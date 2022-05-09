samxmeg/E+ via Getty Images

China is the world's most populous country and is second only to the US in leading the world economy. China's explosive economic growth over the past decades has it nipping on the US's heels for global leadership.

Meanwhile, investors and traders have not embraced the shares of Chinese companies trading on the US stock exchange as the political risks outweigh the potential for rewards. Chinese stocks remain inexpensive compared to US equities, but that has not translated to substantial buying.

In 2022, US stocks turned lower on the back of rising interest rates and a stronger dollar. The selling in stocks has pushed Chinese shares even lower as the weakness over the past years continues, and Chinese stocks are marginally lagging US equities since the end of 2021. As of Friday, May 6, the APS was short the FXI ETF product.

Chinese stocks have been out of favor for years

Since 2009, the long-term trend in US stocks has been higher despite the recent correction.

S&P 500 Chart (Barchart)

The chart of the S&P 500, the most diversified US stock market index, shows the pattern of higher lows and higher highs over the past thirteen years.

While Chinese stocks moved above the 2009 low, the returns are far below the US equity market.

FXI Chart (Barchart)

The chart of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (NYSEARCA:FXI) shows the lackluster performance of Chinese shares compared to US stocks.

A "no-limits" agreement with Russia makes investors skittish

On February 4, 2022, China's President Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin shook hands on a "no-limits" agreement that included trade and geopolitical cooperation. Twenty days later, Russian troops stormed into Ukraine, where a war against Ukrainian sovereignty continues to rage.

The deal was a watershed event that ushers in a new era of geopolitical bifurcation between nuclear powers, with China and Russia on one side and the US and Europe on the other. The agreement was a prelude to the Russian leader's expansionary plans, as President Putin considers Ukraine western Russia while the West believes it is a sovereign Eastern European nation.

In Asia, China has long considered Taiwan a renegade territory, and President Xi has repeatedly confirmed that Chinese plans include reunification. China and the world are watching events in Ukraine, which could lead to a forced action to bring Taiwan under China's umbrella.

The war in Ukraine, the Chinese-Russian alliance, sanctions on Russia, and Russian retaliation have made investors more than skittish about Chinese stocks. While most Chinese companies trading on the US and foreign exchanges offer bargain valuations, the political risk is a significant factor that led to the underperformance compared with US stocks.

Lockdowns in China are bearish

Over the past weeks, outbreaks of COVID-19 variants led to lockdowns of Chinese cities. Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub, closed, grinding the economy to a virtual halt. Chinese lockdowns impact the global supply chain as the lockdowns have also hit Beijing and smaller cities. Around 328 million people in more than forty cities are affected by the latest lockdowns nationwide.

When it comes to business activity, the outbreak will continue to impact the economy over the coming months.

The FXI ETF is a liquid product that follows the Chinese stock market

The most liquid US stock market product is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF. At $29.07 per share at the end of last week, FXI had an over $5.13 billion market cap. The ETF trades an average of over 43.65 million shares each day and charges a 0.74% management fee. The blended dividend at $0.58 translates to a 2% yield.

FXI's fund summary states:

iShares Trust - iShares China Large-Cap ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund invests in public equity markets of China. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

The most recent top holdings include:

Top holdings of the FXI ETF product (Yahoo Finance)

FXI has an over 9% exposure to Alibaba (BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant. For more than one year, the FXI has made lower highs and lower lows.

FXI short-term chart in 2022 (Barchart)

The chart shows the bearish pattern that took the ETF from $54.52 in mid-February 2021 to the most recent low of $26.13 in mid-March 2022. At the $29.07 level on May 6, the FXI was not far above the lows, which was the lowest level since 2009. The trend is always your best friend in markets, and as of the end of last week, it remained bearish in the FXI.

The APS is short the FXI ETF

As of May 6, 2022, the trend in FXI shares was lower. The APS was short FXI shares as the trend is always your best friend in all markets. APS holds ten highly-liquid and optionable stocks and ETF products. FXI is a component as it meets the strategy's requirements. At $29.07 per share, the ETF has been trending to the downside, making lower highs and lower lows.

Following trends via an algorithmic system requires strict adherence to rules. We do not attempt to pick bottoms or tops in any markets and are typically short at bottoms and long at tops. Taking the most significant percentage out of trends requires removing emotional impulses from trading and investing. We ignore fundamentals, news, and all of the daily noise. Our signals are never intraday, and they can only change at the end of a session. Our system does not get caught up in the daily frenetic trading activity. News and noise are at a frenzied level with the war in Ukraine, inflation raging, and pundits opining on the central bank's next move. We ignore the noise. The APS is always long or short its components.

The price of any asset is always the correct price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment, the marketplace. Crowd behavior that determines trends can be the optimal market approach across all asset classes. As of May 6, the crowd's wisdom points to a bearish trend in FXI. The APS will issue a buy signal for the FXI ETF product when the trend changes.