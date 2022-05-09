Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Overview

ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) is the Montney leader in almost every facet including production, land base, and condensate output.

Given the current market backdrop, the popular maxim of “a rising tide lifts all boats” could not be more applicable. Especially in good times, it is important to remain disciplined and critical in our analysis as that is going to be the differentiator when tides retract.

In the assessment below we will deconstruct ARC within two main contexts, and prove that albeit being a strong operator and well positioned in the market, ARC is not the clear industry leader compared to peers:

Operational Assessment: ARC holds leading market share in the Canadian gas producers and is one of the strongest operators. Furthermore, several underlying operational risks exist and should be considered. Economic Assessment: in absolute terms ARC is generating strong free funds flow and is well positioned to thrive in the future. In relative terms, ARC is trading at unnoteworthy (neither undervalued nor overvalued) multiples compared to peers.

ARC is a strong Canadian gas operator and clear outperformer when compared to the broader market (SPY). Furthermore, we maintain a neutral outlook on ARC when considered in the context of other Canadian producers, as such we recommend a hold.

Macro Energy Backdrop

We have previously deconstructed the case for a continuing strong crude oil market (CL1:COM) and hold a similar outlook in the natural gas market (NG1:COM).

The ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict continues to sustain high global natural gas pricing and a bullish price outlook remains supported by expectations of a tighter supply and demand balance. North American gas is now demanding a geopolitical risk premium as countries are beginning to evaluate the role that North American LNG can play in providing stability to global energy needs.

Henry Hub pricing outlook continues to remain bullish on a combination of a colder finish to withdrawal season, continued record LNG outflows and robust power generation demand. Furthermore, Canadian natural gas underpinned by the AECO benchmark also continues to remain strong trailing the increasing Henry Hub pricing. NGL outlook is also bullish on improved ethane forecasts due in part from lower propane/butane forecasts. Propane and butane outlook are not as strong due to the US Administration temporarily removing restrictions on summer sales of higher ethanol blends.

In light of the strong gas pricing backdrop, ARC is well positioned to benefit and outperform the general market (SPY).

Operational Assessment

ARC is a senior upstream Canadian producer and will be compared against other non-integrated comparable Canadian peers with production above 75,000 boe/d. ARC is a gas-weighted producer with 63% of its production from natural gas, 13% from NGL, 20% from liquid condensate, and the balance from crude oil. ARC is concentrated predominantly in two regions: Northeast British Columbia and Grande Prairie. To assess ARC’s relative performance, we will focus our comparison to relative peers within these two regions.

For context, the below table summarizes ARC’s position across all assessed regions in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Note that values may not be exact as they include several underlying assumptions and simplifications.

Figure 1: Summary of ARC Land Position and Production by Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Acreage and Production

In both Northern BC and Grande Prairie regions ARC has significant land position and production. In both of these regions, ARC exhibits above average land utilization, compared to other operators in the region as it maintains higher production per net acre owned than neighbors in the area (especially in the Grande Prairie region). Although a strong operator, ARC is overshadowed in North BC by Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) and Ovintiv (OVV) and is therefore not the single industry leader.

Figure 2: Net Acreage (Y-Axis), Production (X-Axis) and Net Well Count (bubble size) by Operator in the North BC Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Figure 3: Net Acreage (Y-Axis), Production (X-Axis) and Net Well Count (bubble size) by Operator in the Grande Prairie Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Production Decline

ARC remains one of the highest producing operators in both the Grande Prairie and North BC regions. Furthermore, both its liquids and gas decline rates are at or above peers of similar size in the area. In Grande Prairie, ARC is closely rivaled by Tourmaline with comparable declines and marginally less production. Moreover, ARC maintains some of the highest decline rates compared to peers in the North BC region with rates between 25% and 30%. This illustrates that ARC will have to continue to renew its production infrastructure every 3-4 years in order to maintain current production levels. This is a notable consideration, as ARC’s future success is closely dependant on its successful exploration, drilling and completion activities in the area.

Although ARC is prospering in the current market environment, it is also underpinned by aggressive decline rates, and this remains one of our main considerations underpinning our hold recommendation.

