new platform. Unfortunately, Wall Street hasn't been convinced yet as Wish's share price has struggled to garner any momentum since going public on December 16th, 2020. In my opinion, the negative sentiment around Wish may be overdone at this point, and if MAUs can begin growing again with this new platform, shares could soar.

It's hard to debate why Wish's share price has declined so much since going public. Over the last year, investors have seen high turnover in the C-suite, declining sales, increased operating costs as a result of the pandemic, high cash burn from ad spending, and poor customer reviews which have plagued the company's ability to generate any shareholder value. At the time of writing, shares are now down 93% since its IPO. However, management remains optimistic that its new retention and user experience-focused approach may be the answer in the long term. Can Wish turn things around? It certainly has the cash for it.

Revenue Growth Has Stalled, For Now

Wish generated $189 million in revenue for the quarter ending March 31st, 2022, down 76% year-over-year, which was primarily due to its significant reduction in ad spending.

Figure 1: Wish's Quarterly Revenue Year-over-Year

Additionally, Wish saw a significant decline in its gross margins which was primarily due to higher shipping costs and a challenging price environment. For the first quarter of 2022, gross margins were 33.8% compared to 56.6% through the same period in 2021.

Figure 2: Wish's Gross Margin Decline

While many see the 76% decline in revenue and immediately write off Wish as a failing company, it's important to remember that Wish operated this quarter at an ad spend that was less than 10% compared to last year. Wish essentially hit the reset button on its core businesses a few quarters ago in an attempt to cut expenses and re-evaluate its strategy. Over the last two earnings reports, CEO Vijay Talwar and their team have reiterated the three-pillar approach

Figure 3: Wish's New Three Pillar Approach

Management is currently focused on leading indicators for its user growth, including its Net Promoter Score, or NPS and refund rates. Wish has seen monthly improvements in its NPS since December and may continue that trend with the recent launch of its updated app which has a lot of potentials to increase MAUs and retention once ad-spend picks up again. New features such as "Wish Clips", which is essentially a shoppable video feature for marketplace merchants, have seen over 170,000 videos uploaded with higher buyer engagement.

Wish's Current Cash Position Is Strong

One of the biggest reasons I have any sense of optimism for Wish is due to its current cash position. When Wish first went public, it was able to secure a high valuation and raise a significant amount of cash. In fact, they were able to raise more cash than what the company is worth today. As of March 31, 2022, Wish still boasts a high cash & marketable securities position of around $1 billion. As you can see below, cash flows have been greatly reduced to its lower ad spend.

Figure 4: Wish's Operating Cash Flows By Quarter

A big unknown will be around the total cash needed to revamp its ad spend along with what kind of operating cash flows will it generate under this improved app to offset the higher costs. Additionally, Wish is expected to incur additional expenses during Q2 due to its pricing experiments as a way to increase retention. Below are some comments from Wish's CFO during the Q1 earnings call last week:

Figure 5: Revenue and EBITDA warning from CFO Vivian Lou

There is little clarity around the timing for these pricing experiments, but I imagine it wouldn't last more than a few quarters. Wish does not have a long time horizon to incur $90-$100 million in quarterly EBITDA losses to "test" for optimal pricing strategies. For now, Wish still has a runway to do this for a few more quarters but after that, investors are going to demand results.

Final Thoughts

Wish is a high-risk play, and investors need to understand that if new management fails to deliver on its rebranding strategy this company will likely need to either raise additional cash or file for bankruptcy within the next two years. If Wish is able to improve retention, revenue growth could increase by at least 5-10% in Q2 due to low comparables from prior quarters which would positively impact EBITDA. I believe investors could be underestimating the improvement of its new app recently released, which is why I remain confident that Wish could surprise Wall Street in future quarters. However, due to many unknown risks around how customers could react to the new app features, its share price could easily decline another 50-75% from here or even become worthless, don't let these cheap prices fool you. At the same time, if Wish can show MAU growth over the next few quarters as a result of its increased ad spending and (hopefully) better retention from its improved platform, things will get interesting. One thing I can almost guarantee is that Wish's share price will not remain stagnant over the next year; it's quite possible we'll see +50% in either direction. For that reason, it's hard to give a full recommendation on Wish which is why I remain neutral at the moment. It's borderline gambling picking a side on Wish's future prospects However, it seems like the entire investment community has been leaning towards one side recently and completely written off Wish as a failed company, when in fact that is not the case. With over $1 billion in cash & equivalents, Wish's current enterprise value is currently negative. Investors are not confident Wish can turn things around and will run out of cash despite Wish's proven ability to scale at full ad-spend.