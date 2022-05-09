EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) looks cheaply valued if we believe that GoPro's business could solidify from this point. But I don't have any reason to believe that GoPro's prospects will improve.

In fact, as consumers' pockets become tighter, I argue that Q2 is only an insight into what will inevitably unfold throughout the remainder of 2022.

The stock appears to be cheaply valued at 6x this year's free cash flows, but I believe this multiple is a mirage. GoPro's multiple will continue to contract until investors fundamentally believe GoPro's outlook will materially improve.

Here's why I'm avoiding this stock.

My Background With GoPro

Earlier in March, I wrote to my Marketplace members that:

Why I Went From Tech to Commodities, Part 1

I then proceeded to make this thesis public, by writing a 2-part series in April. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here.

I was forced into a very tight quarter in March. I could either do the easy option which is: deny, deny, deny. Put my head in the sand and pretend everything would be ok. That Europe going into recession would have no impact on the US.

Or the second option, which I knew would annoy, to put it mildly, a lot of investors. I had to step up and lead. I chose this second option and was forced to exit my GoPro position. And move to invest in commodities.

As you read through the rest of this analysis keep in mind the following. The bulk of Q1 did not reflect my thesis above about consumers' weak buying power.

You will only start to see this evidence begin to emerge in Q2, but it will only in earnest come to be fully exhibited in the later parts of 2022.

Nevertheless, even for Q2, GoPro guides that it will experience a ''16% year-over-year reduction in unit sales''. They will attempt to offset that through price increases, but you don't want to be reliant on price increases to save your investment. You want your thesis to be based on volume increases, the opposite of what GoPro is able to do.

Meanwhile, for now, GoPro states in its commentary that GoPro ''expect[s] sell-in and sell-through will be up in 2022 on a year-over-year basis''.

Thus, GoPro is still hopeful that on the back of new product launches, GoPro could reverse course from the stepdown in Q2 2022.

GoPro's Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

GoPro revenue growth rates

GoPro's guidance points to negative 2% y/y growth rates, at the high end of its range.

Even if GoPro did beat the high end of its guidance, the facts would still be that GoPro's trend in revenue growth rates is pointed in the wrong direction.

GoPro's Profitability Profile Doesn't Inspire Confidence

In the first instance, let's consider GoPro's cash flows. You can see that compared with Q1 of last year when cash flows were negative $25 million, Q1 2022 was negative $73 million.

GoPro cash flows, Q1 2022

While I recognize that GoPro is a cyclical business, with H1 being weaker than H2, comparing the company's progress year-over-year, does away with this seasonal noise. You can see above that GoPro is not a business that's moving in the right direction.

The logical counter-argument to this assertion would be that the bulk of this use of capital was working capital changes.

Excluding the working capital changes in the business, the profitability in the quarter saw GoPro's EPS go from $0.03 per share last year to $0.09 per share in Q1 of this year.

To that argument, I push back by noting the following. GoPro's guidance for Q2 2022 points to $0.08 at the high end, compared with $0.12 in the same period a year ago. A reduction in profitability of approximately 33% y/y.

Looking further ahead to year-end, GoPro estimates that after paying down its $125 convertible debt, it will end with cash on its balance of approximately $450 million to $480 million.

By my estimates, this implies GoPro's free cash flow this year could approximate $180 million at the high end. This is a meaningful step down from my previous estimates of $230 million of free cash flow in 2022.

GPRO Stock Valuation - Priced at 6x Free Cash Flow

The problem with investing is not only figuring out the appropriate multiple on the stock that makes it worthwhile investing in the stock. You also have to try your best to figure out the future multiple that investors will be willing to pay for the stock in the future.

As it stands, the stock is priced at approximately 6x this year's free cash flows. That's obviously a very low multiple on a company with a strong brand, like GoPro.

The problem here is that looking ahead to 2023, investors would need to have a very strong level of conviction that free cash flows will grow from 2022.

And I find it difficult to build this conviction.

The Bottom Line

As I noted throughout, I was anxious going into the earnings season that consumer discretionary companies would be meaningfully affected.

As it turns out, my decision to abandon ship the moment I saw evidence that the outlook for the US economy, but particularly the international economy, was slowing turned out to have been accurate.

I understand that my somber outlook on GoPro will not be welcome by readers. After all, nobody likes to see their shares turn south.

I've been there countless times. And having been through this in the past and become more experienced with time, I'm able to put aside my emotions and appraise the investment for what it is. A less than satisfactory investment. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.