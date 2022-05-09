RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a mortgage real estate investment trust ((mREIT)) that invests in Agency residential real estate and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). This mREIT is down roughly 35% from pre-pandemic levels and offers a whopping 13% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Annaly is trading at a 14% discount to net asset value (NAV) and has plenty of funds from operations (FFO) to cover its double-digit dividend yield. Annaly’s aggressive hedge coverage may give it an edge over mREIT peers as well. With mREITs down from the pandemic and rising rates, Annaly is a solid investment to consider adding to any portfolio.

(Note: All financial data is sourced from ycharts.com and company reports.)

Annaly is on sale today:

It’s important to value mREITs on a TTM basis to ensure NAV is current. It’s also worth monitoring company updates to keep up with any changes in the portfolio that could affect NAV and/or FFO. Annaly announced 1Q22 earnings a week ago and things are looking good. Assets came in at $76.19 billion with liabilities coming in at $64.71 billion. This gives Annaly a NAV of $11.48 billion, representing a 14% discount to its current market valuation of $9.876 billion. Nothing like a good sale.

Annaly’s FFO and adjusted FFO provide plenty of dividend coverage:

Funds from operations is the best metric to value a mREITs ability to cover dividends, as it adjusts for distributions and depreciation. Annaly’s 1Q22 TTM FFO came in at $1.882, which is more than enough to cover the annual dividend of $0.88. Annaly’s adjusted FFO also safely covers the annual dividend, which is great to see as adjusted FFO accounts for capital expenditures. Annaly’s 1Q22 TTM adjusted FFO per share sits at $1.49. While extremely high dividend yields can be red flags, Annaly is more than capable of covering its 13% dividend yield based on TTM FFO and adjusted FFO.

Annaly’s hedge coverage may give it an edge over industry peers:

The qualitative aspects I will address will seem quantitative, however, qualitative aspects of mREITs are quantitative in nature. The qualitative aspects consist of hedge coverage and its utilization to mitigate spread/basis risk and duration. With that said, Annaly’s total hedge coverage (Treasury futures net short, interest rate swaps, and swaptions) sit at $77.276 billion with total assets of $76.19 billion. This gives Annaly a hedge ratio of 101.4%, which is modestly above industry peers. Annaly’s interest rate sensitive assets sit at $57.59 billion, roughly 75.5% of its portfolio. Interest rate sensitive essentially means that 75.5% of Annaly’s assets have high duration and are adversely impacted by rising rates. In order to mitigate its assets sensitivity to rates and lower duration, Annaly has to hedge its portfolio. By shorting Treasury futures and holding short swaps, Annaly can mitigate portfolio-related losses. For example, the spread between the 3.5% MBS coupon and the 10-year Treasury rate between 4Q21 and 1Q22 increased by 59 basis points ((bps)) to 115 bps. The 59-bps widening in spread reduced Annaly’s NAV by 13%. Annaly’s hedge coverage ratio in 4Q21 was roughly 92%. As Annaly has increased its hedge coverage ratio it has further protected its assets against interest rate related losses. I find this to be a strong qualitative aspect of Annaly, as the company is proactively hedging, and in turn, reducing its duration. Keep in mind duration is the amount a portfolio is expected to change based on a 1% change in interest rates. A higher hedge coverage ratio and lower duration means Annaly is protecting the value of its assets.

Rates are unquestionably on the rise; the Fed plans to hike rates by 50 bps several more times by the end of the year. I am expecting another 50-bps rate hike before the end of 2Q22. I also expect the par on mortgage-backed security (MBS) coupons to be 5%. With another 50-bps rate hike I am expecting the 10-year Treasury rate to be in the area of 3.7%. This would translate to a spread of 130-bps, reflecting a 15-bps increase from the spread during 1Q22 reports. This would translate to NAV decreasing by an additional 3.25%. While Annaly’s hedges are even more aggressive, MBS are notorious for losing more value when rates rise by a given percent than they gain in value when rates fall by the same respective amount. Should my expectations be met, Annaly will report a NAV of roughly $11.107 billion in 2Q22, which would still represent a discount of 11% at current market levels. Spread/basis risk could end up being worse than my forecasts. I believe the worst case for Annaly would be a reported loss of 8% on NAV, representing a NAV of roughly $10.56 billion and a 6.4% discount.

In short, Annaly’s high hedge coverage ratio is, in my opinion, a strong qualitative aspect to this mREIT. Annaly’s hedge coverage will continue to help mitigate spread/basis risk and reduce duration. Considering 75.5% of Annaly’s assets are highly sensitive to interest rates, I believe the company is taking the necessary steps to protect the value of its MBS portfolio. Industry peers average hedge coverage as of 1Q22 was roughly 78%. I believe Annaly’s higher than average hedge coverage will give it an edge among mREIT peers moving further into higher rate markets.

mREITs are solid investment options with inflation running rampant:

As inflation and rates are moving up, I believe mREITs are solid investments to consider. Mortgage REITs have been crushed as rates have been on the rise. I believe this and the pandemic have left many mREITs trading at favorable entry points. Keep in mind this must be closely monitored to ensure the mREIT is actually trading at a discount, as future rate hikes will continue to hurt mREIT portfolios. However, if mREITs hedge appropriately they can significantly mitigate interest rate related losses and still perform well in high-rate environments. As portfolios transition, mREITs will be able to generate higher interest income. With many mREITs still down, dividends yields are impressive. Investing in mREITs takes diligence, however, they are currently trading at favorable price levels and offering dividend yields greater than the high levels of inflation in the current market.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management is selling at a steep discount to NAV, FFO and adjusted FFO more than cover its 13% dividend yield, and the shares are down roughly 35% from pre-pandemic levels, leaving considerable upside potential. Annaly is aggressively hedging against rising rates and reducing duration as well. Annaly is a worth consideration as it’s currently trading at a 14% discount to NAV and offers a 13% dividend yield.