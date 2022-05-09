Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Many investors may not view the packaging industry as particularly appealing. Sure, it's not a space that is growing rapidly compared to many technology firms or other businesses. But the fact of the matter is that there are some players in this market that are trading at low prices relative to the cash flows they generate. And some of them are consistent operators, historically speaking. One such appealing prospect happens to be Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Although the company has underperformed my own expectations in recent months, fundamental performance remains robust. Add on top of this how cheap shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar players, and I cannot help but think the firm offers attractive upside moving forward.

Recent data is promising

The last time I wrote an article about Greif was in September of 2021. At that time, I called the company an attractive opportunity for value investors. I praised the strong growth the company had experienced over the prior years and I acknowledged that shares were cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to its peers. Ultimately, this led me to rate the company a 'strong buy', indicating that it offered the potential to significantly outperform the broader market. Since then, I have been mildly disappointed. Shares of the company have generated a loss for investors since the publication of my article in the amount of 7%. Though this is bad in and of itself, at least I can say it's a better outcome than the 7.9% decline experienced by the S&P 500.

Based on this downside that shares have experienced, you might think that the fundamental condition of the company was bad. But that couldn't be further from the truth. The company ended the 2021 fiscal year strong, with sales coming in at $5.56 billion. That translates to a 23.1% increase over the $4.52 billion the company generated just one year earlier. It's also the highest revenue the company has on record. Sales growth was robust across both of its largest segments. For the Global Industrial Packaging segment, the year-over-year growth rate in revenue was 29%. And for the Paper Packaging & Services segment, sales increased a more modest, but still respectable, 15.8%. Management attributed the sales increase the company saw to a combination of higher volumes and higher average sales prices for its products. For the Global Industrial Packaging segment, it appears as though the bulk of the increase was attributed to higher sales prices, while the same holds true for its Paper Packaging & Services segment.

Growth for the company continued into the first quarter of the firm's 2022 fiscal year. Revenue totaled $1.56 billion. That's up 36.4% compared to the $1.15 billion generated one year earlier. Once again, growth was broad-based, with the company's Global Industrial Packaging segment growing by 44% year over year, while the Paper Packaging & Services segment reported an increase in revenue of 26.8%. In this case, just as what we saw with 2021, the rise was driven by a mixture of higher volumes and higher average sale prices.

Bottom-line performance has also been pretty solid for the company. For the 2021 fiscal year, for instance, net income totaled $390.7 million. That compares to the $108.8 million the company generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow did decline, dropping from $454.7 million in 2020 to $396 million last year. But EBITDA for the company grew, rising from $640.1 million to $762.2 million. In most respects, that improvement on the bottom line continued into the first quarter of this year. Although net profits dropped from $23.4 million last year to $10.3 million this year, operating cash flow nearly doubled, rising from $11.5 million to $22.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $138.5 million to $196.8 million. It will be interesting what happens moving forward. Because, this month, management announced a second $50 per ton price increase on all grades of uncoated paperboard and coated recycled paperboard. That follows an identical price increase that the company initiated in January.

On the whole for the year, net of the sale of its Flexible Packaging business in a transaction valued at $123 million, the company is expected to generate net income of around $320.8 million. That's based on the midpoint of earnings per share of between $6.30 and $6.90. Assuming that capital expenditures match what they did last year, operating cash flow, at the midpoint, should be $550.7 million. No guidance was given when it came to EBITDA. However, if that will increase at the same rate that operating cash flow should, then it should come in at about $1.06 billion.

Taking this data and adjusting for the aforementioned asset sale, we can effectively price the company. Using 2021 results, the business is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.2. This drops to 9 if we rely on 2022 estimates. The price to operating cash flow multiple should be 13. Using the 2022 figures, this declines to just 5.2. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiples should be 6.6. If the 2022 estimate I provided is accurate, then this multiple should drop to 4.7. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.6 to a high of 27.5. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range would be from 5.2 to 13.1. In both cases, using our 2021 results, Greif is the cheapest of the group. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, instead, the range was from 3.3 to 19.1. In this scenario, four of the five companies are cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Greif 13.2 13.0 6.6 O-I Glass (OI) 6.6 3.3 5.2 Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK:ITPOF) 27.5 11.7 13.1 TriMas Corporation (TRS) 20.7 9.7 10.9 Myers Industries (MYE) 25.6 19.1 12.6 Silgan Holdings (SLGN) 13.6 10.9 10.5

Takeaway

All things considered right now, I would make the case that Greif is most certainly undervalued. The company is a quality operator in a tough market. It has a successful track record of growth and of generating strong cash flows. Although the company is at the pricier end of the spectrum relative to operating cash flow, it's one of the cheapest in the group when it comes to the other two profitability metrics. Given changing market conditions and the uncertainty associated with it, as well as how pricey the stock is relative to operating cash flow, I do think that a more appropriate rating at this time is 'buy' instead of 'strong buy'. Ultimately, this means that I believe the company has attractive upside, but maybe not as strong as what I previously anticipated.