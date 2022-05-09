knorre/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last update on March 21, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost approximately 5% of its value, dipping from 34,754 to 32,899. The "DCVP" faired far worse, experiencing a heinous 15% markdown. The index dipped from $136.61 to $115.81, thanks to nearly 20% parings in all components but one. Bridgford Foods was the lone winner of the bunch, producing a 19% markup. Westport Fuel Systems tallied the most carnage, plunging an unforgiving 28%.

As I have stressed in prior articles, all investors should have an insurance policy/hedge in place to protect themselves from market downturns. Although I took a beating on the "DCVP", it was mostly mitigated/offset by my short position in QQQ and my long position in QID. QID is good for those, who do not wish to trade on margin-it is an inverse ETF.

The bottom line? Those positions saved my bacon, as they rose enough to offset my paper losses involving my long "DCVP" positions. In terms of the "DCVP" I am even more bullish than before. There is definitely light at the end of the tunnel, and it is more than just a flicker-it is bright. If I thought these stocks were a bargain two months ago, I especially think they are an even greater value today, at a 15% discount.

I love sales and I'm not afraid to use them as buying opportunities, as an averaging down method. One thing I would like to make clear. I never try and catch a falling knife. Trying to pick a bottom is a fool's game. It is better to wait until the shares you are tracking, start to rally at least 10% above their 52-week lows, before adding. You definitely have to pay more that way, but "the trend is your friend". It is well worth paying for.

The esteemed list

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT): On Friday, WPRT reported its first quarter report card. Sales were sluggish due to the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, and high natural gas prices. The company managed to earn .05 eps associated with the conclusion of the Cummings-Westport Fuel Systems Joint Venture. The end of the joint venture also shored up the company's balance sheet, by reducing short and long term debt by $10 million (to $58 million) and juicing up cash reserves to $128 million.

Sales within the company's OEM segment experienced a robust 21% climb from $42.70 million to $51.80 million. Approximately $7.90 million of that gain was attributable to the company's acquisition of Stako (fuel storage business). We could attain more insight and color when the company conducts its conference call on Monday, May 9th.

One last point, as a shareholder, I would recommend the Board consider a reverse stock split. It would take the shares out of penny stock status, and put it back with the big boys. A one for ten reverse split would create a $12 stock price with 17 million shares outstanding.

Target price: $4

Ford (F): in just four months this stock has seen 45% of it market cap evaporate. It was obvious the shares had simply gone up too far, too fast when they nearly hit the $26 mark, last January. The market often acts as a pendulum. Moving way too far in both directions. After the current rout, the shares have gone from an overbought condition to an extreme oversold scenario. This decimation was so severe, that it even created a respectable dividend yield of 2.80% (based on an annual cash payout of 40 cents per share). It is time to be greedy when others are fearful.

Target price: $20

General Electric (GE): this one has been obliterated. After disappointing first quarter results and weak guidance, Mr. Market took this one behind the woodshed and beat it, beyond recognition. The shares now stand just 60% above their all-time low of $48, set on 9/10/20. I think the beating was simply an overreaction (see fellow Seeking Alpha contributors Daniel Jones and Ian Bezek's articles providing a similar take).

I like the fact that these guys recently set a $3 billion stock buyback program in effect. This is enough to retire 3.50% of its current shares outstanding. The cash dividend (although small at 32 cents) is a bonus too, as it makes the company even more legitimate. Analysts expect the company's earnings to grow an exceptional 68% from $2.88 in 2022 to $4.84 in 2023. That puts the shares at very reasonable forward multiple of just 16.

Target price: $100

Bridgford Foods (BRID): This snack purveyor just came off its largest 12 week sales period in its history (first quarter results). As a consequence, its share price has popped 28% from its 52 week low of $10.26. Its first quarter was certainly a report card to be proud of: (1) sales rose 17.20% to $64,086,000 (2) operating earnings increased 158% from $649,000 to $1,680,000 (3) operating expenses as a % of sales decreased 250 basis points from 25.50% to 23.00% (4) cash position increased from $375,000 to $2 million (5) gross profit margin fell 100 basis points from 26.60% to 25.60% (not too bad with meat and wheat prices soaring) (6) 15.8% of the company's sales were derived from Dollar General, while 32.10% came from Walmart (7) the company's stock buyback program of 2 million shares, has nearly been completed. All but 120,113 shares are still available for purchase. The enterprise has a mere 9,076,832 shares outstanding and the Bridgford family has control of 80.70%, leaving a tiny float of just 1.70 million shares.

