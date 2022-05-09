simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is a large American energy company with a market capitalization of almost $45 billion. The company is one of the largest midstream companies in the world and recently announced the acquisition of Trace Midstream for just under $1 billion. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a continued ability to generate reliable shareholder rewards.

Williams Companies Results

Williams Companies achieved strong results across the board highlighting its financial prowess.

Williams Companies Results - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA 7% YoY after the financial benefits of the winter storm. The company saw more substantial 17% YoY adjusted EPS growth and its dividend coverage ratio up 11%. The company continues to have an almost 4.7% dividend yield with a 2.3x coverage ratio.

The company's debt to adjusted EBITDA has dropped by 9% to 3.81x, partially supported by an adjusted EBITDA increase. The company is continuing to invest with $316 million in capital investments for the quarter. Its strong financial portfolio will enable continued growth and returns, and the company's results to continue growing.

Williams Companies 2022 Guidance

The company has raised its 2022 guidance on the back of its strong performance financially.

Williams Companies 2022 Guidance - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has updated its adjusted net income guidance from $1.72 billion to $1.9 billion. The company is now expected AFFO per share to be $3.56 versus $3.76 per share. As a result the company can maintain its debt to adjusted EBITDA at the same level with a stronger dividend coverage ratio and a substantial almost $1 billion increase in growth capital.

The company's maintenance capital expenditures will remain roughly constant and the company's dividend growth rate will stay in line with the 4% previously.

Williams Companies Growth Projects

Williams Companies growth capital expenditures, raised by the $1 billion Trace acquisition, will support the company's continued growth.

Williams Companies Growth - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The company currently has $1.5 billion of projects in acquisition. In development the company has 24 projects, for a total of $8 billion in capital expenditures, most expected not to be completed until the end of the decade for the company. The company is investing heavily and many of these projects will provide strong long-term returns.

Williams Companies Deepwater - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

It's also worth noting that the company is betting on growth of the industry. The company has numerous potential demand for assets as its waiting on customer FID. That'll give the company chance to build the assets for several years before first flow and essentialize monopolize the delivery of these volumes.

These growth projects are expected to have a 5-6x EBITDA multiple, relatively strong returns, that'll enable continued shareholder rewards.

Williams Companies Shareholder Returns

Williams Companies has the ability to continue generating substantial shareholder rewards.

Starting from the beginning, the company can continue paying its dividend yield of almost 4.7%. The company's AFFO / share yield is roughly 10%, and the company has been opportunistically allocating money for growth. It continues maintain an incredibly strong financial position versus many other companies in the industry.

The company's focus on natural gas means it's more isolated from the fluctuations of the crude oil industry. Natural gas is less polluting and likely to stay stronger for longer as it supplies energy to LNG plants, areas without strong renewable access, and supports the move away from coal electricity production.

Overall, the company's strong cash flow means that regardless of the details of how it spends its money, we expect substantial returns.

Thesis Risk

The company does not have substantial risks as a part of its reliable cash flow and impressive asset portfolio. The company signs long-term contracts with customers, and can continue paying a growing dividend yield of almost 5%. However, long-term it could still be negatively impacted by a decline of volumes, hurting future shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Williams Companies has a unique portfolio of assets and it's consistently focused on opportunistic growth, both through bolt on acquisitions, and through asset expansion. The company has a unique portfolio of midstream assets that enables it to sign deals such as offloading 100% of the production of offshore Gulf of Mexico developments.

More so, the company is primarily natural gas focused, with a number of long-term expansion opportunities. We see natural gas as a stronger more reliable fuel for the long-term highlighting Williams Companies strength and making the company a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.