Figure 4: Production (LHS) and Average Annual Decline (RHS) (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Figure 5: Production (LHS) and Average Annual Decline (RHS) (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Drilling Activity

Building on its production foothold in the Grande Prairie region, ARC is doubling down and is heavily reinvesting to bring new production online. ARC holds the highest count of cumulative new drills over the past 36 months. Furthermore, ARC also has a competitive average production-per-well compared to peers; indicative of effective geological mapping, well executed drilling and completions, and strong operatorship.

In the North BC region, ARC is once again overshadowed by Tourmaline and Ovintiv when it comes to new drills in the area. Furthermore, ARC also continues to maintain a competitive average production-per-well indicating consistently strong geological mapping and operatorship. Note, however, that many operators in the Northern BC region are subject to Blueberry River First Nations Treaty 8 dispute. Due to this dispute, all new drilling activity on Blueberry River First Nations land (which covers part of the Northern BC region) has been suspended since summer of 2021. This explains the relatively low amount of new drilling activity for ARC, as these restrictions affect some operators more than others. As ARC is already subject to fairly high decline rates, it is imperative that it continues to find and develop new production. Governmental restrictions such as the Treaty 8 dispute will materially affect ARC's production growth prospects for the foreseeable future. This is another consideration supporting a hold recommendation.

Figure 6: Net new drills (LHS) and Avg. Production (RHS) (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Figure 7: Net new drills (LHS) and Avg. Production (RHS) (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Reserves

ARC maintains considerable reserves in both the Northern BC (~270MMboe) and Grande Prairie (~180MMboe) region, putting it in the fourth and third highest reserve holder in the regions. In the Northern BC region, the Reserve Life Index at just above five years, meaning that at current production rates ARC extracts ~20% of the existing gas in place per year. This value does fall below the ~7 year RLI of peers in the area, meaning more capital will have to be deployed relative to peers in order to explore and successfully identify new reserve volumes in the future. Similarly, in the Grande Prairie region ARC’s Reserve Life Index is just over three years and again below the ~5.5 year peer group average in the area.

This is a notable consideration when assessing ARC, as exploration expenditures will likely have to remain high in the near (3-5 year) future in order to maintain healthy reserve volumes. Reserve management is another relatively weaker component underpinning ARC's operations, and further supports a hold recommendation.

Figure 8: Reserves and RLI by Operator in the Northern BC Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Figure 9: Reserves and RLI by Operator in the Grande Prairie Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Takeaways

ARC is competitively utilizing its land base both in the North BC and Grande Prairie region indicating a disciplined operatorship and land management program. Furthermore, ARC is heavily re-investing its capital to bring new production online, especially in the Grande Prairie region, and continues to maintain above average production per well, proving its strong operatorship and effective geological mapping in the area.

Moreover, albeit being a strong operator ARC is subject to relatively high decline rates compared to peers. ARC's future growth is dependent on continued drilling success within its development plays. If results fall short of expectations, the company’s growth profile could be hampered significantly. Furthermore, although ARC maintains high reserves in both the Grande Prairie and North BC regions, it does exhibit a lower Reserve Life Index compared to peers in the area. ARC’s future success will rely on its ability to continually identify and exploit new reserves to maintain healthy reserve volumes. Lastly, ARC holds some of its development on Blueberry River First Nation lands, and the BC Government has suspended new drilling in the area following a court dispute in the summer of 2021. As a result, this continues to be a risk to ARC's operations pending the BC Governments dispute resolution.

ARC is a strong operator remains sensitive to several underlying operational risks and as such we reiterate a hold recommendation.

Economic Assessment

In the following five sections we consider ARC's latest earnings and breakdown its intrinsic valuation; starting with a commodity pricing outlook, production forecast, calculating field and corporate netbacks, and finally by discounting free cash flow back to present value.

