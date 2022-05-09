danefromspain/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT), a $100m worth ETF that focuses on 32 odd Qatari-based stocks has been enjoying quite a solid 2022. At a time when global equities across the globe are getting plummeted, this unheralded ETF has been quietly going about its business delivering useful alpha; note that even as the S&P 500 and the MSCI ACWI Ex USA Index are down in double-digit terms this year, QAT is up by an impressive 16%.

Qatar - The Good

With a population of less than 3 million, Qatar is what one would refer to as a relatively small country; having said that one would be myopic to only focus on that figure, as there are a lot of other compelling factors that make this terrain something of a treasure trove. Firstly, consider the quality of life; this is validated by the fact that the country tops the global charts when it comes to GDP per capita, which is over 700% higher than the global average. The small population is also very well educated as exemplified by a literacy rate of around 94%, well over the Arab world's adult literacy rate of 77%.

Then consider the nation's trade position; I believe this is one of the principal reasons why QAT has fared so well this year. As flagged in The Lead-Lag Report, a lot of notable energy importing nations around the world have decided to go slow on Russian energy supplies as they are worried about the associated reputational risk of supporting Russia's balance of payments position. Interestingly, a gigantic partner such as the European Union recently decided to phase out and end Russia's crude supplies by the end of this year. Russia's loss will shift the onus on the Arab world and other regions to attempt to make up the shortfall.

The weakness in Urals crude is just one example, but I believe the more interesting development for Qatar per se is what's happening with the LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) market. As noted in a tweet in early Feb, Europe had been fervently importing LNG supplies from other regions, diversifying their exposure beyond just Russia.

And when you think about the LNG market, I believe Qatar should be at the top of your mind as this is a region that devotes a lot of attention to that commodity. For the uninitiated, Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of LNG and recently claimed the numero uno spot in April, exporting 7.5 million metric tons in April alone.

The region has some ambitious plans to deepen its expertise in LNG production both in the short term as well as the long term. Recent reports state that Qatar Energy is currently undergoing talks with LNG buyers to expand a $30bn project to build 6 gas-liquefaction plants. This could likely boost its annual output by 60%, 5 years from now. Interestingly, Morgan Stanley believes that global LNG consumption is poised to grow by 60% through 2030, mainly driven by Europe's attempts to move away from Russian supplies.

It's quite possible we may be underestimating the impact of this; well certainly Shell believes so. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, the company believes LNG demand could actually surge by 90% over the next two decades. If these forecasts were to pan out as expected, you'd imagine that Qatar would significantly benefit from some of this largesse given the production capacity that it is seeking to build.

Besides the LNG narrative, I believe another potentially interesting development is the upcoming 2022 Football World Cup. As mentioned earlier, Qatar has a population of less than 3 million but do consider that around 1.5 million foreigners are expected to reach Qatari shores and indulge in spending related to this event. What makes this event different from most other World Cups is the proximity of the eight different stadiums which opens up the possibility of spectators attending more than one game per day. I believe this attractive facet could potentially help attract a much larger pool of visitors than what was originally targeted. According to FIFA, more than 800K tickets were sold in the first window of general ticket sales between Jan. and March but note that they received close to a whopping 17 million requests. The Qatari government has previously stated that they expect a $20bn economic boost from the world cup alone.

Conclusion

As laid out in this article, there are some interesting facets supporting an investment in QAT but do also consider that the prospects of this ETF will be closely linked to movements within the energy sector as a whole. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, the energy sector has been facing a lot of volatility these last few months, but we could see things settle down soon enough. Given some of the attractive qualities of QAT, you wouldn't expect it to trade at lowly valuations and that certainly isn't the case; according to YCharts, the ETF currently trades at a 23% premium to the corresponding forward P/E multiple of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).