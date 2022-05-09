RHJ/iStock via Getty Images Source: Own Processing

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019.

However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

The previous editions of the monthly report can be found here: May 2019, June 2019, July 2019, August 2019, September 2019, October 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, February 2020, March 2020, April 2020, May 2020, June 2020, July 2020, August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021, May 2021, June 2021, July 2021, August 2021, September 2021, October 2021, November 2021, December 2021, January 2022 (extended edition), February 2022, March 2022.

Source: Own Processing

As of the end of April, the market capitalization of the 20 precious metals R&S companies stood at $61.4 billion. The big three (Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, Royal Gold) were responsible for 94% of this value. Worth mentioning is also the continuous decline of Gold Royalty's (GROY) market capitalization. It peaked in late 2021 above $650 million, but it sits only slightly above $480 million now. The decline in Gold Royalty's share price is probably one of the main factors that helped Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) to resist the hostile takeover offer (at least by now).

Source: Own Processing

Out of the 20 companies, 18 ended the month of April in red numbers. The steepest decline was recorded by Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA). Its share price declined by more than 18%. The majority of the decline occurred between April 20 and April 27, however, without any company-specific news. Double-digit losses were experienced also by Gold Royalty. In this case, the decline can be at least partially explained by the continuing unsuccessful attempt to acquire Elemental Royalties. The two companies that ended up in green numbers are Nomad Royalty (NSR) and Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF). Especially Star did very well, supported by the positive developments at Green Star Royalties that found a strategic investor in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and subsequently significantly expanded its investment in the Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Program.

Source: Own Processing

In general, the precious metals and the related part of the mining industry didn't do well in April. The gold price represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) declined by 2.07%, and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) declined by 8.04%. As a result, the share price of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) declined by 8.7% and 8.36% respectively. The Precious Metals R&S companies did slightly better, with the Precious Metals R&S Index declining by 5.83% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index declining by 4.41%.

The April News

In April, several companies finally reported their 2021 financial results. And some companies reported preliminary Q1 operational results. No major deals took place, however, as could be seen in the case of Star Royalties, for the smaller players, also a relatively small deal may be pretty impactful. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced that its annual and special meeting of shareholders will take place on May 13.

Royal Gold (RGLD) reported preliminary Q1 sales of 41,600 toz gold, 489,200 toz silver, and 1,600 tonnes copper, or 56,500 toz of gold equivalent. The company also released its 2022 sales guidance. The company expects sales of 220,000-240,000 toz gold and 95,000-100,000 gold equivalent ounces of other metals. It means 315,000-340,000 toz of gold equivalent in total. Royal Gold will release the Q1 financial results on May 4, after the market close.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) reported preliminary Q1 deliveries of 18,251 toz of gold equivalent. Further 3,025 toz of gold equivalent were earned from the Renard diamond stream. The preliminary revenues amounted to C$50.7 million ($40.13 million). Osisko will release its Q1 financial results on May 11, after the market close.

The company also released its 2022 Asset Handbook, as well as the 2021 ESG Report.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTCPK:TRFPF) reported preliminary Q1 sales of 20,113 toz of gold equivalent. Triple Flag will release its Q1 financial results on May 10 after the market close.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) announced that it sold 18,700 toz of gold equivalent in Q1. The preliminary revenues amounted to $35.3 million. Sandstorm also renewed its normal course issuer bid, under which, it will be able to repurchase 10% of its issued and outstanding shares until April 6, 2023. The Q2 dividend was set at C$0.02 per share. It will be paid on April 29, to shareholders of record as of April 19.

Gold Royalty (GROY) first reminded the markets that the Elemental takeover offer is valid until April 27. However, the expiration date was later extended until May 12, at 5:00 PM Toronto time.

Nomad Royalty (NSR) reported preliminary Q1 deliveries of 6,604 toz of gold equivalent. The preliminary revenues amounted to $12.7 million. Nomad also provided some updates regarding its portfolio. The most important news is the new feasibility study for the Platreef project, the expected 30% production growth at the RDM mine, the expected autumn start-up of the Blackwater mine construction, and the Greenstone mine construction being on schedule.

