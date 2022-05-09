Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock plunged after Q1 results were released. Several concerning developments included slowing top-line sales growth, continued negative free cash flow, a significant unrealized loss on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and operating losses in two of three segments. But there is a rather sizable caveat, which I will discuss below.

Data by YCharts

Amazon is the dominant force in two leading industries, e-commerce and cloud infrastructure, platform, and services. These are terrific secular industries.

Cloud infrastructure needs are multiplying and will continue to expand for the foreseeable future. Amazon Web Services (AWS) claims 33% of the global market, outpacing Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud.

It has been tough sledding in the eCommerce arena due to several macroeconomic factors which have hit Amazon particularly hard. However, the advancement of eCommerce is inevitable. Amazon has a 41% market share in the U.S. despite increasing levels of competition. For example, Target (TGT), which I am bullish on, has dramatically increased its digital presence and online sales now account for 19% of its total revenue. Still, everyone is playing catchup to Amazon.

There is a straightforward question that investors should ask after Q1. Has the long-term outlook been impaired?

Amazon's Q1 Earnings Results Were No Revelation

Cash outflows, operating losses in each segment not named AWS, a significant investment loss on Rivian, increased fulfillment costs, slowing revenue growth, and the list goes on. Not a stellar quarter, to say the least. But here is what I have not seen talked about enough: This was entirely expected.

Management has talked in several prior earnings calls about the investment in the workforce. Rising wages, recruitment bonuses, and COVID-19 mitigation costs ate away at the bottom line to the tune of billions of dollars.

Supply chain bottlenecks leading to increased logistical costs have been well-publicized, as have the increasing costs of raw materials. We all know that inflation is profoundly concerning.

These headwinds hit the bottom line and were forecast to last at least through the first half of 2022 - as I have mentioned in several articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. The unrealized loss in the Rivian investment is also a known commodity. So when headlines call Q1 a "sudden setback" or "surprise loss," these are either woefully uninformed or disingenuous.

Here are some excerpts from the Q4 2021 earnings call to illustrate the point.

Our results also include approximately $1 billion year-over-year negative impacts from lower fixed cost leverage in our fulfillment network...We expect to continue to see some negative year-over-year impact from this in Q1 of 2022... As we mentioned in the last earnings call, we did see more than $4 billion in costs from inflationary pressures and lost productivity and disruption in our operations. The inflation primarily relates to wage increases and incentives in our operations, as well as higher pricing from third-party carriers supporting our fulfillment network. But, all-in-all, the challenge in Q4 was to...increase the staffing, and we said we wanted to add 150,000 people or more...So, as you turn the page into 2022, we feel...better about labor, except Omicron has kicked up, and now you have a different type of labor issue where there’s a lot of people who are on leave of absences...there’s instances where you’re paying twice or three times for the same labor hour if someone is on leave, you’re paying them, and you’re also paying potentially for someone who’s covering the shift...So, there’s cost pressure in Q1 (2022). Q4 2021 earnings call, Brian Olsavsky, CFO

The most concerning item in Q1 is the slowing of top-line growth. Sales only rose 7% year-over-year. However, sales grew a ridiculous 44% in Q1 2021 as COVID-19 was still rampant. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since Q1 2020 is a healthy 24%.

Data source: Amazon. Chart by author.

We will be seeing continued short-term headwinds in e-commerce this year, although costs from the massive hiring spree last year should begin to normalize. The bottom line is this. Q1 earnings, while disappointing, reflected known frustrations in online retail. This may indicate that the selloff is overdone and more reflective of the market as a whole.

This leads me to reason #2: the meat and potatoes reside in the cloud.

Years Ahead In The Cloud

There was some good news in Q1. Amazon produced record operating income in its AWS segment and another increase in the operating margin. The operating margin for AWS reached an impressive 35% for the quarter after reaching 30% for the full year of 2021. Sales growth continued to be robust, with a 37% increase year-over-year (YoY).

To illustrate how far ahead AWS is from many competitors, I compared its segment results to Alphabet's Google Cloud. Alphabet and Amazon have several parallels. The stocks are down significantly this year and had difficult first quarters. Both companies have core businesses other than cloud infrastructure. Each will soon split its stock 20:1.

But there is one critical difference; only Amazon has a profitable cloud segment - and it's not even close.

To illustrate just how big of a lead AWS has, I have graphed the operating incomes of the segments since 2019 below.

Data sources: Alphabet, Amazon. Chart by author.

Alphabet has still not made an operating profit from its cloud operations, although the losses are narrowing. Amazon has pulled in $47.8 billion in operating profits from AWS from 2019 through Q1 2022, while Alphabet has lost over $14 billion from operations with the Google Cloud.

It will likely take many years for Alphabet to sniff operating results similar to AWS. The chart below shows the separation in the profitability of the segments.

Data source: Alphabet, Google Cloud. Chart by author.

Amazon is years ahead on total sales, and the gap is widening on a dollar basis.

Data source: Amazon, Alphabet. Chart by author.

This is not meant to pick on Alphabet. After all, I would rather have its advertising business than Amazon's online retail. However, it is abundantly clear just how dominant AWS is in the industry from the data above.

AMZN Stock - Not Expecting To Time The Bottom

Amazon stock may have further to fall. Many respected contributors on Seeking Alpha believe so. Investors with a short-term timeframe should be very cautious here.

Meanwhile, investors who believe in the company and have a long-term vision can be looking for a target buy price during the current swoon. I have a price in mind, what's yours?

Luckily, long-term investors do not need to perfectly time the bottom to make healthy long-term profits.

Aside from Amazon's Q1 results, the market is in turmoil due to inflation, rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macroeconomic factors. Investors should always consider their financial situation and risk tolerance.

On the other hand, market sentiment can turn on a dime, and a little good news could go a long way in our current environment. Amazon's long-term outlook remains bright despite the short-term pitfalls.