Earnings

ARC's latest earnings results from Q1 2022 came in line with Wall Street estimates. With FFO falling just short of consensus, where variances were attributed to cash taxes, pricing realizations and higher G&A. This is illustrative that albeit being in a ballooning commodity cycle, goods and services costs continue to eat away at the bottom line of even the most prolific gas producers. A trend that will continue to persist throughout the remainder of the year, underpinned by rising inflation and labor supply shortage in the oil field sector. Furthermore, the outcome of the Treaty 8 dispute is still unknown and drilling activities continue to remain impaired, and as such management has shifted focus to the Grande Prairie region being forced to forego more potential upside from BC production.

Pricing

ARC’s production can be segregated into four main types: crude oil (3%), condensate (20%), natural gas (63%) and natural gas liquids (13%). Overall, ARC was able to sells its products close to or at the relative benchmark pricing. The biggest wildcard being NGL, where no comparable benchmark exist that reflects the specific composition of ARC’s NGL. In 2021, ARC sold:

Crude oil at a 6% discount to Edmonton Light Crude Oil benchmark

Condensate at par to Edmonton Condensate benchmark

Natural gas at a 1% discount to Henry Hub benchmark

Natural gas liquids a 39% discount to the Edmonton Propane benchmark

Figure 10: Commodity Price Outlook (source: McDaniels, forecasts and calculations by CER)

Production

ARC management has provided strong guidance for 2022 production, meanwhile for 2023 a conservative 3% increase in production across all products produced was implemented.

Figure 11: Production Outlook (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, forecasts and calculations by CER)

Netbacks

Given the current pricing environment, ARC has incredibly strong netback albeit several considerations:

ARC held roughly 38% of its production hedged in 2021, this will be revised downwards to 31% in 2022 and 16% in 2023. This is a modest reduction in hedging, especially considering the strong market backdrop. We believe this will continue to be a drag on ARC’s bottom line.

In late spring of 2022, the BC Government will release its natural gas royalty review assessment. As a gas-weighted operator, this could materially affect ARC’s bottom line.

Figure 12: Operational Netbacks (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, forecasts and calculations by CER)

Figure 13: Hedging Loss in Q1 2022 (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, forecasts and calculations by CER)

Cash Flow

ARC is currently trading at an astonishing 31% (~C$5.27 free fuds flow per share / ~C17.00 stock price) FCF yield. Given the ballooning gas prices of these past weeks, a consistently tight gas market and continually escalated geopolitical tensions; ARC is well positioned to outperform the overall market (SPY) in the foreseeable future. Given the underlying operational risks we believe a 15% discount rate for ARC Resources is appropriate. As such, the present value of ARC Resources falls between C$19 and C$20 per share, implying a modest 7%-13% upside from the current price.

Figure 14: Free Funds Flow and Present Value (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, forecast and calculations by CER)

Comparables

Across multiple comparable metrics, ARC falls within the middle of the pack when compared to Canadian peers of similar size (non-integrated with production >75,000 boe/d). Although individual metrics alone are extremely attractive, it is important to remain disciplined and assess each operator against comparable peers prior to selecting individual winners.

Figure 15: Multiples Against Comparable Peers (source: 2021 Presentations, formatted and filtered by CER)

Conclusion

ARC is a strong operator with several underlying operational risks; namely high decline rates, lower reserves that comparable peers, and restricted drilling activities in BC due to provincial Treaty 8 dispute.

Shifting to the its balance sheet and financial results, ARC was able to realize benchmark pricing on a majority of its production and given the current gas (NG1:COM) backdrop, it is well positioned as a gas-weighted operator. Furthermore, ARC's management has released competitive guidance for production growth in 2021, capitalizing on the current market conditions.

However, ARC’s production is only partially hedged going forward and the company continues to be exposed to changes in commodity pricing. The production hedged is higher than comparable peers and may drag on the company’s bottom line. More importantly, the BC government is currently undertaking a review of natural gas royalties, although the outcome of this review has not been shared, a material change to royalty calculation could adversely affect ARC’s bottom line. Lastly, ARC is trading at modest (neither overvalued nor undervalued) multiples relative to peers.

Considering all these factors, although ARC has a proven track record and is a strong operator, the multiple underlying risks warrant a hold recommendation on the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.