EMX Royalty (EMX) reported its 2021 financial results. The revenues amounted to C$9.4 million ($7.5 million), which is 31% more than in 2020. However, the operating cash flow amounted to -$9.9 million ($7.9 million) (worse than -C$9 million in 2020), and the net earnings amounted to -C$29.7 million ($23.7 million) (compared to -C$6 million in 2020). The huge loss is attributable to numerous non-cash items that amounted to more than C$20 million. EMX ended the year with cash and cash equivalents worth C$25.3 million ($20.2 million), and long-term investments and loans receivable of C$23.1 million ($18.5 million). The debt amounted to C$64.4 million ($51.4 million). The 2022 guidance will be released later. Probably due to the uncertainty surrounding the Timok royalty.

EMX also announced the issuance of 1.86 million options exercisable at C$2.56 per share over the next 5 years. It also granted the management 520,000 restricted share units that can be converted into 0 - 780,000 new shares, depending on certain operational milestones.

The company also acquired an additional effective 0.3155% NSR royalty on the Caserones mine. This transaction increased its effective Caserones NSR to 0.7335%. To fund this acquisition, EMX made a private placement under which Franco-Nevada acquired approximately 3.5% of its issued and outstanding shares for $10 million. EMX also announced a strategic investment in Premium Nickel Resources, a company that owns the Selebi and Selebi North nickel-copper-cobalt mines.

Trident Royalties (OTCPK:TDTRF) announced the sale of its Mercedes offtake agreement back to Equinox Gold (EQX) for $3.75 million. Trident acquired the offtake agreements from Equinox's Mercedes and Greenstone mines back in December.

The company also announced that Equinox Gold's Santa Luz mine poured its first gold. Trident owns an offtake agreement for 35% of gold produced at the mine. Santa Luz should produce 70,000-90,000 toz gold this year, and around 100,000 toz gold per year over the coming years.

Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) released its Q4 financial results. The company generated revenues of $574,214 and an operating cash flow of $417,973. Vox recorded a net loss of $4.32 million in Q4. The overall 2021 revenues amounted to $3.65 million, which is 2,792% more than in 2020. The operating cash flow grew from -$1.84 million to $768,346, and the net loss declined from $10.23 million to $4.13 million.

The company also released several updates regarding its royalty portfolio. Probably the most important one is the 106% growth in the Pedra Branca resources. The project has inferred resources of nearly 2.2 million toz of platinum, palladium, and gold now. Vox holds a 1% NSR royalty over Pedra Branca.

Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) reminded its shareholders to reject Gold Royalties' hostile takeover bid. It also reminded them that Gold Royalty offers shares and not cash, and that due to its poor share price performance, the value of the actual offer declined well below the initial offer of C$1.78 per share.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) announced that it remains in discussions with 1287398 B.C. Ltd. regarding the Gavilanes spin-out. The company also announced that in 2021, it earned 823 toz of gold. The revenues amounted to $1.48 million, and the net income to $3.27 million.

Altus Strategies (OTCQX:ALTUF) released its FY 2021 results. The operating cash flow amounted to -$10.4 million. The cash balance amounted to $8.5 million as of the end of 2021. The company subsequently reported that its revenues equaled $1.7 million in Q1. The record-high value was reached due to the acquisition of the Newcrest royalty portfolio.

Altus was awarded a small-scale gold mining license for its 100%-owned Diba project in Mali. A new resource estimate and PEA for the combined Diba-Lakanfla project are underway. They should be released over the next 3 months. Altus was awarded also a mining license for the Morrocan Agdz copper-silver project.

Some near-surface drill results from the Tabakorole project were released. The best results include 4.9 g/t gold over 14 meters, 1.9 g/t gold over 10 meters, and 1.8 g/t gold over 8 meters. Altus owns 30% of Tabakorole and a 2.5% NSR royalty.

Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) reported its 2021 financial results. The revenues amounted to $691,621 which is a significant improvement when compared to the $9,801 recorded in 2020. The operating cash flow increased to $1.1 million, and the net loss to $2.67 million.

Star Royalties also announced that Green Star Royalties will more than quadruple its investment in the Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Program. The projected acreage will increase from 320,000 to 1.32 million acres, and Green Star Royalties should be receiving around 400,000 carbon credits per year (originally expected 100,000 per year). Star's investment will amount to up to $20.6 million. Around $5 million should be invested this year and the remainder next year. This expanded investment means that Green Star's revenues should exceed $10 million by 2024.

The May Outlook

The May outlook is not good. The recent steps of the Fed don't help the stock and commodity markets, quite the contrary. As a result, the recent days have been quite turbulent for the precious metals R&S companies. Unfortunately, the negative sentiment may prevail for some time.