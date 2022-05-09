Andrii Lysenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) is a small-cap stock that offers investors an opportunity to exploit conditions in the global industrial and commercial cleaning industry. TNC is noted for its expertise in churning out mechanized cleaning machines that can help enhance cleaning productivity across organizations. The company has a long history of over 150 years and currently has around 11 manufacturing plants across the globe. Products are sold across 15 countries directly and through distributors in over 100 countries. Tennant’s products are used in a range of environments including factories, warehouses, retail centers, public venues, educational institutions, offices, etc.

In this article, I will cover some of the notable themes surrounding the TNC stock.

Q1 Results

The TNC stock has faced a rocky period over the past month; we know that equities across the board haven't been shining but whilst the small-cap ETF (IWM) and the S&P 500 (SPY) have only declined by mid-single digit levels, TNC has collapsed by 3x more. Much of the weakness is on account of the Q1 results which came out last week; incidentally, the company missed street estimates both on the top-line and bottom-line (the topline was off by 8% whilst the bottom line was off by double that figure). Worryingly the company also scaled down its FY2022 outlook across different metrics including net sales, EBITDA, and the EPS.

What’s caused the weakness? Well firstly inflationary challenges related to materials and freight have hampered the company's cost base, whilst product shortages and supply chain-related challenges have blocked the free flow of production. I'm not sure one can particularly scathing of the company per se because this appears to be more of a systemic challenge. If anything, customers still continue to show sustained alacrity for TNC's product. This is reflected in the fact that the current order backlog for Tennant is 5x the normal backlog. If the company's products weren't adding any value or if there were better options around, you wouldn't see such a steep backlog figure.

To mitigate the inflationary pressures, TNC recently hiked prices this year (In Q1 pricing and mix actually boosted sales by $7m) and I’d expect some benefit from this. Whilst supply chain issues will likely persist, TNC’s management has also been looking to mitigate this by way of accelerated dual sourcing and procuring local parts for local sales (rather than imports).

Currency impact

Whilst TNC may be a US-based company, it has operations across the world. Just for some perspective, 40% of group sales are exposed to FX risk. If you follow The Lead-Lag Report, you'd note that I put out a lot of analysis related to the state of the FX markets and as pointed out in this week's edition of the report, movements of the USD have gone parabolic. TNC is likely to be susceptible to translation risk here, just as we saw in Q1. Note that FX effects had a negative $6m impact on TNC’s Q1 topline, almost wiping out the gains seen from its pricing and mix initiatives.

Consistency in dividends

One underappreciated aspect of the TNC story is the consistency with which it rewards its shareholders. This may not necessarily come through by way of a spectacular yield of 1.6%, but you ought to commend the company for its fidelity in maintaining its dividends across different economic cycles. Just for some context, do consider that Tennant has paid its dividends for 49 straight years! This is not a common trait of a small-cap stock that belongs to a cyclical business such as industrials (typically Tennant’s peers in the industrial space have only been able to pay dividends for 13 straight years). Despite some rather challenging operating conditions and an operating cash outflow position in Q1, I don’t believe the dividend will be cut as TNC has ample cash on its books of $110m (annual cash dividend outflow for TNC is around $15-18m per annum) and is not overleveraged at 1.35x net leverage.

Conclusion

One other attractive facet of the TNC story is that forward valuations look very attractive. The stock currently trades at only 14.9 forward P/E, which represents a 44% discount to the company’s long-term average of 26.5x.

However, despite the attractive valuations, investors also ought to be mindful of some of the unappealing sentiment toward the buckets that the TNC stock belongs to. For instance, consider the industrial segment that TNC belongs to. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, factory activity has gone sour and we could be looking at a period of contraction as demand slows and the trade deficit widens.

Then crucially, one also ought to consider the adverse winds of change that are brewing in the small-cap space, of which TNC is a part of. As highlighted in this week's edition of The Lead-Lag Report, this cohort has been witnessing a series of lower lows and lower highs and looks set to undo all its post-pandemic gains.