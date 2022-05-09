Bastiaan Slabbers/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th, of this year, the management team at The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is slated to report financial performance covering the second quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Although every quarter is important for a company, it would only be appropriate to say that there is more at stake this quarter than in most typical quarters. This is because there is a significant amount of pessimism surrounding the company and its prospects moving forward. Investors are worried about a slowdown in streaming and they are concerned about the impact of continued shutdowns at some of the company's parks across the world in response to continued COVID infection rates. Though these are legitimate concerns, the overall picture for the company would likely be appealing for the long haul. But of course, whether this turns out to be accurate or not is something we will get a glance at shortly. Irrespective of the outcome, investors would be wise to keep a close eye on a few key developments for when earnings do come out.

Keep An Eye On Streaming

Right now, one of the biggest concerns regarding The Walt Disney Company and its prospects relates to streaming. After all, it was the rapid adoption of the company's main streaming service, Disney+, that was responsible for sending shares above $200 last year. Today, as of this writing, the stock is trading at just $110.29. This year alone, shares are down 28.8%. And from their 52-week high, they have dropped by 41.2%. The biggest concern for the company seems to have come from rival Netflix (NFLX). In its latest financial filings, it revealed a decline of 0.2 million subscribers on its platform. Though to be fair, had it not been for the company's decision to cease operations in Russia, it would have reported an increase in subscriber count. But that's less important than the fact that management forecasted a further 2 million subscribers coming off its platform in what is currently the present quarter.

Disney

As of the end of its latest quarter, The Walt Disney Company had 129.8 million subscribers on Disney+. Though this is impressive, investors are banking on the company achieving the 230 million to 260 million global subscribers that the company was forecasting it would have by the end of 2024. In order to reach the low end of that range, the business would need to add an average of about 9.1 million subscribers each quarter between now and then. So far, that doesn't look to be too much of a problem. In the latest quarter alone, the number of subscribers the company had was up by 11.7 million compared to what the company had just one quarter earlier. As for those worried about the marketplace being flooded, the fact of the matter is that, as I pointed out previously, Netflix is one of the most expensive streamers on the market and it lacks the kind of resources that major content firms like The Walt Disney Company has. So personally, I think fears regarding the streaming prospects of The Walt Disney Company are overblown at this time. Instead, I think that investors are unjustifiably projecting the harsh reality impacting Netflix onto a company that has a much better value proposition for its users.

Disney

Either way, it is super important for investors to keep an eye on subscriber numbers for Disney+. However, they should also continue to keep a close eye on subscriber numbers for the company's other two major streaming services. Sequentially in the latest quarter, ESPN+ so its subscriber count grow by 4.2 million, climbing to the 21.3 million it had at the end of the latest quarter. Meanwhile, subscriber numbers for Hulu grew by 1.5 million to the 45.3 million that it had at the end of the latest quarter. These are also an important part of the value proposition surrounding The Walt Disney Company as a whole. On top of this, investors would also be wise to keep a close eye on pricing. Year over year in the latest quarter, The Walt Disney Company saw pricing for Disney+ increase by 9.4%. For ESPN+ and Hulu, those increases were 15.2% and 1%, respectively. It would be an especially positive sign if pricing increases while subscriber counts grow. But if the opposite takes place, it could signify broader weakness in the market.

Walt Disney's Debt And Cash Flow Will Be Important

Investors should also pay attention to certain fundamentals like debt and cash flow. I found myself surprised when, in the first quarter of this year, the company reported net debt of $39.69 billion. That worked out to an increase of $1.24 billion quarter over quarter. It also marked the first time in a year in which debt increased sequentially. Of course, this ties in well with operating cash flow. In the first quarter of the year, the company generated net cash outflow of $209 million. That compared to the inflow of $75 million reported the same quarter one year earlier. Though to be fair, if we had ignored the changes in working capital, cash flow would have surged year over year, climbing from $2.14 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $4.47 billion the same time this year. When it comes to the second quarter last year, the company saw a net inflow of $1.47 billion. Adjusted for changes in working capital, this number would have been $1.84 billion.

Disney

Parks Deserve Special Focus

One of the biggest pain points for The Walt Disney Company during the pandemic involved the company's theme parks and other in-person assets. For the most part, the world has now gotten COVID largely under control and reopened following a couple of difficult years. But that has not been the case everywhere. Disneyland in Shanghai, for instance, remains closed for now. And the company's theme park in Hong Kong only just opened on April 21st. China continues to take COVID very seriously, resorting to some of the most restrictive responses to the pandemic of any country on the planet. While this may be a life-saving measure, there's no denying that it will have some negative impact on companies like this.

Disney

Even with that being the case, there is the potential for the Parks & Experiences portion of The Walt Disney Company to perform well. In the first quarter of 2022, for instance, revenue associated with these activities came in at $5.66 billion. That compared to the $1.87 billion reported just one year earlier. Operating income also improved, going from a negative $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $1.58 billion in the first quarter this year. Much of that improvement came as a result of the domestic operations the company has. Profits went from a negative $798 million to $1.56 billion. That compares to the move the company's international operation saw from negative $262 million to a positive $21 million. For the second quarter last year, revenue came in stronger than the first, with a total reading of $2 billion. The company still generated a loss that quarter, in the amount of $967 million. Domestically, the loss was $587 million, while in the international market it was $380 million. What kind of attendance numbers and revenue the company reports will have a big impact on how investors view the company's prospects moving forward.

Takeaway

Right now, investors are incredibly bearish on The Walt Disney Company. I understand why because of the pessimism surrounding both streaming and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Though not mentioned otherwise in my article, some investors may point to the political issues the company is having in Florida. But I see that as more of a sideshow that should have a limited impact, if any, on the company. In fact, between the debt picture and the cash outflows the company pays already, it's possible the company might not be out anything in the grand scheme of things as a result of deviant political maneuvering. At the same time, this is a high-quality company that would likely continue growing nicely in the long run. That is why, in my hyper-concentrated portfolio, I have included the company. Admittedly, it is the smallest of my five holdings. But my willingness to keep it in my portfolio and to continue to add to the position as its share price declines is a testament to my bullishness on the company moving forward.