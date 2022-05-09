Enterprise Products Partners Continues To Have Strong Potential
Summary
- Enterprise Products Partners has one of the best management teams in the midstream industry with an almost $100 billion EV.
- The company's financial picture is strong, but that strength means it tends to trade at a more expensive valuation.
- We expect the company to continue generating high-single-digit to low-double-digit shareholder returns.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream companies in the world with a market capitalization of almost $60 billion and an almost 7% dividend yield. The company is one of the largest midstream companies in the world and it has one of the best management teams around which will enable strong continued shareholder returns.
Enterprise Products Partners Capital Allocation
Enterprise Products Partners operates a strong portfolio of physical infrastructure assets.
Capital Allocation - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
Enterprise Products Partners is projecting almost $2 billion in 2022 capital spending. $1.5 billion of that is growth capital with $350 million of that as sustaining capital. That's substantial growth capital equivalent to almost 3% of the company's market capitalization. That alone with the company's dividend means almost double-digit shareholder returns.
The company is still targeting a leverage ratio of 3.5x, from its total net debt of less than $30 billion. The company still has almost $4 billion in liquidity and with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, has little to worry about here.
From a shareholder return potential the company has continued to increase dividends. The company's 3.3% YoY dividend increase is comfortably affordable and the company's 80% FCF yield after growth capital shows an ability to continue generating double-digit shareholder rewards. The company is continuing to modestly increase strong shareholder returns.
Enterprise Products Partners Returns
Enterprise Products Partners is focused on continuing to generate substantial shareholder returns.
Enterprise Products Partners Returns - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
The company earned a massive $7.2 billion in cash flow from operations over the last 12 months. The company had an 80% FCF payout ratio and spent $0.2 billion worth on buybacks. At an almost 7% dividend yield, we'd like to see the company ramp up buybacks to save on its ability to generate long-term shareholder rewards.
The company can afford to buyback roughly 2% of its shares with its excess FCF. The company has continued to maintain a modest and sufficient cash balance.
Enterprise Products Partners Growth Projects
More so indirect capital investments still pay out to shareholders.
Growth Projects - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
The company has a massive $4.6 billion in growth projects under construction. The company is expecting roughly $1.5 billion in annual spending over the upcoming 3 years although not all that capital spending has been locked in. For example, for 2023, the company only has $1 billion in approved capital projects locked in.
Many of these projects are smaller scale bolt-on extension projects that tend to generate higher margins for the company. We expect that these will enable the company to have consistently growing EBITDA enabling similar growth in shareholder returns.
Our View
Enterprise Products Partners has a higher relative valuation versus many of its peers however it's one of the best midstream companies there are. The company has a massive and impressive portfolio of assets and it has a dividend yield of almost 7%. The company has an incredibly low debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x versus its peers.
Going forward, we expect the company to continue doing what it does best. We expect it to continue paying its dividends, with an 80% FCF ratio, and modestly increasing dividends. We expect the company to continue investing in growth with modest share buybacks although we'd like to see it ramp up its buybacks.
Overall, however, we expect the company to continue generating high single-digit shareholder returns making it a valuable investment.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to the thesis, especially for a company investing in growth, is a long-term decline in volumes. The company is essential to our modern standard of living. However, there's efforts to move away from fossil fuels, and to renewables, while making the renewables lower cost. Should energy storage problems continue to progress, we expect fossil fuel demand to decrease.
That could decrease utilization for the company's long-term assets and demand, hurting its ability to continue growing shareholder rewards.
Conclusion
Enterprise Products Partners is an American midstream natural gas pipeline company with an enterprise value of almost $100 billion. The company continues to generate impressive dividends of almost 7% with the ability to continue growing those dividends at several % annually. The company also has continued strong growth investments in its business.
The company's impressive asset portfolio gives it the ability to add numerous bolt-on acquisitions. The company sees $1.5 billion annually as a steady capital program going forward and one that can continue to provide growth. We'd like to see the company buyback more shares but the company has an impressive management team either way that'll provide strong returns.