In addition, the food purveyor is capable of being added to the Russell 2000, during this May's ranking day. Last year, during the ranking event (on May 10th), the shares shot up 50% in one trading session, from $14 to $21 when market participants, theorized that the company would be included in the index. A few weeks later, all the hoopla vanished when it was obvious that BRID would not be included. The stock gave up all its gains and then some.

One potential catalyst, that could raise the BRID's chances of eligibility this year (membership is based on achieving a certain market cap threshold) is the company's pending Chicago real estate sale, slated to close on June 2nd. This piece of property is set to bring $60 million cash, into the company's coffers. The property was purchased fifty years ago, for just $500,000. Isn't real estate such a beautiful thing? In addition, BRID owns the real estate and structures on seven food processing plants. (Statesville, North Carolina-- Anaheim, California--- two plants in Chicago, Illinois (one is in escrow to sell) and two facilities in Dallas Texas. In all, I think their real estate holdings alone, are worth north of $250 million. Compare that to their current market cap of $119 million

Second quarter results will be issued by the end of May. Last year's second quarter produced sales of $50.40 million and a loss of 20 cents. I expect sales to rise 10% from $50 million to $55 million and earnings to improve from a 20 cent loss to a 2 cent loss. Once inflationary pressures begin to abate, and BRID's increased selling prices are fully integrated, earnings will improve rapidly.

Target price: $35

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA): the shares made a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Friday, producing a very meager market cap of $16.50 million. The metrics at these very oversold levels, really jump off the page: (1) Price to book value (aka shareholder's equity) reads at just .60 (2) Price to sales ratio is a mere 27% (meaning that the company's sales are nearly four times its current market cap) (3) its current cash dividend yield is 2.40% (4) the stock is trading at just 8 times 2022 fiscal earnings estimates of 36 cents (5) cash on hand represents 25% of its total valuation.

In addition, management is looking to expand its operations at their La Junta, Colorado processing plant. The company intends to devote $1 million of capital expenditures to increase production capacity, by the addition of machinery. This will reduce their need to utilize contract labor, as well as trim overhead rates. CEO Andy Gordon revealed the following quote on March 17th, which should be emphasized: "Overall, our business does remain strong despite of the current inflationary environment and we believe our sales, along with our profit margins will continue to improve throughout fiscal 2022". He also indicated the company was "sorely undervalued".

Target price: $6

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM): the coffee purveyor issued their third quarter results last Thursday. Although the lone analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines were exceeded, the shares still managed to selloff. The stock fell 11% on the earnings announcement and now sits just 7% above its 52-week low of $5.50. The stock had been strong prior to the earnings, so I assume, the selloff was attributable to those who "bought the rumor" and "sold the news". At any rate, the stock is way oversold and was unfairly punished.

Gerry Sweeney of Roth Capital had pegged them to produce a 28 cent loss on $116 million in revenue. FARM produced a sales beat of 3% ($119.4 million vs $116 million) and earnings 18% higher (23 cent loss versus 28 cent loss) than Sweeney had penciled in. The company's gross profit margin improved 430 basis points, from 25.60% to 29.80%. This enabled the company to produce EBITDA of $5,000,000 (the highest since the onslaught of the pandemic). Last year's third quarter EBITDA tallied a loss of $800,000. Further strengthening operations, were a significant fall in operating expenses. These costs, as a percentage of sales, crumbled 370 basis points from 36.80% to 33.10%

The conference call was intriguing. The CEO revealed enthusiasm and glee in his voice, especially when discussing the imminent national launch of their equipment repair enterprise and the pending production expansion of their Portland, Oregon facility. They recently leased the building next door, to utilize for warehousing. This way, they would have the added space, to employ additional roasting and packaging equipment.

Target price: $8

Summary

Expect more downside in the overall market ahead. If the second quarter shows negative GDP growth, we will be officially in a recession. Hedging yourself with QID is a good choice. Purchasing TBX is a good idea too, as the ten year US treasury yield has no where to go, but up. It is worth noting that 50% of DCVP's are food producers. These are notoriously defensive non cyclical stocks, which usually attract flight of quality funds, during market panics. They typically exhibit high relative strength, during market downturns.

Interestingly enough, of the three food companies held in the portfolio, only BRID has been able to prosper in this environment. Both Farmer Bros. Co. and Coffee Holding have struggled, along with the rest of the portfolio. Why this has occurred is beyond my comprehension. I won't be too trite, but I will leave you with these thoughts: (1) be greedy when others are fearful (2) it is always darkest before the dawn. (3) there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it isn't from an oncoming train, headed right in your direction.