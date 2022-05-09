fabphoto/E+ via Getty Images

If you are looking for an exchange traded fund that's done well this year, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is not it. Cathie Wood's flagship fund has lost more than half of its value so far in 2022, with last Friday's low just a few bucks away from being 75% off the fund's all-time highs. While some investors might think the crash has reduced the risk surrounding this ETF, there are plenty of reasons to argue just the opposite.

The ARKK ETF found itself in the low $30s in the early days of the pandemic. Over the next several months, the fund soared thanks to all the government stimulus and central bank money printing. As the ETF continued to rise, inflows came in large numbers, pushing holdings higher and higher. However, many of these names were not profitable, they were heavy cash burners, and names that were significantly diluting investors over time. ARKK peaked in February 2021 at nearly $160 per share as the chart below shows, and has fallen ever since, dropping below $44 at Friday's low. Cathie Wood continues to double down on her strategies, but right now they just aren't working.

ARKK 2-Year Chart (Yahoo! Finance)

One of the biggest things that the team has done recently is consolidate the number of holdings in the fund. Cathie Wood has said that they are focusing on their highest conviction names in this respect. In the past 7 months, the number of holdings in the ETF has gone from 46 to 35, with a net reduction of 8 holdings during 2022 so far. ARKK has actually sold out of 9 names since the start of this year, but did add one new name to the portfolio.

By reducing the number of holdings in the ETF quite a bit, it puts more pressure on the team to get its selections right. Getting a few names wrong now can be much more painful, especially if their weights are much higher. With less holdings now than in the recent past, ARKK has also increased its weightings for its top holdings, as the chart below shows. Since the end of 2021, the top five holdings have gone from a 30.86% weight to a 36.48% weight as of last Thursday, with the top ten going from 51.25% to 58.87%.

ARKK Top Holdings Weight (ARKK Website)

Perhaps the more important risk item here is Ark Invest's overall holding strategy. Cathie Wood has put a lot of these names in more than one of her active ETFs, which has resulted in the firm owning a sizable portion of these companies. Based on holdings data from last Thursday and numbers from Yahoo! Finance, Ark Invest through its nine ETFs owns 10% or more of the total number of outstanding shares in 14 of ARKK's 35 holdings. Two more names are over 9.50% as well.

Should Ark Invest need to get out of one or more of these names in a hurry, there may not be a lot of liquidity and it could cause these stocks to drop considerably. The ARKK ETF itself has seen some inflows so far this year, which increases the number of shares held of each component, increasing this risk even more. The situation is even more dramatic when you take a look at Ark Invest's 13-F filing with the SEC from March 31st. This document shows a higher number of shares held than Ark Invest's ETF pages do in total. This seems to suggest that other money managed by Ark, whether it be employee money or other managed funds are being piled into some of these names, increasing the ownership percentages even more. When you add in these extra shares being held, some of the names appear to top 12% ownership by Ark Invest in total.

Another interesting risk here is simple overconfidence. With the Ark complex doing quite well in 2020, it seems the team might have believed that its strategies would always work. During her media appearances over the past year, Cathie Wood has refused to amid she is wrong and says that Ark Invest has the best analysts. Perhaps like a number of others, she was just a benefactor of a low interest rate environment with very easy monetary policy. Now that the Fed is hiking its rates and starting to reduce its balance sheet, these growth names that don't have profits or positive cash flows are not being favored in the market. As interest rates continue to rise, like the 10-Year Treasury yield below, it's hard to see ARKK returning 50% a year moving forward especially if global economies struggle to grow in the short term. Sometimes, one just has to admit that they are wrong and move on to a different strategy, but that's not the plan here.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield (CNBC.com)

The final risk I'd like to discuss here today is execution risk. With every dollar decline in the ETF, it puts more and more pressure on the team to get things right. If these funds fall enough, investors will likely give up and start to pull massive amounts of money out. Cathie Wood herself may find trouble brewing on a personal level given she had to take out a loan in late 2020 to keep control of the firm, and that was when assets under management were much higher. You might see this as a similar scenario to a gambler at a casino that's down big, a person that as they lose more only becomes riskier as they try to make their money back quickly. Ark Invest continually has said that their strategy requires a 5 year holding period, but when you are losing more than 70% in less than 15 months, investors may not be willing to be that patient.

In the end, the ARK Innovation ETF continues to be more and more risky, even with many of its components well off their all-time highs. Cathie Wood and her team have reduced the number of names in the flagship fund while also increasing the weightings of the top holdings, adding pressure to get each stock pick right. At the same time, the overall firm continues to own more than 10% of many individual names, which could lead to massive selloffs in a downturn due to limited liquidity. With the team not admitting that it could be wrong and continuing to only double and triple down on its strategies, investors should be prepared for even more risk moving forward.