Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) will undergo two significant challenges in the coming week. On May 9, 800M shares from its 180-day IPO lock-up are expiring. As a result, Ford (F) had reportedly informed its broker to put up 8M shares for sale (out of 101.95M) at a price of $26.90.

Furthermore, CNBC also highlighted that "another unnamed investor" intended to unload 13M to 15M shares. Questions abound on what Amazon (AMZN) intends to do with its 158.36M shares, worth $4.56B on Friday's close. However, the company did not unveil its intention to sell (obviously) and continued to offer support for Rivian. It added (edited): "Rivian is an important partner for Amazon, and we are excited about the future. Putting 100K electric delivery vehicles (EDV) on the road by 2030 is no small feat, and we remain committed to working with Rivian to make it a reality."

In addition, Rivian is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings card on May 11. In April, Rivian reported production of 2.55K vehicles in Q1. While it was a significant improvement over Q4's 1.02K vehicles, its deliveries were below estimates. Barclays also highlighted its underperformance (edited):

Rivian earlier this month reported production of 2,553 vehicles in Q1 with deliveries lagging production by a significant margin. We see little to no valuation support and ongoing risk to Rivian's production ramp, both near-term and long-term. - The Fly

RIVN stock has also been impacted by a series of bull traps and incredibly bearish market sentiments. As a result, the stock has lost 84% of its value from its post-IPO high price of $179. The market has undoubtedly punished CEO RJ Scaringe & team. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and semiconductor shortages have also exacerbated Rivian's hapless situation. In addition, management also had to deal with the punitive raw materials inflation that has worsened its scale inefficiencies. Furthermore, the lack of a long-term battery partner has hindered the market's confidence in Rivian's ability to navigate battery capacity and cost constraints, unlike its larger, more established peers.

As a result, we think the lack of confidence in RIVN stock is fair. It's incumbent on Rivian to prove its ability to navigate these challenges as a fledgling EV maker. Scaringe & team should not expect to be cut any slack from investors given its growth premium.

While we think a considerable amount of uncertainty has been baked into RIVN stock, we still revise our rating from Buy to Hold. Our decision is reinforced by the significantly bearish momentum on RIVN stock. As a result, we think there could still be further pain before we could see a consolidation.

Rivian Needs To Justify Its Growth Premium

RIVN stock NTM revenue multiples Vs. peers (TIKR)

RIVN stock surged to an NTM revenue multiple of 80x post-IPO before it collapsed dramatically. However, we think investors were keenly aware that RIVN stock should not be benchmarked against its NTM revenue estimates. The company is still in the early stages of its manufacturing ramp, and therefore revenue estimates are likely going to be volatile and erratic.

However, the market didn't agree with our analysis and digested its growth premium significantly. As a result, its NTM revenue multiple has collapsed to 4.84x. While it still represented a significant premium against Ford and General Motors (GM) stock, it's below Tesla (TSLA) stock's 9.3x.

Rivian Is Not Expected To Be Profitable Through FY26

Rivian consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Furthermore, the consensus estimates suggest that Rivian would not report adjusted EBIT profitability through FY26. Nevertheless, its revenue growth is expected to be triple digits over the next few years as Rivian ramps.

But, we think the market remains perturbed about Rivian's negative profitability in a highly challenging macro environment. Coupled with its scale inefficiencies, investors have been worried about whether Rivian can stay relevant as Ford launched its new F150 Lightning. Furthermore, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also hinted that its Cybertruck could be launched in 2023.

Therefore, Rivian needs to rely on its partnership with Amazon for its EDVs. Investors should parse management's commentary on the delivery cadence of its 10K units for Amazon in FY22. There is no guarantee that Amazon would see through its 100K units committed with Rivian if it fails to deliver.

Is RIVN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

RIVN stock price chart (TradingView)

A massive bull trap post-IPO hit RIVN stock as sellers digested the euphoria from bullish investors. Furthermore, a series of traps were laid over the last few months, as dip buyers were lured in before more pain ensued.

In addition, sellers also pushed RIVN stock below a critical support level recently. Therefore, the momentum in RIVN stock has continued its bearish cadence. We would be cautious with a sell rating here, as we think a significant amount of pessimism has been priced in. Rivian remains very well capitalized, with more than $18B in liquidity for its ramp and CapEx initiatives.

However, given the lack of near-term catalysts to overturn the bearish momentum, we revise our rating on RIVN stock from Buy to Hold. We urge investors to be patient as we parse a buy point moving forward to add exposure.