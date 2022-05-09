bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Lima-based Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) released its first-quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022.

Note: BVN is Peru's largest publicly traded precious metals miner and the most important holder of mining rights in Peru.

1 - 1Q'22 Earnings snapshot

BVN: 1Q22 highlight Presentation (Buenaventura)

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding article. BVN is a strong miner that I consider a good investment for the long term due to its metal diversification and solid balance sheet.

One negative issue is the risk attached to the political environment in South America, particularly in Peru. A recent study by Fitch Ratings brings some light to this problem.

The frequency and severity of social unrest have increased in Peru, including blockades of mining operations due to the sector's significance for the country's exports (18% of GDP in 2021) and foreign-currency earnings (more than 50%). The blockades have spread to producing mines, while previously greenfield projects were mainly targeted. As a result, the country's copper output fell by 18% in February from December 2021.

However, I assume that any government elected will understand the need to protect this vital industry and refrain from illogical measures that could hurt the industry.

Buenaventura, Peru's biggest publicly traded precious-metals producer, is plowing ahead with investments, betting that radical proposals from a "terrible" government won't prosper, Chairman Roque Benavides said.

Thus, I continue to recommend a small-sized core investment and accumulate on any weakness. The recent FED decision to hike interest hurt the miner, and it is perhaps time to consider accumulating again.

However, to be successful is to adopt the most adapted trading/investing strategy available. Thus, one winning strategy that I often recommend in the gold sector in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is trading about 50%-60% LIFO of your whole BVN position and preserving a core long-term position for a much higher target. It is the centerpiece of my marketplace which will protect you from unwelcome "surprises." that are recurring often.

However, only US investors can trade LIFO, whereas other investors could find a way around it. Please read the note at the end of the article.

3 - Stock performance

BVN has slightly outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners (GDX) and is down 14% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

CEO Leandro Garcia said in the conference call:

First quarter '22 EBITDA from direct operations reached $431.9 million, compared to $39.7 million reported in first quarter '21, reflecting $300 million resulting from the sale of Buenaventura's stake in Yanacocha and $45 million from Newmont's contribution to La Zanja's future closure costs.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura ADS - Financial Snapshot 1Q'22 - The Raw Numbers

Buenaventura 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 185.89 240.86 220.36 253.35 232.92 Net Income in $ Million 16.37 37.54 -91.6 -224.8 636.15 EBITDA $ Million 46.43 59.61 39.79 62.78* 210.04 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 0.15 -0.36 -0.89 2.50 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 16.78 102.70 -464.30 140.90 -53.72 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 12.98 21.36 23.88 32.11 19.86 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 3.82 80.34 -488.18 108.79 -73.59 Total Cash $ Million 196.26 255.23 287.87 377.00 337.41 Bank loan and Financial Obligations (incl. current) In $ Million 581.00 570.09 1,114.87 1,107.98 1,108.41 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 253.99 253.99 253.99 253.99 253.99

Data Source: Company release

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $232.92 million in 1Q22

BVN: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

1Q'22 Revenues were $232.92 million, up from $185.89 million in the same quarter a year ago and down 8.1% sequentially, as shown in the chart above.

Net income (attributable to equity holders of the parent) was $636.15 million compared to $16.37 million last year. The cash position is now $337.41 million, up from $196.26 million in 1Q21.

The 1Q22 EBITDA, including associated companies, was $578.7 million, compared to $162.8 million in 1Q21 due to the sale of Buenaventura's stake in Yanacocha and $45 million received from Newmont Corp's contribution to La Zanja's future closure costs.

Financial 1Q'22 highlights:

BVN: Financial data 1Q22 (Buenaventura)

2 - The Free cash flow was a loss of $73.59 million in 1Q'22

BVN Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $372.65 million, with a free cash flow loss of $73.59 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Buenaventura's Board of Directors has proposed a $0.073 dividend payment per share/ADS in 2022.

3 - Compania de Minas Buenaventura debt situation.

BVN Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

The company shows a cash position of $337.41 million and a total bank loan plus financial obligations, including a current of $1,108.41 million at the end of 1Q'22. The net debt is now $771 million with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.71x.

On March 2, 2022, Buenaventura fully paid its syndicate loan of $275.0 million, and on March 18, the Company reduced by $50 million its revolving facility.

4 - Gold production consolidated and assoc. Details - Total production was 49,293 Au Oz and 2,001,128 Ag Oz in 1Q'22.

The company operates seven mines in Peru: Tambomayo, Orcopampa, Uchucchacua (suspended, see below status), Julcani, El Brocal (61.43%), La Zanja, and Coimolache.

As a reminder, Buenaventura sold its total stake in Yanacocha for $300 million to Newmont Corp. Additionally, Newmont transferred its ownership interest in the La Zanja joint venture to Buenaventura in exchange for royalties on any future production and contributed an additional $45 million to cover future closure costs.

Note: Gold production includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of Tambomayo, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache

5 - Charts detailed by metals and price realized in the first quarter of 2022

5.1 - Gold Production consolidated. (Au Oz)

BVN: Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Note: BVN operates 100% of five mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Tambomayo, La Zanja in Peru, and San Gabriel, a mining unit under the development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.

Gold production, including the associated company, was 49,293 Au Oz during the first quarter of 2022, while gold production consolidated was 43,148 Au Oz.

Including associates means: Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% of Yanacocha (sold in February 2022).

5.2 - Silver Production consolidated (Ag Oz).

Note: Silver production, including associated company, was 2,001,128 Ag Oz during the first quarter of 2022, while silver production consolidated was 2,171,414 Au Oz.

BVN Quarterly Silver production history (Fun Trading)

Note:

Lower production in 1Q22 is due to the suspension of operations at Uchucchacua, which produced 1,243,916 Ag ounces in 1Q21.

5.3 - Base Metals consolidated. (Metric Tonne = 2,204.6 pounds)

BVN: Quarterly Base metals History (Fun Trading)

5.4 - Price realized for Gold and Silver.

The gold production was sold at $1,896 per ounce, and the silver production was sold at $24.10 per ounce in 1Q'22.

BVN: Quarterly gold and silver prices history (Fun Trading)

5.5 - Attributable All-in Sustaining costs or AISC

BVN Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

5.6 Guidance 2022 (unchanged from the preceding quarter)

BVN: 2022 Guidance previous Presentation (Partial) (Buenaventura)

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

BVN: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

BVN forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $10.65 and support at $8.45. I recommend accumulating between $8.40 and $8.25 and selling about 40% between $10.65 and 11.25.

The overall strategy that I usually promote in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 50%-60% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target to sell your core position at or above $6-$7.

In short, trading LIFO lets you keep your oldest shares in the game while allowing you to trade the waves and accumulate significant gains without jeopardizing your investment.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.